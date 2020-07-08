Here's What Reddit Is Doing To Combat Disinformation On Its Platform Ahead Of The 2020 US Presidential Election
While social media companies continue to struggle with fighting disinformation, Reddit says they have a plan.
While social media companies continue to struggle with fighting disinformation, Reddit says they have a plan.
"The Tesla did not dodge the tire, I did. However, the autopilot gave me the time and view which allowed me to see the tire coming from the other side of the freeway. Also, the car stabilized very quickly after swerving to avoid getting hit."
This unearthed 1989 C-SPAN interview with William Lutz discussing the threat of the rise of manipulative language in politics seems more relevant than ever.
Denis Shiryaev dramatically enhanced film taken in Tokyo, Japan from 1913-1915 and it looks spectacular.
Tom Hanks, who survived the coronavirus back in March, condemns people who refuse to do basic precautions. "I simply do not get it, it is literally the least you can do," the actor said.
A feminist father comes to terms with meeting his daughter's significant other.
Stella uses an AAC device to tell her owner what she's feeling and she talks about as well as you'd think a dog could talk.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
How similar are the eating habits of a world-famous chef to those of you, me and everyone one we know?
Dr. Bruce Dart said he and his staff were "[connecting] the dots" between the rally and a surge in local coronavirus cases.
Want to take your own moonwalk? This YouTuber took the 16 mm footage shot on the moon back in 1972 and through the magic of artificial intelligence made the quality look like you were right there with them.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
While social media companies continue to struggle with fighting disinformation, Reddit says they have a plan.
Yesterday, Harper's Magazine published an open letter entitled "A Letter on Justice and Open Debate." The letter, which touches upon cancel culture and stifled free speech, immediately ignited fierce debate. Here's what you need to know about it.
A Redditor who goes by the username "Mr Griff" shared photographs over the weekend of a recent excursion up to his attic where he discovered the dilapidated remains of an entire house.
They might be indecipherable, but they sure are funky.
Some American corporations have been forced to come to Jesus in the past few weeks with acknowledgements of racial insensitivity, failures in workplace diversity, and other contributions to institutional racism — but for the most part this reckoning has largely bypassed the automotive industry.
"We are sad to share that our sincere hope to join together with Anita White in unity and common purpose has ended."
We are happy to inform you that boy, dog and snake all seem to be okay.
"A rat touched me at Chambers St. station."
In areas where the coronavirus pandemic has waned enough for real reopenings, families are trying to bring some happiness back into their lives.
Steak lovers will adore Otto Lite, the German Design Awardee that quickly heats and precisely cooks steakhouse caliber meat in less than 10 minutes. Get it for $200 off now at just $699.
Stella uses an AAC device to tell her owner what she's feeling and she talks about as well as you'd think a dog could talk.
"They'll kill me. They'll kill me," Mr. Floyd said, according to a body camera transcript in court filings by Thomas Lane, a former officer who wants the charges against him dismissed.
The superhero drama is returning to Amazon Prime on September 4, 2020.
This little girl did not even let her father get a chance to brush her hair before complaining that he was terrible at it.
The "New Stuff" that you'll see here is the result of my journey into the world of digital art.
A feminist father comes to terms with meeting his daughter's significant other.
"It's like a horror movie when you're watching like a monster inch its way towards you and you haven't no way out, you have nowhere to run."
It's been 10 years since LeBron made the free-agency move heard around the sports world, but for the teams that lost out, it's been a decade of trying to figure out what went wrong that fateful summer.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The weird, dysfunctional family of superheroes find themselves lost in time. Season 2 of "The Umbrella Academy" steams on Netflix on July 31.
Their fates are wholly entwined: "You get the Trump stink on you, it's hard to get it off."
This old-timey tractor that utilizes the power of steam is a beast on wheels.
Surprisingly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed the issues head on.
Need more space on your Nintendo Switch, camera or phone? This 256 gigabyte micro SD card is 20 percent off right now, but we don't know how long it will last, so act fast.
Well, well, well, the prodigal human returns.
After 10-ish years of second-hand shopping, I've started to ask myself a lot of questions about the clothes I've been buying, like, "Did someone die in this?" or, "Have thrift stores always been this pricy?" (the answer to the former being, "yeah, probably"). In the absense of any conclusive answers, I tried to get the data myself.
UK neurologists publish details of mildly affected or recovering COVID-19 patients with serious or potentially fatal brain conditions.
Denis Shiryaev dramatically enhanced film taken in Tokyo, Japan from 1913-1915 and it looks spectacular.
On Tuesday, the National Association of Theatre Owners sued New Jersey Governor Philip Murphy for allowing churches to reopen, but not movie theaters.
In which the spunky little hero Donald and his imaginary publicist John must boldly battle the evil international organization Antifa.
Edwin Sarkissian is about to witness the strength of this fire hose.
Digital advertising platforms run by Google, Amazon.com Inc. and other tech companies will funnel at least $25 million to websites spreading misinformation about COVID-19 this year, according to a study released Wednesday.
Rich Benoit announced to his over 700,000 YouTube subscribers that he was selling his latest Tesla project in favor of purchasing a gas powered vehicle. Within hours the video was taken down for violating community guidelines.
You gotta watch out for those swings. They're treacherous, traitorous beings.
From a roadrunner snacking on a big fence lizard to a cormorant taking the plunge for a sardine supper, the winners of the National Audubon Society's 2020 Audubon Photography Awards have been announced and they're extraordinarily breathtaking.
What makes ships mysteriously slow down or even stop as they travel, even though their engines are working properly?
This DIY electric bicycle is extremely illegal and extremely fun.
Arizona's governor claimed "it's safe out there." Then coronavirus cases skyrocketed.
The decision watered down the Affordable Care Act's "contraceptive mandate," allowing employers and universities to opt out of providing health insurance coverage for contraception for religious or moral reasons.
J-L Cauvin returns with his extraordinarily spot-on impression of Donald Trump with another hilarious bit in response to Mary Trump's tell-all book.
The president criticized those calling for removal of controversial monuments.
It's been so strong that a beach has sunk into the water.
How is a freshly-arrived publicist going to handle the difficult job of dealing with the reactions of Harper's Magazine's "A Letter on Justice and Open Debate"?
Futon salesman Jason Padgett cared little about anything beyond partying and chasing girls, then one fateful night changed him forever.
I can spit anywhere I want. I can smoke big-ass cigars. I can grit my teeth to show that I'm not exactly happy with how close you're getting to my PT Cruiser.
The real horror is the one that already exists in our daily lives.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.