Here's What Happens When You Hit A Speed Bump Going Over 100 MPH
These French YouTubers break a car in order to break the internet in this extreme stunt.
These French YouTubers break a car in order to break the internet in this extreme stunt.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences shows what happens when foam cups experience underwater pressure.
Illinois law bans schools from fining students. But an investigation has found police do it for them, issuing costly tickets that burden families.
These French YouTubers break a car in order to break the internet in this extreme stunt.
Mac or PC — you need to completely erase your personal data from your device before passing it off.
Kyiv's top prosecutor accuses 10 Russian soldiers of looting, torture and murder.
James Corden stuns his audience by saying he's leaving "The Late Late Show" in 2023.
Scrub yourself with this delightful bar, and you'll end up with smooth skin that smells so much better than it does with the generic stuff.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
A jarring data visualization of the world's prison population compared with the United States.
Making brain-tingling videos is fairly new, but the feeling itself is not.
Samsung's new advert has been criticised by some women's running groups for being unrealistic.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
CNN+ was a case study in why spending $300 million on a product nobody wants to buy is a bad business idea.
Ten full-time staff members were laid off less than five months after launch.
Here's how ABS helps a driver maintain better control of a vehicle versus regular braking.
Former president hadn't posted on own app in months.
Laborers worked for a month disposing of birds killed in a gruesomely inhumane manner. Then they found they too were disposable
James O'Donoghue created a stunning visualization of our solar system that helps illustrate the scale of our planet compared to everything else.
The bolide, which disintegrated in Louisiana, was also reportedly spotted in Arkansas and Mississippi.
The Mars helicopter drone Ingenuity has captured aerial photos of some of the used Perseverance landing gear. NASA says this detailed aerial perspective could provide valuable insights for future missions.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
From the mind of Mike Myers comes a miniseries called "The Pentaverate." about a Canadian journalist who's out to win his job back by exposing the world's most influential secret society.
An Italian court ruled on Wednesday that children born in the country will be given both their mother's and father's last names when they are born.
Starting at just $229, this compact little machine will quickly make compost right in your kitchen. Plus, the UVC sanitizer helps fight the funk.
Robots are about to venture into the sunless depths of lunar craters to investigate ancient water ice trapped there, while remote studies find hints about how water arrives on rocky worlds.
Jimmy and Jessica Alba competed against Benicio Del Toro and Miguel in a game where each team took turns trying to get their partners to guess movie titles in under five seconds without saying their names. The result was pure chaos.
Haven't even begun shopping for Mother's Day? Fear not, Huckberry has home goods, jewelry, bath robes, slippers and more all in one place.
The major increase in US support would include $20bn in military assistance, plus economic aid.
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill as they face off against the biggest carnivore ever seen in "Jurassic World Dominion," releasing on June 10, 2022.
The key ingredient in these gummies, Safr'Inside™, is award-winning and extracted from the most bioavailable compound of saffron.
Ben Shapiro cuts off a student during a contentious back-and-forth about wokeness during an event at Iowa State University.
Here's why electric vehicles aren't exactly the perfect future we were promised, and why they shouldn't be considered a foolproof method to combat climate change.
Dr. Erica Brozovsky explains that pronouns have been around for hundreds of years and are a quintessential way that we communicate.
Amber Heard pledged to pay the ACLU $3.5 million after reaching a divorce settlement with Johnny Depp back in 2016, but only paid a portion of that amount — and some of the money might have come from Elon Musk.
Data shows that there's a new California city hotter than Los Angeles and the Bay Area, and that it's time to take Miami seriously as a legit big city.
"Mystery Incorporated" is the gritty live-action reboot of a beloved children's animated show that we all deserve.
Shouldn't TikTok users have agency over what we're exposed to?
Grocery prices are up, so we might as well figure out how to save the most. Two CNBC reporters found out which major store is the most cost-effective.
Someone captured a sea lion take a seat poolside after a dip in the pool.
With the centenary of his birth, screenwriter Nigel Kneale is being celebrated for his varied work — including his landmark dramas about an alien-infested UK.
Here's what you're going to see a lot of this wedding season.
WSJ's Joanna Stern called the inventor of the iPhone autocorrect feature, Ken Kocienda, out on the ducking issue on everyone's minds.
Den of Geek considers why Barry Keoghan's Joker should not be the main villain in "The Batman 2."
For those who remember the old days here's Mac OS 8 in a browser.
The Anne Hathaway coming-of-age comedy is something everyone can enjoy as demonstrated by this heartwarming TikTok.
Five million payphone calls are still made each year in the UK. Who is making them — and why?
The only surprise bigger than Olivia Wilde showing the trailer for "Don't Worry Darling" was the moment she was served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis.