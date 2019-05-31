Here's What Happens To Your Life When You Become Way Too Obsessed With HBO's 'Succession'
"Succession" is a great show but you really don't want it to take over your entire life as hilariously depicted here.
"Succession" is a great show but you really don't want it to take over your entire life as hilariously depicted here.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"Succession" is a great show but you really don't want it to take over your entire life as hilariously depicted here.
Portable generators, which emit carbon monoxide, are among the deadliest consumer products. Two decades after the government identified the danger, people are left vulnerable by a system that lets the industry regulate itself.
A patient Australian Shepherd stares intently at a toy his owner is holding.
Just like they do at the airport.
A longtime venture capitalist sees the religious dedication to Elon Musk, hype and YOLO investing as almost a dot com-style pyramid scheme in the making.
Decades into their parallel careers, Riley and Ainge became rival executives — for the Celtics and Miami Heat, respectively — and once provoked, their mutual animus suddenly saw the light of day.
Malta, the EU's smallest member state, is home to one of the world's greatest gambling booms since Las Vegas in the 1960s.
The wildly divergent threads that make up the cloth of 2010s rap only highlight why it's so difficult to grapple with the decade, even nearly two years removed from it.
Mahershala Ali takes us through his illustrious career, including his roles in "'House of Cards," "Moonlight," "Luke Cage," "Green Book," and "True Detective."
Redditor u/BtownBrelooms quizzed the r/AskReddit community about things that were "used heavily in the year 2000" but now almost never used today, and they got a lot of people in their 30s happily eager to reminisce about their childhoods.
A bill in Florida would allow parents to sue schools over critical race theory.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
ProZD tries all 58 flavors of Jelly Belly beans, and regrets most of it.
LeVar Burton has been hired as host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, giving the competition a celebrity headliner who's also a longtime literacy advocate as Scripps takes over production of the bee telecast.
What color eyes does Tom Holland have? Are Tom and Zendaya friends? When did Jacob Batalon start acting? Was Zendaya a Kidz Bop kid? Can Jacob speak Tagalog?
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Whether you're looking to revisit the Ricardos or meet them for the first time, we've rounded up the 16 essential episodes of "I Love Lucy".
This week, we've got a guy sick of an annoying nickname, someone who wants to hang out with her coworker's celebrity friends and more.
This deer wanted to be like Pele, and got his chance in an open field when no one was watching.
Inside the sportswear giant's first NFT collection and its foray into a whole new world.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The lads at How Ridiculous have a large field, an even bigger hammer and a bunch of objects, including fire extinguishers and a glass cube, that they test it out on.
"I think it's possible to acknowledge that you have benefited from a system that's unequal without feeling shame or even guilt from it."
These products aren't just made to be long-lived, they're designed to age gracefully. Heck, you might even end up liking them more with a little wear on 'em.
"It's Joe Biden — and don't start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he's president," Harris replied sharply.
The 'Mr. Show' and 'Anchorman' actor will no longer be voicing the character of Jimmy Pesto Sr. on Fox's animated hit after he was allegedly spotted at the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Sweden's most northernmost town is being forced to move after geological instability is threatening the survival of the current settlement.
Mortensen and Elijah Wood reflect on "The Fellowship of the Ring" on its 20th anniversary.
Seemingly innocuous spoken words — sure, OK, fine, yup, no prob, gotcha — feel like weapons in text. Why are we so sensitive?
Make every breakfast special with this bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup from Pappy. We cannot get enough of the stuff.
Adam Jenne spoke with local news after being kicked off a United Airlines flight and claims he's just like Rosa Parks.
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
Kansai International Airport has sunk more than 38 feet since it first opened — much more than anticipated. Here's how Japanese engineers got their math wrong and whether the airport will be lost to Mother Nature.
Could this be the decade we stop cutting down forests?
Photos displayed during Ms. Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial show her in an apparently happy relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, her notorious former companion.
There was a reason Michael Imperioli crashed his car on the first day on set filming "The Sopranos," which he spills the beans on in this interview.
"You're a guy with a handlebar mustache — can't you just say 'f—k Joe Biden?'"
The campaign took steps, experts say, to mask its connections to GOP operatives. That could violate federal election laws.
A YouTuber takes matters into his own hands to try and debunk Veritasium host Derek Muller's claims about electricity in a recent video. Here's how that went.
The New York Times has fired an editor on its product recommendation service Wirecutter after she left expletive-ridden voicemails for a gun rights group in Michigan.
It's time for the company to crack down on sellers who have been gaming the system for years.
From Ben Stiller comes a workplace thriller with an ensemble star cast that includes John Turturro, Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette and more about a dystopian professional future where workers opt to divide their professional and personal lives for one final time.
The mythic metric has long been associated with performance and longevity. Here's everything you need to know.
Analysts at LinkedIn sifted through data from November 2020 to October 2021 to determine which jobs and industries had the most promotions.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan has as a problem with people who enjoy the sauna, like the Finns who invented it and insist on taking the sauna experience to the next level.
In this first person essay, Abby Adesanya writes about moving to a new, white and wealthy school district where she felt like an outcast. Until she found the Clique message board.
The idea of a multiverse is wildly controversial in physics, and we may never have direct evidence for its existence. But some experts say we can't rule it out.