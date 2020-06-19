Here's What Every American Should Know About Juneteenth
Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in Texas following the Emancipation Proclamation. Here's why it's one of the most significant days in the history of the United States.
Astley said the music of Foo Fighters has helped lift his spirits during these hard times, and we gotta say, this cover does the exact same thing for us.
The owners were wondering where their garbage bin had gone. Now they finally know.
The Slow Mo Guys demonstrate how the Apple Watch gets water out of the case in extremely satisfying slow motion.
The most underrated magic in the world is the one right underneath our nose: plain science.
Gravity? Never heard of her.
It's not so much a fixer-upper as a house of horrors.
We rode the school bus with Devin Brosnan. The news made all too much sense.
Trump's rallies — a bizarre mishmash of numerology, tweetology, and white supremacy — are the rituals by which he stamps his name on the American dream. As he prepares to resume them for the first time in months, his followers are ready to receive.
Be careful of what information you're sharing on the internet. Be especially careful of whom you're sharing it to.
A 20th-century icon of hate emerges in a very 21st-century context.
Snapchat apologized for its now-removed Juneteenth filter, telling CNBC on Friday that it went live without being approved through its review process.
Dylan Tallchief reconstructed the 80s classic in a Microsoft Excel drum machine.
Who among us hasn't used a pair of parentheses to draw a butt?
John Ackerman has spent millions procuring a majority of the known caves in Minnesota, which add up to dozens of miles of underground passageways and likely make him the largest cave owner in the U.S. He collects and charts them in the name of preservation, but his controversial methods have created many opponents.
We had no idea that wolves barked this much when they're trying to assert dominance.
How Kevin Kwan celebrates and skewers the ultrawealthy.
An industry that survived one health crisis could be a model for others looking to build confidence, experts say.
When I look at some of the trends on the web today, I wonder if we're at that point yet. I wonder if we're ready to revisit some of the ideas of the early web again.
This driver from Columbus, Ohio might want to study up on how to merge.
2020's worst piece of "music" is this Donald Trump reelection anthem, sung by seven disturbingly cheerful, mask-less white people.
When you eat Yunnan cuisine in China, you'll get served these pounded potatoes with an extremely unique stretch to them.
As hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters marched through Medford, Ore. earlier this month, one driver appeared to get frustrated. He laid onto his horn, video shows, and drove steadily into the mass of demonstrators. When one woman stopped to hold up her sign, the bright yellow car struck her with its left bumper and mirror.
That's one smart, self-preserving cat.
The daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US have remained high, while the European Union has gotten its numbers down considerably.
Here's what's become of them.
In case you had any doubts that Cher is the hardest working entertainer in showbiz, please enjoy her one-woman, 13-minute "West Side Story" medley from 1978.
When you take "like father, like son" too literally.
The critical role that good pedestrian infrastructure plays in city life has been exposed by the coronavirus lockdowns. Why can't cities fix their sidewalk gap?
Companies bringing in new leaders to help with race might also be setting them up to fail.
Just a not-so-friendly reminder to stay at home during rainstorms.
The iconic system sounds from a computer from 1995 to now performed on a piano.
A new study estimates that there might only be 36 communicating extraterrestrial civilizations in our galaxy. But that number doesn't tell the whole story.
The story behind how a toy car, that you might remember fondly, outsold the adult ones around the world.
On the morning of June 1, 1921, white mobs set fire to Tulsa's Black Wall Street, killing as many as 300 Black residents and leaving thousands more without shelter and livelihoods.
The body has many natural defenses against viruses and other pathogens. One antiviral molecule produced in the body is nitric oxide, and it's created when we breathe in through the nose.
One of the defining features of a screw tank is its ability to float, but can this homemade screw tank make it on the water?
So no one told you life was gonna be this way…
Solar radiation and dead trees tell us when Por-Bajin was built — and why it was neither palace nor fortress.
Instead of replacing the ignition for a jeep that he had bought at an auction for $300, he decided an extension cord and a metal clip would do the work just fine.
It became an icon of long-haul travel and exotic holidays; Boeing's 747 could fly more people further than any plane before.
Prisons quarantined sick and healthy inmates together and continued moving prisoners and staff around facilities as the outbreak spread.
You might want to check the accreditation on this college before enrolling.
The abandoned bus on the Stampede Trail in Alaska — made famous by the book and film "Into the Wild" — has made its first journey in decades. This time by air.
A down-and-out middle-aged man struck gold with those ubiquitous wheeled sneakers. Suddenly, the stock tanked, the company was stripped for parts and the founder vanished. What happened?
This woman from Nahant, Massachusetts had a little trouble getting this poor beached shark back into the water.
They're built for privacy and community—and that's what makes them dangerous.
The versatile actor went from the RSC and Harold Pinter to international movie stardom with roles as the hobbit Bilbo Baggins and an android in "Alien."
These massive trucks from the Czech Republic get an extraordinary test in their performance abilities.
Two months ago, Chile was admired for its surgical approach to the pandemic — testing widely and quarantining by neighborhood. Today it has among the world's highest rates of per-capita infections.