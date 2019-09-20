Here's What Every Entrepreneur Sounds Like When They're Trying To Give A Pep Talk
Jack Druce hilariously impersonates every titan of industry's words of wisdom.
Jack Druce hilariously impersonates every titan of industry's words of wisdom.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Jack Druce hilariously impersonates every titan of industry's words of wisdom.
Wikipedia is, famously, the free online encyclopedia that anyone can edit. But you can't clog it with just anything.
If you fire a bullet into the sky, it's got to come back down, and when it does, you better hope nobody is underneath. Here comes the science.
While quitting is usually an expression of optimism, 2021's quits happened amid an economic picture that is tough to interpret.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
Everyone deserves privacy when staying at a hotel and you can't be too careful. Here's some big red flags to look for before getting too comfortable.
For a while, things actually seemed to get a little better. We were adapting and finding the silver lining. As vaccination numbers rose, I was hopeful. Until it all backfired. As things began to re-open, people expected everything to be all good again — just like that. In reality however, we were just beginning to feel the aftermath of COVID-19. I hate to admit it, but restaurants are so f*cked. Again.
If it isn't easy to have a healthy meal when you're worn out at the end of the day, you'll just end up ordering out over and over. This sets you up for success.
Milo was a pregnant stray dog living near the border of Arizona and Mexico when someone found her and brought her to Sunshine Dog Rescue. THEN the story got weird…
In the photo, a dapper tuxedo cat is perched on a stool, with bottles of vermouth and some lip balm laid out tidily in the background. The cat in question: Tosca, the 8-year-old shop cat at Nabila's Naturals in San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood.
The jury in the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO and founder of Theranos, has reached a verdict!
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
At 65,000 square feet, the Peter Grant Mansion, situated on the shores of Lake Temiskaming in Northern Ontario, is Canada's biggest mansion. It's also been completely abandoned.
The 99-year-old actress didn't die from an adverse reaction to a COVID-19 booster.
The biggest telescope humans have ever sent to space is still really hard to see out there in the sea of the cosmos. But this guy managed to spot it!
The mouth method might be better at detecting omicron.
Of course, the vast majority of production designers aren't working with a Succession-size budget, and that's when dick-pic scavenging gets complicated and frustrating.
Every time you fly a plane, a flight attendant will remind you of emergency oxygen systems. But one deadly crash forever changed them on American flights.
At least one part of your digital permanent record doesn't need to outlive you.
The future of cryptocurrency could depend on whether people focus on the artist, the label or the venue.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
AT&T's 1993 "You Will" ad campaign predicts video conferencing, voice recognition, tablets and more.
Where the crisis in American democracy might be headed.
There's nothing we hate more than cold feet, so a nice pair of slippers is a must-have. And since these slippers have an outdoor sole, you can just leave them on most of the day.
NBC released yet another never-before-seen cold open from the show and it makes us wonder how many more never-before-seen scenes they can string out for a show that went off the air nearly a decade ago.
Seven-day average for hospitalizations increased by more than 40% during week between Christmas and New Year's Eve
Name a more iconic character than Kermit The Frog. We'll wait.
We need fewer things to work on. Starting now.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums, books, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
We've collected a handful of the best ways to spend those sweet, sweet gift cards in the new year.
Queer histories are crucial, even when they don't seem relevant.
Vancouver Canucks assistant equipment manager Brian Hamilton didn't realize he had a cancerous growth on his neck until he visited Seattle in October.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 songs. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 books. You're welcome.
What we're looking forward to on the 2022 TV calendar, including the return of pandemic-delayed favorites ("Better Call Saul"; "Barry"), long-gestating franchise projects ("The Sandman"; "Lord of the Rings"), and revivals of "Law & Order" and "The Proud Family."
While many — if not most — of us are sick of seeing our faces on Zoom calls, a study has revealed that others somehow actually enjoy it.
Having the right tools in your car will not only help you in an emergency, but help prevent it in the first place. Here's what you should keep handy.
The uncanny, addictive AI has turned math into a mystical force — and flattened humanity into a series of codes.
Michelle Li, a Korean-American anchor at KSDK in St. Louis, Missouri, had an angry viewer phone the station to complain about her dietary preferences after Li observed that Koreans eat dumpling soup on New Year's.
You'll never be able to get a clean slate — but you can significantly downsize your digital footprint.
This week, we've got a guy who won't tolerate any "Harry Potter" content in his life, a woman whose son-in-law keeps sending her shirtless photos and more.
Social media and many other facets of modern life are destroying our ability to concentrate. We need to reclaim our minds while we still can.
A Crypto.com ad that aired on Sunday Night Football starred Matt Damon and compared investing in cryptocurrency with landing on the moon. It did not go over well.
Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows absolutely crushes this duet between two matching Teslas to the tune of "Beat It."
Plastic production just keeps expanding, and now is becoming a driving cause of climate change.