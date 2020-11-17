Here's What Happens When You Get Way Too Obsessed With Drinking Coffee
A little coffee here and there is probably fine for you. And then there's this guy.
"I don't know what happens next, but I do know what happens now."
For the season finale of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver disproves one by one Trump's claims about election fraud.
Donald Trump hasn't conceded the election and it looks like he might never concede to Joe Biden. But Jimmy Fallon thought it would be funny to imagine if he did.
A sneaky dog fools his owner who tries to teach him how to be patient.
Ohio Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown called out Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan for not wearing a mask indoors during a tense moment on the Senate floor.
"Can you just stop trying? It's embarrassing."
"What myth is still widely circulated as truth?" asked someone on Reddit. Here are a few of our favorite answers.
Working with designer Oliver M. Furth, artist Mary Weatherford safeguards the future of a stunning modernist landmark in Los Angeles.
Parting is such sweet sorrow that I shall stall till it be morrow.
In "Diana: Her True Story," journalist Andrew Morton was able to candidly interview Princess Diana about her royal life. Here are the most depressing tidbits that she shared.
Historians discuss the romantic and dangerous Sicilian mountain race that inspired the Porsche Targa.
People love to argue, even if it makes no sense when you really think about it.
Nearly three years after sexual misconduct allegations got him pushed out of the Senate, Al Franken has quietly made his return to cable and radio airwaves.
Nikic, 21, became the first person with Down syndrome to conquer the grueling endurance race, offering lessons in perseverance and hope.
"Tom & Jerry," starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña, brings the beloved animated characters to life in a "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?"-esque live action-animated movie. "Tom & Jerry" will be coming to theaters in 2021.
Wolfgang Van Halen talks to Rolling Stone about his solo debut, missing his dad, Van Halen's planned mega-reunion, and much more.
It felt like Ivanka and I were always on the same page or up for the same adventure, whether it was leaving Bungalow 8 early to watch a Lifetime movie, or horseback riding from a surf village in Costa Rica to a town in Nicaragua.
Even if the states certify that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, can Donald Trump legally refuse to leave the White House?
'Mighty moss chicken' brought back from brink of extinction is the first two-time winner.
When the star of your drink is the ice and not the coffee.
How personal productivity transformed work — and failed to.
Charts always take center stage during an election — and this year's were especially creative and informative. Here are our favorites.
The message from this TikTok video is simple but important: there should be no difference at all.
To celebrate Martin Scorsese's 78th birthday, we took a ride down movie memory lane to check out the best cars from the director's back catalogue.
"Hey, lass, I can see thy body moving."
Dozens of beautiful young actors. Nighttime shoots. Hormones aflutter. In this exclusive excerpt of "Alright, Alright, Alright," a new oral history of the '90s classic, discover how the set of Richard Linklater's "Dazed and Confused" was a hotbed of horny future stars.
Needless to say, this "toy" is not safe for kids.
A tribute to Betty Dodson, the pioneering sex educator who actively, fervently promoted the clitoral orgasm, who passed away this past October at 91.
He's only 4, but his favorite phrase is "Well, actually…"
Here's what a LVAD, a left ventricular assist device that assists with cardiac circulation, sounds like.
When technology concepts awkwardly merge together, or why someone thought it might be a good idea to combine a mouse and a telephone.
America's anti-lockdown COVID-19 strategy hasn't worked. Now the country needs to do something more drastic.
David Bowie told the BBC in 1999 that the internet was going to have a bigger role in society than people could even imagine.
Kandis Saville-Parsons developed a bacterial infection via a cut during a pedicure that developed into the life-threatening condition known as TSS.
It can be tempting to ascribe the affliction's prevalence to our current climate of indulgence, but that's not the full story.
Freerunner Jason Paul went through an exhilarating journey trying to get his phone back in Hamburg, Germany.
Evidence suggests that humans' sleep was once disjointed, but researchers can't quite figure out why.
Both the world-weary and stoked-on-life congregate at these wild outposts — all seeking the same euphoric joy, communality, and escapism.
A photographer caught an extraordinary vantage point of the launch of SpaceX's "Resilience" near Cape Canaveral.
The Star City Closed Administrative Territorial Unit is barely an hour's drive northeast of the Kremlin, but for decades the town never appeared on any maps. Only after the Soviet Union fell apart was its location revealed.
It's the fishing equivalent of killing two birds with one stone.
Why are people racing to unload these highly desirable apartments?
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
Once you have a lion on your tail, your days are numbered.
What better way to express your satisfaction for a meal than deep, deep sleep?
How an unexceptional vaudeville performer turned a lurid tabloid scandal into national fame and a lucrative personal brand.
Why live enclosed by four walls when you can live in a dome surrounded by a gorgeous slice of nature?
My quest to find the most endangered species revealed there are a LOT of species in big trouble — and the most famous ones aren't the closest to the edge.
Eight miles from the nearest town, our ranch felt like a sanctuary. Until it didn't.
We are in no mood to talk to them, but we don't want them to go either.