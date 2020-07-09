Here's What It's Like To Play Games On The Samsung Odyssey G9's 49-Inch Curved Monitor
The Samsung Odyssey G9 Monitor is designed to match the contours of the human eye. What is it like to actually play games on it?
Want to take your own moonwalk? This YouTuber took the 16 mm footage shot on the moon back in 1972 and through the magic of artificial intelligence made the quality look like you were right there with them.
A feminist father comes to terms with meeting his daughter's significant other.
Stella uses an AAC device to tell her owner what she's feeling and she talks about as well as you'd think a dog could talk.
It's not too difficult to make a beautiful flipbook, not if you follow the guidance of Pete Docter, director of "Inside Out" and the upcoming "Soul."
Diving next to a submarine while it's pulsing sonar seems like the worst experience in the world. Warning: maybe lower the volume for this video.
You can't be too careful these days.
"Incels" are going under the knife to reshape their faces and dating prospects.
My sex life as a fat woman was a trickle of accumulated humiliations and loneliness, so I decided to try enjoying my own company instead.
There are now more than a million nonnative animals belonging to 125 species on ranches across the state. Despite controversy, the industry continues to grow.
He's trying to assemble a winning coalition with a dwindling number of sympathetic white voters.
I was nursing a devastating breakup when I suddenly found myself in Switzerland, trying to talk my way into Freddie Mercury's birthday party. It was the best decision I ever made.
How reporting domestic violence works against women in family court.
Comedian Trey Kennedy nails a perfect impression of a white guy cracking jokes in the summer of 2020.
Public health experts say the window to act is closing.
Research suggests it's all about the lower frequencies.
Jeff Bezos is notorious for sending emails with a single "?" to employees. Here's a former Amazon executive that recalls what it was like to receive one of these.
Facing the person who betrayed you, who preyed upon you, who haunts you: It's the stuff of vengeful daydreams, born of nightmares.
"Sam would hang out with the gopher tortoise when he'd go outside. He ignored her this time, so she let him know she wasn't happy!"
The WWII naval drama, whose screenplay was written by the actor himself, strips away some of the less enticing parts of its source material. But there's not a lot left beyond Hanks's star power.
The US has formal and informal coronavirus guidance — and it's confusing and dangerous.
An Albuquerque man had new tires put on his car and then had a shocking mishap.
How a controversial rationalist blogger became a mascot and martyr in a struggle against the New York Times.
Once you see it, you'll never be the same. NSFW!
When Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo realized that Washington wasn't going to be much help, she called CVS, Salesforce — and the bishop.
TikTok user @rachellloooo hilariously tackled the surprisingly ubiquitous genre of dudes posing with a fish in their Tinder profiles.
How hard can it be to fence an Olympian?
The band hasn't been cool for years. But its Minutes to Midnight logo is everywhere in the most populous country in the world.
How a motorcycle accident, a ghoulish premise and a 3 AM freak-out helped inspire a classic 1980s farce — and a bizarre dance craze.
Materials, manufacturing and customization really set them apart.
Engineering genius Colin Furze constructed a semi-automatic potato bazooka that can blast spuds into the stratosphere.
Unlike 20 years ago, today's Silicon Valley culture is elitist and authoritarian. Its leaders are part of the problem, not the solution.
Conspiracy theorists on the site have come to believe that Jeffery Epstein's alleged accomplice may have also been a major influencer on the social news site since 2006.
Her owners were afraid she'd get killed by the bear. Turns out the bear is way more afraid of the dog.
MSN robots can't make fine discriminations for a startlingly vast audience of readers. What they can do, and why they're asked to do it, is unclear.
Why are there so many pics of the tough-guy "Sopranos" star with SpongeBob SquarePants? The explanation is even more heartwarming than the pictures.
We are happy to inform you that boy, dog and snake all seem to be okay.
The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal officials have warned could throw Oklahoma into chaos.
"Don't you think it's weird that it's an election year and we're talking about an iceberg?"
Why do American cities waste so much space on cars?
A letter published in Harper's mistakes critiques of questionable writing for the silencing of free speech.
When it comes to the subgenre, it's impossible not to think of "Groundhog Day." But director Max Barbakow, writer Andy Siara and the Lonely Island had a vision, and followed it all the way to a record-breaking debut at Sundance.
A wooden sculpture of U.S. first lady Melania Trump was torched near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, on the night of July 4, as Americans celebrated US Independence Day, said the artist who commissioned the sculpture.
This is for all the Tetris fans out there who are sick of looking at their screens all day.
The triumph of brazenly uncomplicated entertainment.
Yesterday, Harper's Magazine published an open letter entitled "A Letter on Justice and Open Debate." The letter, which touches upon cancel culture and stifled free speech, immediately ignited fierce debate. Here's what you need to know about it.
When Stevens' mother, Carrie, died in 2012, his music had a profound shift.
Only the combination of Kathryn Bigelow, Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze could produce something as equally absurd, profound and well made as this 1991 movie.
