Here's What Happened To This Guy's Stomach After Swallowing 25 Packs Of Silica Gel
Silica Gel has "do not eat" labeled on its packets. This guy decided to eat 25 packs of them.
This fender bender was handled as calmly as humanly possible.
The LockPickingLawyer spent more time praising the Master Lock company than he took to crack open their lock.
"It's just me launching something that's really not intended to be launched."
It's easy to tell who's the boss in this house.
Unlike most boomerangs, this boomerang, known as "Lord of the Wings," can complete two circles in one throw.
Covehith is a small Suffolk village that is slowly crumbling away into the sea. The local government doesn't think it's worth saving and it could be anywhere between 30 to 100 years in which it completely disappears.
The six-part docuseries examines the Trump-centric conspiracy theory/movement — and makes a convincing case for exactly who is posing as Q.
It's a strange tale of two hemispheres.
Surprise is a dish best served cold.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Everyone will have heard of the situation in Europe right now, with a whole list of countries suspending dosing of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine. But getting clarity on this is another thing entirely.
How the shape of deep learning — and the fate of the tech industry — went up for sale in Harrah's Room 731, on the shores of Lake Tahoe.
World chess champion Magnus Carlsen cracks up his opponent with this epic troll move.
In the first interview Page has given since disclosing that he is transgender, the actor discusses his career, privilege and the fight for trans equality.
They're ugly and they clog up your cupboards. But just like vinyl spun back into fashion, the compact disc could too.
"That moment obviously, there's a lot of tape on that, you can see how extraordinarily uncomfortable I was," Dr. Birx told ABC's Terry Moran.
Life is coming back and Americans are working out to get ready for it.
The Texas Rangers and Wrestlemania are paving the way for crowded stadiums and arenas to become the norm within weeks, making professional sports look more like they did — with fans — before the coronavirus pandemic struck.
The Cobblers have their work cut out for them with these vintage Air Jordans
David Fincher's take on Welles's masterwork is up for 10 Academy Awards, but will it be remembered better than "Rosebud"?
All you need is a plastic bag, a rubber band and some cleaning solution.
The fight over the future of NFTs.
I love my children and I love my grandchildren, but I am done raising babies.
Well-suited for just about any activity that involves stepping off the sidewalk, these shoes from Lems are easy to recommend. Plus, this Huckberry-exclusive colorway is calling our name.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
The series formerly known as "Harvest Moon" in the US is still around, but it's called "Story of Seasons" now. If you're looking for some wholesome video game farming, let the joy flow with this latest Switch release on March 23rd.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
In this game of Phillies vs. Pirates, it seems like the umpire made his calls just to end the game.
These two critically acclaimed films highlight the dangers of a capitalistic structure that views older people as expendable.
The Italian operatic tenor shares a moment of levity with the crowd during a Q&A in 1987.
Want to talk about kids books that hold up well for adults? "The Phantom Tollbooth" needs to be in that conversation. We want to share it with the next generation, and re-read it ourselves for the umpteenth time.
Nick Cornwell was one of few people who got to witness the collaboration between his mother Jane and father David, who wrote as le Carre.
Brandon Boulware, the father of a transgender daughter, made an emotional plea to Missouri lawmakers to oppose anti-trans legislation.
According to a new review paper, tourism is potentially imperiling some local firefly populations.
Forget walking with dinosaurs or killing baby Hitler; I'd be happy just to warn my month-ago self not to make all the mistakes he's about to. But is it even possible?
A decade ago, a surging Silicon Valley giant was making plans to dominate the internet. Given a chance to stop it, regulators chosen by Barack Obama misread the evidence in front of their eyes.
In the late '90s and early '00s, dreamboat Erik von Detten captured the hearts of teens everywhere. But then what happened? He sat down with E! for a rare, exclusive look into his life today.
This poor woolly sheep had over 70 pounds of fleece shorn off its body.
The US's most destructive invasive species numbers in the millions, clashing with a growing human population and boosting a lucrative hunting industry.
Pandemic parenting is impossible. American work culture is a big reason why.
YouTubers Beyond the press get access to a 300 MW gas turbine power plant in Finland that's mainly used in case the main electric grid fails or during other emergencies.
Your cellphone's battery lifespan is based on many factors, including extreme temperature fluctuations and your charging habits.
You eat pasta, and you love pasta. But have you ever wondered just how your favorite pasta shapes came to be?
While filming a segment for "Kids Say The Darndest Things," Tiffany Haddish found out she won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album.
One way cities are quietly circumventing due process and fair housing laws to evict renters.
Having no social presence may seem like a red flag at first, but it's actually kinda hot.
Interestingly, it has to do with the disappearance of a banana variety called the Gros Michel banana.
Enter the world of perfect numbers and explore the mystery mathematicians have spent thousands of years trying to solve.
While some Americans have seen the value of their stock holdings soar, millions of low-income or unemployed people have missed the market boom.
Wind turbines are meant to help with global warming, but not exactly the way he thought it would be.
A gaping flaw in SMS lets hackers take over phone numbers in minutes by simply paying a company to reroute text messages.
Want to get in on Apple's top of the line wireless earbuds? Amazon is discounting them to just $199.99 right now.
