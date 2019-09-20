Here's What Would Happen To Your Body If You Replaced All Of Your Meals With Protein Powder
Here's why you don't want to replace meals with protein powder.
Here's why you don't want to replace meals with protein powder.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Here's why you don't want to replace meals with protein powder.
Security issues and endless copycat listings are rife, but the platform's attempt to stop them is angering everyone.
Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano put on the run of all runs to make up for a controversial score earlier in the competition.
Slovenia's northwestern corner is packed with spectacular landscapes of towering peaks, waterfalls, rushing rivers and pristine mountain lakes, many of which are contained within Triglav, the country's only national park.
Larry Thomas, the actor behind the Seinfeld character, gives his take on the viral gaffe: "You can't write this shit."
MBARI's remotely operated vehicles captured extraordinary creatures that you've never seen before.
"I hope that people don't think they're superhuman" because they haven't been infected yet, one scientist says.
Mississippi had the lowest life expectancy in the US and Hawaii had the highest in a 2019 report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
The New York Times exposes "how your cheap dinner strips the dignity of both the chicken and the farmer." Warning, contains some disturbing footage.
A Maine woman captured incredible video of a gentle moose munching down on some delicious snow on the hood of her car.
This week's characters also include a guy from Copenhagen who thinks New York City is only populated by young people, a woman who went after Strawberry Bon Bons and a guy who really regrets tweeting against reading books in bars.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Out in the Sao Paolo state league, a player from Santo Andre skied the ball from a few steps away from an open goal.
President Joe Biden often says America's best days are ahead. It just doesn't feel that way right now.
You might not have learned this in driver's ed, but the red, white, and blue highway shields are trying to tell you something.
Fans won't accept the recasting of a 'Futurama' favorite. Will it change the voice-over business for the better?
There's socially distanced, and then there's French President Emmanuel Macron sitting on the opposite end of an enormous table during talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Monday.
You might never look at the the breakfast dispensers at a hotel's continental breakfast the same way again.
The closure of John Lewis's store in Sheffield after almost 60 years was a bitter blow. As debate rages over what to do with the huge empty site, the city is becoming a test case for where Britain's urban centers may be heading.
The latest luxury Swiss smartwatch is looking to ease battery longevity concerns — and entice fitness fans.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Karl Stefanovic laughs uncontrollably after a discussion of lawn care goes off the rails when his co-host laments about her dying couch grass (which Aussies pronounce a certain, uh, way.)
For the second straight year, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named AP NFL Most Valuable Player.
Our all-time favorite sports team doesn't really exist, but that's okay. We love you, mean-muggin' clock.
Can you believe the first woman to win consecutive Olympic halfpipe gold medals is just like you and me?
The big game promises to set gambling records. The PointsBet team is readying itself for an all-out "battle against the bettors."
Outerwear, sweaters, pants and more are on deep discount during Huckberry's annual winter sale. The sale ends on February 13th, so don't miss out.
Why a beloved Italian landmark, Rifugio Guide del Cervino, will soon be shifted into Switzerland due to climate change.
In an exclusive CNBC interview, The Athletic co-founders explain why they sold to The New York Times.
If you fight to find a comfortable position to sleep in every night, it's probably time to rethink your pillow situation.
Here's why recasting John DiMaggio in Futurama is a near impossible task, as he demonstrates in this review of Bender impressions.
Chappelle says his fight isn't with affordable housing, it's with "poorly vetted" deals.
GQ Sports takes you on a tour of what you get with the most expensive Super Bowl guest package possible.
The oil and gas industry didn't invent the name. But it invented the myth of a clean fuel.
Sky F1's Ted Kravitz explains how the new car designs will affect Formula One this year and then pulls out a Dyson vacuum to demonstrate how downforce works when speeding at 200 MPH.
From movies and TV to albums and songs — and a few miscellaneous items in between — here is the definitive ranking of everything Will Smith.
Hell Let Loose publisher Team17 raked in profits while slashing employee bonuses.
Justin Johnson takes the White Stripes's signature song to its bluesy nth degree.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk predicted that one Starship rocket flight could cost a few million dollars in the future.
New hardware may require a new software platform, code hints.
The Winter Soldier revealed what playing Tommy Lee was like and couldn't hold back tears while professing his love for New York City and Anthony Mackie on "Hot Ones."
After a months-long test period, workers voted nearly unanimously in favor of the change.
"Pax was doing math in homeschool where they're learning to count money. He recognized that the math question had a familiar name, Jayden, which is also his cousin's name."
You might've heard Steven Wright narrate HBO's new show "Chillin Island," or recognize him as that guy from "Half Baked" — here's a supercut of his greatest hits.
MoviePass is relaunching this summer, nearly three years after the company first folded in 2019, CEO Stacy Spikes said at a press event in Manhattan.
What have we been doing with our lives? We're manifesting more wine and cheese parties for the year ahead.
The CEO of a popular brand of kinesiology tape said his company doesn't endorse its use on the face.