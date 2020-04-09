Here's What Launching A Model Rocket Underwater Would Look Like In Slow-Mo
"Launching a rocket" and "water" are not usually two concepts we expect to see mixed together, but the result of this is glorious.
The 1,200-foot Milano Bridge swung wildly through the Busan Port in South Korea, knocking a gigantic gantry crane.
Music-loving adolescents in Huntsville, Alabama have fun with a video camera in 1989.
Shanghai Tower, the second tallest building in the world, was supposed to be a symbol of China's economic success but ended up becoming an albatross.
The Action Lab demonstrates how inertia and air resistance affect the trajectory of a ball fired out of a toy gun.
A stay-at-home order isn't going to stop Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, a San Francisco-based folk rock music group, from creating one of the best music videos we have seen recently for their song "Phenom."
Credit to the CGI master out there making the most of quarantine to mess with our heads. On the other hand, with the way 2020 is going, it's hard to say UFOs would be a big surprise.
To get a sense of how far each country is from containing the disease, we can look at a new shape that charts the rate at which people are dying from the disease.
While Boeing has received plenty of scrutiny for its bad code, it's the Max's computing power — or lack thereof — that has kept it on the ground since then.
It's a small box, how much emergency slide could it possibly contain?
The pop star has fun eating spicy wings, ranking his albums and telling an amusing anecdote about the shock rocker.
This is genius. This is horrifying.
Healthcare professionals wear masks all day. They're not comfortable.
Being inside a nest of baby snakes: bad, gross, no thanks.
Filming a nest of baby snakes from a safe distance: good, very cute, more snakes please.
How to increase happiness, according to research.
Belgian researchers chose to bypass all standard science publishing protocols to publish research that has been overhyped and isn't well understood.
European starlings are astonishingly good at mimicking sounds. This intrepid wildlife rehabber taught it to say words related to its introduction to North America.
I slept on a new one every 100 nights, but I couldn't scam my way to self-care.
The politically opposite neighboring states have had two different approaches to tackling the spread of COVID-19, and, some residents fear, two drastically different outcomes.
Also, Lisa Kudrow is now part of the cast, so that's cool.
Biden is now the presumptive Democratic nominee. Here's who could fill out the ticket.
Joel Sutherland and his family, bored from being sequestered inside all day, decided to put their old Simpsons Halloween costumes to good use.
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
Even though a COVID-19 vaccine could be developed in record time, that's not going to be fast enough to deal with the current crisis. What are the different timelines for the most effective ways to defeat the coronavirus?
Here's five foods you can grow yourself using plant cuttings.
There are many levels of suffering in ultras, but when runners talk about their pain, they are referring to the point when physical discomfort collides with cognitive distress, creating a condition that is both excruciating and exhilarating. As Avery Collins puts it, breaking through that wall is like experiencing a mental orgasm.
Eric Yuan built a tech unicorn in the unflashy business of enterprise communications. Then, suddenly, the world needed it to be something else.
It will be a long time before the economy recovers — and it won't be the same.
Cross-country Cannonball record purists are criticizing the run as grossly irresponsible while the nation deals with an emergency of unseen magnitude.
After a little trial and error (and a lot of rosin), Tyler Larson creates some beautiful music with a violin bow and a guitar.
In this viral logic puzzle, you have to open a lock using five numerical clues. Here's how to solve the riddle that's stumping the internet.
A new study is the latest to show how indistinguishable false memories are from real ones. People who watched someone else recount a supposed recollection were unable to tell that the memory was false with any better accuracy than chance, the study found.
Turns out the key to cutting vegetables quickly does not lie with the knife at all.
While it hasn't officially been documented, the CDC says it's possible coronavirus could be transmitted through surfaces. Here's some steps to keeping it out of your house.
Neil Barofsky, the former inspector general for TARP, tells Brian Williams, that the coronavirus relief bill runs risk of fraud without oversight.
Daniel Kish has been sightless since he was a year old. Yet he can mountain bike. And navigate the wilderness alone. And recognize a building as far away as 1,000 feet. How? The same way bats can see in the dark.
The CDC's messaging about masks has been confusing, Dr. Seema Yasmin explains the guidance given about masks during the coronavirus outbreak.
The UK government has high hopes for antibody tests that will tell us who may be immune to coronavirus. But no test has proved itself yet and they are wrought with other problems.
National economies collapse; species go extinct; political movements rise and fizzle. But — somehow, for some reason — Weird Al keeps rocking.
Desperate times call for desperate trends.
The 1995 animated musical's cast and crew on how their scrappy little production — "It wasn't even a B movie. It was a C movie" — beat the odds to become a beloved cult favorite.
The sudden shift in the way Americans shop is stunning.
The Olsen twins are the only ones who don't make an appearance, but that's honestly fine.
At least 28 countries are ramping up surveillance to combat the coronavirus.
I spent one week using binaural beats and came away unchanged.
Proper contact tracing might be impossible without Apple and Google's support.
There is a simple explanation for why Sen. Bernie Sanders, who officially suspended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, lost the Democratic nomination: Former Vice President Joe Biden trounced the Vermont senator when the race narrowed to a one-on-one contest after Super Tuesday.
There's finally an explanation to the seemingly incomprehensible viral video.
The big top came to Peru, Indiana in the late 19th century. It never left.
Debes Christiansen adapted his salmon-testing lab to test for disease among humans.