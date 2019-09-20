Here's What It Feels Like To Touch The World's Most Painful Plant
The Backyard Scientist experiences the sensation when you touch a Gympie Gympie (The Suicide Plant) with bare hands.
The Backyard Scientist experiences the sensation when you touch a Gympie Gympie (The Suicide Plant) with bare hands.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Wealthy allies of former president Donald Trump have spent millions on films, rallies and other efforts to tout falsehoods about the 2020 vote.
A kestrel was spotted at the Snetterton Race Circuit in Norfolk, England hovering in place while keeping its head still. And we're still figuring out the physics of this extraordinary animal.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Some people fight gravity. Some people laugh in gravity's face.
Private bedrooms are a historically recent invention. COVID-19 made them public again.
Not where we work, but how.
The Backyard Scientist experiences the sensation when you touch a Gympie Gympie (The Suicide Plant) with bare hands.
We're looking for an editor to help fill in our round-the-clock coverage, curating and creating the best stories on the internet and keeping the Digg homepage fresh. Apply today!
"When I went to get my college entrance test results, the administrators sat me down first to ask about my name. They thought I was messing around."
Doctors from India and the UK can't get over the high cost of medical care in the United States.
Whenever UFOs make the news, standards of skepticism start to slip.
Text messages and interviews show that Stop the Steal leaders fooled the Capitol police and welcomed racists to increase their crowd sizes, while White House officials worked to both contain and appease them.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
In his quest to be Conan O'Brien's "best guest of all time" on his final TBS episode, Jack Black hurt himself but he still sang a heartfelt tribute to the late night legend a la Bette Midler.
Alfredo and Marian Lopez were sound asleep around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when they heard the first boom, like a crash of thunder from a Florida squall. Only louder.
Zara the dog and Gia make beautiful music together.
Meat scientists have analyzed what happens when you grill beef — and exactly what kind of cooking methods give steak the perfect flavor.
The pop star paid her father up to $16,000 per month, on top of hefty legal fees, over the 13 years of her conservatorship.
Can a skilled mechanic restart this old timey car that hasn't ran in nearly 4 decades?
Two art directors explore how a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease has changed their worlds.
Money doesn't buy happiness but it sure helps. Redditor u/Imaginary-Cycle-5600 posed a question to the r/AskReddit subreddit asking what was the easiest way to make a million dollars and the community enthusiastically obliged many helpful (and hilarious) answers.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
After 28 years and 4,368 episodes, Conan O'Brien said good bye to late night and graciously thanked all the people who helped him along the way.
Chickfly's innovative zipperless fly makes for pee freedom.
Unlike traditional projectors which need a large distance, this tiny projector can give you a massive display just nine inches away.
After the events of the previous year, we're triple booked for weddings. We're going to need to stock up on some nice breathable clothes.
Boots, candles, massage guns and more high-end items are on sale at Huckberry for up to 50 percent off.
Don't egg on the cockatoo.
The judges concluded that Giuliani's continued practice of law was a threat to "the public interest.
Many factors can raise your chances of heart disease, but restless leg syndrome has been associated with two times the risk.
Late night talk shows have pretty much kept the same format since their advent. Here's why.
Zoox is releasing the latest version of its safety report, with new information about its toaster-shaped bidirectional autonomous vehicle. The Amazon-owned company said that active suspension and a unique braking system will help improve safety.
Officials prepare to elevate streets despite financial shortfalls, amid recognition that not every home can be saved
It's something we should do more, being open and transparent about the money and time involved being part of a bridal party.
A neighboring building caught the moment the Champlain Towers South collapsed, which left one person dead, in chilling footage.
Nineties musician Max Collins is renowned for his provocative Twitter posts. He tells Input the stories behind 7 classics.
Of all the things we expected an HR person to have to deal with, this was pretty far down the list.
Pichai learned the question from his mentor, former Columbia University football coach turned business coach Bill Campbell.
Novavax's clinical trial results were made public last week: its vaccine is the most effective yet against COVID-19, with a 96% efficacy against the original strain and almost as much protection against variants.
Want to know what to do when you are being chased by an animal or am bad at lifting weights? Well, don't listen to these advice.
This week we are celebrating those who are "actively gay" during Pride Month and honoring our fathers with ungenerous, but perhaps fair, humor. Enjoy.
People lived in these places once. What mysteries did they leave behind?
Where do we begin? There's a ball pit, a tented poker room, a David Bowie memorial bathroom and oh, a vagina wall.
Taking a look back at the '90s soda pop video games.
Over more than two decades, Bezos has been a huge seller of Amazon stock. As a result, his stake in the e-commerce giant has dropped to 10% from 42% back in 1997, and he's got enough cash to buy just about anything in the world he wants.
Why can a bus hold more seats width-wise than cars?
Conservatives have launched a growing disinformation campaign around the academic concept. It's an attempt to push back against progress.
Roth IRAs were intended to help average working Americans save, but IRS records show Thiel and other ultrawealthy investors have used them to amass vast untaxed fortunes.