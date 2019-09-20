Here's What Happens To Your Body If You Give Up Soap For One Month
Here are the effects of going without soap for an entire month.
Here are the effects of going without soap for an entire month.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
If you live in fear of making a mistake on your taxes and getting audited by the IRS, don't worry: audit rates are lower than ever.
This is the pinnacle of being overjoyed to see another person after work.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. Well, except for that poor tree.
Why a leading activist on student debt thinks Biden's proposal to cancel $10,000 isn't enough.
Despite feeling existential, we'll keep hanging on for the same reason we all still keep our Facebook accounts even though the place is trash: for the jokes.
How this unescapable drum beat took over the pop music landscape.
The widening gulf between the talk show host's approachable shtick and her actual self created an impossible cognitive dissonance.
Conservatives hope to weaponize his bitterness. Liberals are inviting him over for dinner.
Don't mistake "You must come for dinner sometime" as them actually wanting you to come.
"This amounts, essentially, to ethnic cleansing."
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you: Twitter's got a new "hand-cut" typeface.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
During a hearing on Wednesday, Andrew Clyde downplayed the events of January 6th saying they looked like a "normal tourist visit." J.D. Durkin, a host on Cheddar, juxtaposed Clyde's comments with the actual footage from January 6 and the dissonance was stark.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines saying fully vaccinated people don't have to wear masks outdoors and can shed them indoors in most cases.
Here are the effects of going without soap for an entire month.
What's happening with Sony's latest console, now that it's been out for six months? Supply issues aside, it's proving to be much more than a simple evolution.
Movie theater enterprise AMC Entertainment's stock leapt up today as individual investors pushed for a squeeze akin to GameStop's spike earlier this year.
And to top it off, rock climber Johnny Dawes pulls it all off in tweed.
The 322-page file contains a litany of events from John DeLorean's cocaine bust to an alleged effort by Flynt to blow himself up in front of the Supreme Court.
Tim Grover, Michael Jordan's longtime personal trainer, has written a booked called "Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness." Here're his principles for victory.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
This is why it's damn near impossible to get a house in Ireland (and any other place in the world, really).
Litquidity Capital is the anonymous banker chronicling our weird, get-rich-quick economy.
If you're in love with the idea of having fresh veggies all year round, this indoor garden makes it easy to grow your own — even in an apartment.
Durable, comfortable and perfect for the workday or the weekend — no matter what they might bring. These are your new favorite pants. Try them today for free.
We've already seen how powerful Apple's custom M1 chips are in their laptops, so we're thrilled to get that same performance on the iPad later this month.
Here's why this treacherous stretch of highway got the reputation of being one of the most dangerous in the world.
Fans are so angry about the "Americanization" of football they forced the postponement of the biggest game in the league — will the hatred bubble up again during Thursday's rerun?
The Air Force's AI system flew a pilotless drone over Florida and the Gulf of Mexico in late April.
Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson team up for a high octane action comedy sequel, coming June 16.
Amazon has had a boss with big ideas and incredible persistence. That hasn't always been helpful.
The former dashboard manager alleges a vast data conspiracy in Florida; not a word of it is true.
"We frequently have tornado sirens drills here and yesterday he heard them for the first time."
Male critics in South Korea say they were offended by Park Na-rae's comedy on YouTube. Her supporters say she's a victim of double standards. The police say they are investigating.
Winfrey spoke to Rob Lowe on his "Literally" podcast about the time she asked Sally Field an "inappropriate question" about her then-boyfriend Burt Reynolds.
Scotty Cranmer, Matty Cranmer and Vinny Mannino worked with an engineer to come up with an amazing pogo bike that works beyond their wildest dreams.
Myths and fables passed down over thousands of years are full of fantastic creatures and warring gods. But they also might contain evidence of environmental disasters of the past.
What's happening in Israel and Gaza is the near-inevitable result of a grim status quo.
This dog doesn't want his mom to be a couch potato.
If you live in a big city, there are thousands of quirks and intricacies that you probably overlook every single day. Find out what you're missing.
Our culture is pettily vindictive in part because it is unequal. But we cannot punish our way to a more just society.
DJ Khaled will never live down this 2015 episode of "Hot Ones," after he tapped out only after three wings.
All pandemic long, scientists brawled over how the virus spreads. Droplets! No, aerosols! At the heart of the fight was a mysterious error in decades-old research.
This is the inside story of how a bunch of bored, jaded Millennial dudes become expert investors and kings of chaos.
In this dramatic footage from 2017, Emmett Jaques acted quickly to help save the life of a snowboarder who crashed into trees at Breckenridge ski resort.
Here's how much your investments would be worth if you'd purchased $100 worth of cryptos like Dogecoin and Bitcoin one year ago.
Statistics tell us that individuals are most likely to be somewhere around the middle part of our lives; the same could be true of the human race.
A travel expert reveals the worst mistakes he sees tourists make when they trek out to Europe.