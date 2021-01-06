Here's What Happens When You Dry-Age A Steak In Yogurt For More Than A Month
It's not for everyone, apparently.
ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore provided the most complete account of the assault on the US Capitol.
Back in 2018, Peter Zirpolo, the vice president of the Baltimore Ravens Marching Band, was caught on camera perfectly air drumming to Rush's signature song.
President-elect Biden addressed the nation after a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and brought the electoral vote counting process to a halt.
The MSNBC anchor said "there would already be people shackled, arrested or dead" if the US Capitol riot was undertaken by Black Lives Matter activists.
At the "March to Save America" rally in Washington DC, a rally protesting the results of the presidential election, Giuliani accused election officials of fraud and called for a "trial by combat."
An unidentified rioter describes how the mob breached the U.S. Capitol.
This first full week of January has felt like a year, rounded off with an attempted coup. Let's dive in.
D.C. police will give you $1,000 for information about this very famous person who has been identified dozens of times.
From Baby Boomers to Gen Z'ers, here's how different generations react to a wrong food order.
McEnany delivered a 2-minute statement condemning the violent riots in Washington DC yesterday, claiming they were "appalling" and "antithetical to the American way."
In 1979, a riot broke out at a Florida school. Hundreds of screaming students claimed they were possessed by demons. Was it evil spirits or something even darker that haunted Miami Aerospace Academy?
Many CEOs and celebs consider a liter of water before breakfast an essential life hack.
Just because they both come from California does not mean they'll get along.
His brother, Nachman Mostofsky, is a South Brooklyn district leader, who claims to have connections with high-ranking members of the Trump administration.
The move is a reminder of social platforms' power over online speech — and the inconsistency with which they wield it.
The mob should never have been that close to the building — and heads should roll, experts say.
The discussions occurred in recent weeks, and it was not clear whether he has brought it up since he incited supporters to march on the Capitol, where some stormed the site.
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a mom!
An anonymous Instagram sparked a heated dialogue about safety, privacy and privilege earlier this week.
Try as it might, this pelican realizes it can't swallow an entire capybara. The capybara doesn't seem to mind.
Electric Cycle Rider got their hands on an exclusive, limited release Sur-Ron XX — a modified electric bike made by Chinese manufacturer Sur Ron. Only 100 bikes were made and with an estimated $4,000 price tag, only a select few will get to enjoy this beast.
You've already lost. This is what Americans need to understand
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi held a briefing Thursday in the wake of Wednesday's violent swarming of the United States Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
The US isn't alone in harboring anti-vaxxers and flat-earthers. But two specific things about America set us apart from the rest — and make our distinct hatred of science stand out.
Yeah, we're going to say it. We really think Webb is going to launch this year.
Veronica Westhrin, a Norwegian journalist covering the US for NRK, captured this interaction between a guy on a stoop and a lady in a car about the White insurrectionists' siege of the United States Capitol.
The vaccine rollout in the United States is progressing — albeit not as quickly as anyone would like. But some states are getting shots into arms faster than others. Connecticut is one of those states.
Scarborough went on the offensive and ranted on the double standard shown by the Capitol Police, including worse "what-if" hypotheticals and contrasting their previous record in the city.
Far more people of both parties voted than usual in a runoff, but the Democratic turnout was stronger, largely because of Black voters.
Look, we all have to go, so why not have a little fun? This calendar is filled with hilarious photos of dogs… "dooing" their business.
It may look cute, but don't understand the strength of a beaver's jaw and teeth.
How overloaded burgers and extreme hot wings can explain the intersection of masculinity and marketing.
Don't worry, he's still punching crime into submission.
"It's a horrifying day that will go down in US history, however much longer that is," Colbert quipped in an emotional monologue.
HuffPost politics reporter Igor Bobic captured footage of a single Black Capitol Police officer attempting to hold back the mob that had breached the building.
It was a day of chaos in Washington,DC But in Wilmington, Delaware, President-elect Joe Biden pulsed with quiet anger.
Actor Saiyam Kumar has got Minhaj's vocal attributes down pat.
Marginalized and stereotyped, North Korean defectors are fighting back by turning to vlogging.
In the aftermath of Wednesday's riot at the United States Capitol, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his company had made the unprecedented decision to block President Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram "for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."
Mayo marinade with lemon and herbs, incredible nonstick browning and tangy honey barbeque sauce — Ethan Chlebowski goes all out.
As the United States reported its highest single day of COVID-19 deaths, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the overall toll could exceed 430,000 by the end of the month.
The longtime "Jeopardy!" host's final episodes are airing this week. They're a testament to Trebek's profound impact — on the show he defined, the world it created, and the lives of those who crossed his path.
Why do $4 and $40 screen protectors advertise the same things? YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss peels back the layers on smartphone screen protectors.
Chao is the latest among a slew of officials to resign following Wednesday's violent events at the Capitol.
Sometimes BODMAS is just PEMDAS by another name. And no, the answer is not 100.
The best exit is the "Tokyo Drift" exit.
The mob that forced Congress to flee organized on both obscure and mainstream sites.
He was verbally and physically abusive. She idealizes him.
Here's a demonstration of the McGurk effect, an extraordinary audio illusion.
Did you know that Google has been tracking and recording your every move, including your photos' location data? A lot of your data has collected.
Jackson recently told a minister she had married James Bolin, a 93-year-old widower who served in the 14th Missouri Cavalry, when she was 17.
The offices of the Parliamentarian were raided and looted after pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol building.