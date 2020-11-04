Here's What People Get Wrong About Masks
The less virus that enters the body, the easier it is to fight it. Johnny Harris gives a detailed explainer of how masks protect us in ways many people don't fully understand.
We would hate-watch a whole movie of this.
KleinVision pulled off the much hyped innovation that has alluded so many people, a working flying car.
The couch is only big enough for one of us.
Jennifer George set up a hidden camera outside this water fountain in Vista, California and discovered a wonderful mix of wildlife drinking from it.
When traveling, only carry the bear necessities.
Bernie Sanders predicted pretty much exactly what President Trump would do if the election was in doubt.
Here are the latest results from the 2020 Presidential, Senate, House and state governors races.
Kanye West qualified for ballot access in 12 states and received over 60,000 votes in total. Here are the states that turned out the most for him.
Michael Kosta, a correspondent for "The Daily Show," did a brilliant play-by-play parody of CNN's frenzied reporting style this election.
Nick von Rupp and João Guedes were involved in one of the "scariest moments" they've experienced on a wave. Fortunately, they both were fine.
The mega-church leader was once a close spiritual advisor to Justin Bieber.
There's perhaps no clearer sign of the oil industry's currently unraveling business model of destroying the planet for profit than Shell get its ass dragged straight to hell on Monday after trying to start an #energydebate on Twitter.
A day after November 7, 2000, no one quite knew what was coming.
You're sure to recognize these everyday words and phrases that clutter our texts, emails and chats. A communications consultant urges you to toss them out.
"It is colder than a 3-day-old casserole."
Everything about this interaction is almost too accurate.
For all the aging or now irrelevant clichés of what it means to be an American or to live in America, one has remained largely true throughout the decades. The American Dream, for many people, means owning their own home. But even that apple pie of cultural standards is beginning to change.
The team at Garage 54 has lofty ambitions.
What's street-side dining going to be like in an uninsulated plywood structure with a bunch of propane heat lamps burning?
The definition of "later" is one that's up for interpretation.
Other nations are stepping up targets to reduce emissions — but the world will struggle to meet its goals.
One of the most devastating weapons ever invented was not the atomic bomb but napalm, the incendiary agent that was used extensively against German and Japanese cities during the Second World War.
Gotta blame it on the juice.
The Porsche Boxster isn't the most-loved car from Stuttgart. But here's the history of how the 1993 Boxster Concept, or 986, changed the German marque.
If it's a long walk to public transit, you're going to want one of these hand warmers. Trust us.
Someone is not pleased that their dinner has been reduced.
Every November, hundreds if not thousands of the birds of prey gather in Haines, Alaska, to feast on salmon.
YouTuber Burls Art built an infinity mirror guitar from scratch, and boy, is it a thing of beauty.
It's not easy to find silence in the modern world. One of these is in the temperate rainforest along the Hoh River in Olympic National Park.
For both the faithful and the doubtful, the source of religious experience can seem mysterious. One anthropologist explores belief in more mundane terms — as a form of expertise.
Lena Danya started working on a large painting of water in March of 2018. Here's a time-lapse of how she completed the painting after two years.
A tribute to the cartoon short "Rebel Rabbit" — a truly unhinged episode of "Looney Tunes."
It's not yet clear if a hacker made off with a gigantic payday, or if the wallet's secretive and long-dormant owner just came out of retirement.
They made your bed, now lie in it.
A previously hidden figure of the spy world is finally being recognised in a new film. It's one of several recent movies about real women and resistance, says Caryn James.
The votes don't count themselves.
Whoever said parents don't have favorites is lying.
Before I set off, a friend asked me a question I really wish he hadn't: "On what universal conundrum are you hoping to receive enlightenment on this great journey?" I was hoping for a bit of escapism, but I'd been set on a path of constant internal debate. Why am I doing this? What is my purpose?
The Netflix show about a female chess prodigy in the 1950s and '60s is one of the best screen adaptations of the game yet. But there are a few wrong moves.
Now why would you do that?
The NCAA is moving closer toward allowing college athletes to make money from their names, images and likenesses. What could they earn? We checked with the experts.
By today's standards, people in the Middle Ages had potty mouths. But researchers say the act of swearing has actually changed a lot over the years.
Here's a ray of sunshine to light up your day.
Hoverboards, Pepsi Perfect, Mr. Fusion: we watched "Back to the Future II," took very close notes, and ranked all the "future" tech available in the film's version of 2015.
Google's branding defies logic.
People come and go but well-designed public transportation can last forever.
In praise of the numbers guy who never oversells, and apparently never sleeps.
"For me, being a prepper is just an enjoyable hobby that would allow me to survive a doomsday scenario."
Trey Kennedy does the best impression of how people react on election day.
What happened to the Duran Duran posters, of which there must have been millions? How many trees owe their demise to John Taylor? And all that Blu Tak?
Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, Mississippi and South Dakota all voted for legal weed, while Oregon voted to decriminalize drugs like cocaine and meth. It's a big blow to the War on Drugs, which has disproportionately harmed people of color.
Autotune can make anything sound better, especially, as it turns out, animal sounds.