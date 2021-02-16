Here's What It's Like To Be A Stand-Up Comic During The Pandemic
Nate Bargatze attempts to do stand-up comedy during COVID with the audience he has, but not the audience he wants.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Nate Bargatze attempts to do stand-up comedy during COVID with the audience he has, but not the audience he wants.
The tubing itself is thrilling. The camerawork is even more incredible.
There's Godzilla and King Kong. And then there's Wayne.
Claudia Conway, the famous daughter of Kellyanne Conway, sang her heart out for Katy Perry and the other "American Idol" judges.
Here's how the paternoster elevators in Prague, one of the last of its kind, works.
In an odd twist of fate, Bettany was at the lowest point of his career when he received a phone call he was playing Vision in the Marvel movies.
After the Senate acquitted Donald Trump, Trump's defense attorney Michael van der Veen was interviewed by CBSN anchor Lana Zak. The interview quickly became heated.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A decade ago, the Dalai Lama set himself a significant deadline.
There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.
In January, the Ukrainian freighter MV Arvin split into two and then sunk into the bottom of the Black Sea, killing at least two crew members. Here's the horrifying moment when the snap happened.
Nate Bargatze attempts to do stand-up comedy during COVID with the audience he has, but not the audience he wants.
When President Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force One for the first time this month, he did not spend much time soaking in the moment.
This con has endured for years.
The tubing itself is thrilling. The camerawork is even more incredible.
The keffiyeh has long been a symbol of Palestinian liberation. But in the US it's been retooled by Boogaloo Boys as a badge of credibility.
YouTubers are taking on their own notoriously underregulated industry.
The view of St. Louis is stunning from the top of the arch.
Don't lose valuable counter real estate to a bulky drying rack. This sets up over the sink, and keeps drips where they belong.
How Xbox Series S provides that next gen experience without breaking the bank.
Over geologic time, there's good evidence that continental drift has contributed to the shifting of the world's continents. If the world keeps shifting, here's what it's expected to look like in 250 million years.
Have you handled fish in "suspicious circumstances," or kept your prescription medication in something other than its prescription bottle? Depending on where you are, you could unknowingly broken the law.
The outspoken forward made his point loud and clear while talking about how teams treat players when it's time to trade them.
The condition, which usually emerges several weeks after infection, is still rare, but can be dangerous. "A higher percentage of them are really critically ill," one doctor said.
A hellish year of no heat, destroyed walls and unflushed poop.
Now you know how giant rings of steel are made.
Ten weird sex facts about animals to celebrate love of all kinds this Valentine's Day.
I'm right to be skeptical of this... right?
At the age of eight, most of us are still struggling to play ping pong. This kid, however, has mastered ping pong trick shots.
Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko were heroes in "the House of Ideas." But a 1966 profile gave all the credit to one superman.
We love whom we love, we guess, but we could also do better than this.
"It's the kind of technology challenge that NASA was built for."
Scientists are scrambling to understand rising cases of Buruli ulcer in Australia — and of the role humans and possums play in spreading it.
He has heart, but not good aim.
From Tricky Dick's god-awful toss to Slick Willie's breaking ball, who's the best pitcher of them all?
Anna Sorokin — AKA Anna Delvey — talks about prison, the criminal justice system and that new memoir she's working on.
Bears and icy lakes don't mix well together.
How figuring out who we were individually helped us to move forward — together.
Ruth Wilson's character is the highlight of HBO's "His Dark Materials."
We'll never think about wooden spoons the same way again.
To the extent that it's remembered, it will be as an artifact of the Trump era.
Huwe Burton was wrongly convicted because of deceptive interrogation techniques. How many more cases were "solved" the same way?
Thank goodness she dodged the charge in the nick of time.
The star of "Say Anything" and "High Fidelity" epitomized Generation X's disdain for mainstream acceptance. But his subsequent career has illustrated the challenges of sustaining a no-sellout ethos.
It would seem easier and more humane to let whatever is to be the story of Claudia's passage into adulthood and independence play out in private. But that has, of course, never been the way this nation operates.
Thanks to another helpful skater, and some rope, it looks like the skater who fell through the ice was out of any immediate danger.
5G may become a viable alternative to cable broadband and fiber for your home internet needs.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Here's how the paternoster elevators in Prague, one of the last of its kind, works.
Once you get the hang of broiling, it will quickly become a cooking method you return to over and over again.
Our health-care system relies on generics working just as brand-name drugs do. But what happens when they don't?
There's Godzilla and King Kong. And then there's Wayne.
The queen of "galactic country" is following up a career-defining album (and a divorce) with a little help from Bach, Greek tragedy, and magic mushrooms
The films and TV shows based on Thomas Harris's books may seem to center around serial killers, but really they're an exploration into the mind. And the series' directors each have their own ways of showcasing it.
After the Senate acquitted Donald Trump, Trump's defense attorney Michael van der Veen was interviewed by CBSN anchor Lana Zak. The interview quickly became heated.