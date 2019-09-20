Here's What You're Getting With A $195,000 Black Hornet Drone
The military can't get enough out of this Pd-100 Black Hornet 3. Here's all of its high-tech features.
The military can't get enough out of this Pd-100 Black Hornet 3. Here's all of its high-tech features.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Moments after advancing to the championship game in Dubai, Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev sent a clear message to watchers around the world regarding his stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, through regions in the north, east and south. Ukrainian officials have confirmed multiple deaths and over hundreds injured, while the US and other nations have imposed sanctions on Russia.
Does anyone ever read the terms of conditions when they sign up for a new streaming service? If you read the one provided by Peacock, you'd get a treat.
"Help From Above," was one of the most iconic images of the Vietnam War.
Banned users say a warped process punished them for merely existing as themselves on apps like Tinder and Hinge, instead of targeting real safety threats.
The military can't get enough out of this Pd-100 Black Hornet 3. Here's all of its high-tech features.
"I don't have a nuclear family. I've got a community."
Bitcoin miners keep picking up their operations and moving to more lucrative destinations. Now, their sights are trained on the US.
BBC journalist Olga Malchevska came to the shocking realization that the images of a bombed out building in Kyiv was her own.
The only thing more entertaining than the Best Picture mix-up in 2017 was watching all of the celebrities in the audience react to it.
This week's characters also include a guy with a weird take on quote-tweets, a crypto CEO who took credit for someone else's Super Bowl ad idea and a media man who is absolutely certain the Queen is dead.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Here were the defiant last words of a Ukrainian soldier on Snake Island before a Russian warship blew it up. All 13 Ukrainian defenders were killed.
Crypto plays on values of anonymity and community — and getting rich quick. Those helped the creator of the Frosties digital art project deceive users.
Jimmy Kimmel puts people on the spot about whether they can name a Black friend and it was as cringey as you can imagine.
Brian Leonard reveals the crazy story of how he deposited a check to a Bank of America and then it seemingly vanished, even though he still had the cashier's check and deposit receipt.
Made up of 2,079 pieces, this Lego set is the ultimate mantle piece for anyone with a writerly bone in their body.
Adam Ragusea shows off how to make a perfectly light and crisp omelette with minimal effort in less than 120 seconds.
"Vladdy daddy please no war."
Tucker Carlson is on Russia's side.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Don't toss your sister into a snowbank for your stupid TikTok videos.
Maybe we shouldn't run ads during live coverage of the outbreak of global war.
If you've ever had a nose hair yanked out, you know that it'll bring a tear to your eye. This Kickstarter project will trim your hair with ZERO skin contact.
Americans used to move a lot; now they don't. It could be causing a social crisis.
Home chef extraordinaire Ethan Chlebowski explains how you can to eat pizza even when you're "trying to cut down on the unhealthy stuff," because honestly, pizza isn't that bad.
There isn't a single item in the kitchen that gets used more than the chef's knife. It's absolutely worth investing in something nice.
From Japan to Turkey, people showed up with flags, traditional Ukrainian clothing, and signs to protest Russia's deadly invasion of Ukraine.
Ben Stiller will never forget the time Charles Grodin told him about his confrontation with his father that nearly came to blows.
With politicians passing restrictive laws and school board members demanding certain titles to be removed from curriculums and libraries across the country, here's some of the most frequently banned books in America that are worth checking out.
The Foo Fighters frontman had the time of his life on "Hot Ones," sharing shots with Sean Evans and just generally being awesome.
A psychiatrist and a crisis negotiator weigh in on being there for your bro when you just don't know what say.
Before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attempted to preemptively make an appeal to Russian citizens that peace was still an option.
Netflix's "Inventing Anna" has given the "Soho grifter" a 600,000-follower platform.
One of the stars of "The Green Mile" looks back on Frank Darabont's Oscar-nominated adaptation of the Stephen King classic.
Professional pool player Tony Robles demonstrates how to get the basics right and then shows off some fancy shots you can learn on the table.
Several organizations are asking for assistance in helping people affected by the Russian invasion.
With careful rebranding, word choice and packaging, products like vibrators and lubricants have become newly palatable to higher-end retailers.
A park-by-park list of entrance charges and reservation information.
Dust clouds are choking the air in Utah and other Western states, causing traffic jams, health hazards and issues for the tourism industry. The Dust Squared project is hunting for answers.
Energy-efficient passive design is catching on in New York and other cities as climate concerns rise.
Beware: Despite their claims, these accounts are not run by journalists on the ground.
CNN's Matthew Chance got an up close and personal live shot during a firefight with Ukrainian defense forces outside of Kyiv.
In an era of remote and hybrid work, children are witnessing their parents working more than ever. Is this having a negative effect on kids?
Multiple projects are now building on top of the 2011 video game, with "Minecraft" world seed NFTs going for tens of thousands of dollars.
LV Anderson rounds up the best advice column questions and answers from the week. This week we have someone whose colleague keeps sending flowers to all the women in the office for Valentine's Day, a man whose kids don't care about his job and more.
CNN's Frederick Pleitgen has his coverage interrupted by Russia firing artillery rockets toward Ukraine live on the air.