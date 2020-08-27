Here's Hurricane Laura's 'Mesmerizing Yet Terrifying' Intensification Over A 24-Hour Span
Hurricane Laura made landfall as a high end category 4 storm near Cameron, Louisiana. Here's how frightening it looked on doppler radar in a 24-hour span.
You never know what's going to come knocking at your door.
Léa Kyle performed a mind-blowing quick change act, switching between outfits in the blink of an eye, during an episode on "Penn & Tellers Fool Us."
We all wish this was our mom.
In 1961, the Soviet Union dropped Tsar Bomba, the largest nuclear bomb the world has ever seen. Last week, Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation released a previously classified video of the bomb's construction and detonation on YouTube.
Despite being one of the biggest porn stars in the world, Mia Khalifa only made $12,000. Meanwhile, performers on OnlyFans are making many times that. How has OnlyFans revolutionized the porn industry?
It's not black magic, it's the result of a scientific phenomenon called the Eddy current.
Documents reveal the private discussions behind both Pope Pius XII's silence about the Nazi deportation of Rome's Jews in 1943 and the Vatican's postwar support for the kidnapping of two Jewish boys whose parents had perished in the Holocaust.
A $324 jug of acetic anhydride, made in Mexico by a publicly traded American company, is enough to produce 90,000 hits of high-grade "China white." The cartels are getting as much as they want, and also using it to cook meth.
The third night of the RNC was "filled with egregious dishonesty and careless inaccuracy," according to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale.
The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams was covering Hurricane Laura on the ground in Louisiana when she nearly got struck by debris.
In early August, Belarus—sometimes called Europe's last dictatorship—went almost entirely offline for 72 hours. On Wednesday August 26, for approximately one hour, Belarus shut down key parts of the capital's internet once again; allegedly, the order had come directly from official state bodies.
An investigation from the Philippines and Indonesia finds that the 8 million small-scale farmers growing the fruit in the world's two biggest coconut-exporting countries are — far from benefiting — actually hurting.
Lauren Paley discovers this stairwell makes her voice sound ethereal.
Tim Howell climbed Lord Berkeley's Seat to jump off the top in a wingsuit.
"Marvel's Avengers" is just a few weeks away from release, and we're excited to play online as heavy-hitters like the Hulk, Iron Man, Black Widow and more.
So let's take a few minutes to think about what happens when the vaccine trials start to read out.
Officers in so-called unions, more about brotherhood and bullying than labor, make police reform hard.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Here's what 9+ feet of deadly storm surge looks like.
In 2016, the Australian government began automating welfare back payments. What happened next was an absolute disaster.
We use hurricane forecasts to warn people. Why do we misinterpret them so often?
The white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A curious history of how the United States colonized islands in the Pacific Ocean to exploit their phosphate.
The NPR Music offices are closed, but Billie Eilish is magic.
Hurricane Laura is no joke. The National Hurricane Center isn't holding back on its warnings, saying the storm will bring "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast. This is the weather of nightmares, folks, and it's less than 12 hours away from making landfall.
Kyle Rittenhouse's social media is filled with references to "Blue Lives Matter."
How many things do you do every day that aren't actually legal? We can answer that for you: a surprising amount. From jaywalking to wearing high heels without a permit, peruse this list and confront your criminal nature.
The whole enterprise began as something of a lark. It was an un-corporation, an excuse for a summer of beer pong and code sprints. Indeed, Zuckerberg's first business cards read, "I'm CEO ... bitch." The brogrammer 'tude was a joke... or was it?
The streaming platform understands that even the strongest brand assets need room to evolve to meet new contexts.
Every lifetime has a U-shaped "happiness curve." At 50, I can tell you what that means.
Kenny Smith walks off his show following the NBA players strike over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
As of August 26, there have been more than 5.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and nearly 126,000 cases in Canada — but how are things going on a per capita level in states and provinces?
The United States has a law for disputed elections — but it's not ready for this year's presidential vote.
Here's an extraordinary time lapse of a pea germinating over the course of a month.
Hurricane Laura completely obscures the Gulf of Mexico in photos seen from space.
Latest allegations arrive at a perilous time in Daniel Snyder's ownership of the Washington Football Team.
The sheer scale and ambition of the new Christopher Nolan movie is revealed in this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the filming of "Tenet."
Honey, I shrunk the robots.
Counties are supposed to meet certain markers but the data isn't always transparent.
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter stop by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and dish about the upcoming Bill and Ted movie.
Want some insight into your dog's breed makeup and susceptibility to certain health conditions? Grab this DNA kit from Embark while it's on sale.
Before Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's smash became the filthiest chart-topper ever, these were the record holders.
It goes on for so long that it actually makes you want to scream for ice cream.
It's not a recipe. It's a way of life.
Scots is an official language of Scotland. An administrator of the Scots Wikipedia page is an American who doesn't speak Scots but simply tries to write in a Scottish accent.
Pat Fahey, a knowledgable cicerone, explains every type of beer flavor.
"As a meteorologist, all I can think is 'here we go again.'"
At just 19 feet long, it's used to deploy underwater fences.
It sounds like a stupid idea but this guy really commits to it.
What exactly does Ant Group do — and how did it become so valuable?
