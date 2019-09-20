Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
PRETTY, PRETTY, PRETTY BAD

This week's characters also include a rocker best known for a song primarily comprised of the lyric "woo-hoo" accusing Taylor Swift of not writing her songs, an editor-in-chief soliciting journalist salaries but refusing to divulge his own and a conservative pundit upset at a cartoon wearing something she wears all the time.

MAJOR KEYS
defector.com

The fact is, I know how I got so smart and I know how you can, too. The real answer to "How did you get so smart?" is simply this: I wanted to. And you can, too!

*SAD TROMBONE*
brooklynvegan.com

Other than a brief three-year hiatus in the mid 2000s, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have been consistently around since forming in 1983, they're probably the longest-running band in American ska-punk, and they're fresh off releasing a rejuvenated new album (their first for Tim Armstrong's Hellcat label), but today brings the genuinely shocking news that they've broken up.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x