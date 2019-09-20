Here's What A $1 Million Dollar House Looks Like In Los Angeles Vs. Nashville
They all look luxurious. And we can afford none of them.
The death of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing in early September while on a road trip with her fiancé, has been ruled a homicide by strangulation.
"If he can replace the administrative functionaries with ideologues, he's removed almost all of the guard rails that stopped this present one."
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
From the inventor who disappeared along with the lighthouse he designed to the daredevil whose contraptions vaulted him to fame then cut his life short, these are the sad stories of inventors killed by their own inventions.
She delivers every line like she's trying to pass an acting class, but how else can you describe the onscreen presence of Jessica Chastain?
Jamie Costa impressively captures the larger-than-life mannerisms of Robin Williams.
Climate resilience efforts tend to focus on homeowners, but tenants are much more vulnerable.
America's upper-middle class works more, optimizes their kids and is miserable.
Have you ever wondered what would happen if the NBA allowed players to just substitute in and out of the game whenever they wanted? Well, it turns out they don't want you wondering about that and even if LeBron James tries to do that, it ain't gonna fly.
Sally Rooney's decision not to allow an Israeli publisher to translate her book into Hebrew led to an ugly smear campaign.
Experts say the public deserves to see the list, a clear embodiment of US foreign policy priorities that could disproportionately censor marginalized groups.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Morning Read's Ward Clayton was there when the 36-year-old former NBA star shot an 83-78 for N.C. A&T State that could have been better but for those beguiling greens at Donald Ross-designed Alamance Country Club.
The trailer for "Home Sweet Home Alone," a so-called "reimagining" of the Home Alone franchise, just dropped and it feels more like a scene-for-scene remake. The film is coming exclusively to Disney+ on Nov. 12. And, don't tell us we didn't warn you.
Redditor u/SauloJr quizzed the r/AskReddit community about the most useful unknown websites that they wished more people knew about, and netizens enthusiastically offered some of their favorite lesser-known fruits of the web.
A fan Q&A on Instagram Live took a highly personal turn into the singer's "body count."
This hilariously profane Australian ad might make the strongest case for taking the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Heroes never die, but sometimes they pass the torch.
If you read any of the hundreds of advice columns that have found renewed life on the internet, you'll recognize a certain genre of question. It comes from a woman, almost always married, who's describing a partner's sh*tty behavior.
Cam from "Goal Guys," shows you how just 30 minutes of jumping rope everyday can change your life.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Britain's "greatest battle" killed thousands of people. But in one town, it's not just a history lesson.
The daring film-maker's 2001 Hollywood-set thriller is as dazzling, and unknowably ambiguous, as ever
Rick knows what's up, and so does this t-shirt. We're gettin' schwifty tonight.
Neve Campbell returns to find out the true identity of Ghostface, coming to theaters January 14.
Roughly 50 major coastal cities will need to implement "unprecedented" adaptation measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing their most populated areas, a new study shows.
Ever wished that you could just wear your favorite quilt around all day? Wellen galaxy-brained that idea into existence, and we love it.
YouTube channel Watch Restoration vlog did wonders with an Omega watch that seemed like it was beyond restoration.
Yale University computer science Ph.D. student Matt Amodio's 38-game winning streak on television quiz show "Jeopardy!" came to an end on Oct. 11 when he finished in third place with $5,600.
We're big fans of packing light here at Digg. Unless you're gonna be somewhere for months, anything that helps us stick to the essentials is a winner.
The 100 Series Land Cruiser is plagued with a poorly designed electrical system that wakes up neighborhoods in the middle of the night.
Back in 2008, Aubrey Plaza and several other undercover standup comedians from the Upright Citizens Brigade, snuck enormous desktop computers and CRT monitors inside a Starbucks in Manhattan and gave unsuspecting passerby a good chuckle.
Howard Markel on the Complicated Process of Scientific Inquiry, DNA, and Heredity.
Amazon is discounting CPUs, RAM, cooling fans and more today. If you've been holding out for reasonable prices, now's a good time to buy.
Anton Fomenko convinced someone that they could get away with re-creating this absolutely insane stunt in their gym.
A no-holds-barred talk with the megastar and entrepreneur about his volatile childhood, his heartbreaking relationship with his dad and Vin Diesel's "bullshit."
Transnistria is a tiny strip of land in Eastern Europe, home to 500,000 people, that is unrecognized by any country. It's technically considered by the United Nations to be part of Moldova. And visiting it feels like going through a time machine.
was having outdoor drinks with my girlfriends when one of them mentioned her plan to do some solo backpacking in the Pacific Northwest. "Please be careful," another friend said.
We don't know if we would have been able to avoid those cars so deftly.
Jon Gruden resigned Monday as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
An extraordinary video of otters attempting to play with a grumpy orangutan is enhanced by this genius voiceover.
Poet Saeed Jones used to consider himself a longtime fan of the comedian. But Chappelle's new Netflix special "The Closer," which fixates on gay and trans people, feels like a stab in the back.
A Times Magazine feature has prompted feverish discourse about the ethics of artistic appropriation. Is the art in question any good?
Auto detailer and TikToker Jessica Tran does not mince words when it comes to Tesla's designs.
A fabled prospect promised by Tesla is a $25,000 model. While the automaker has only caught a quick whiff of EV pricing within $10K of that figure, it's apparently still imminent. Here's everything we know to date.
Apple has taken a public stand on privacy, curtailing data abuses by apps and declaring it doesn't exploit its users' information. But it has also created comprehensive new ways to track us
An influential data guru expounds on why he thinks his party is losing ground: Their reserve army of young, upscale liberals keeps stepping on their message.