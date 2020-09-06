Here's Tony Hawk Skating The Warehouse Level From 'Tony Hawk Pro Skater' In Real Life
Despite being in his 50s, Tony Hawk still can catch mad air.
Despite being in his 50s, Tony Hawk still can catch mad air.
Mark Gray has a futuristic alternative to face masks that might turn some heads.
JerryRigEverything demonstrates how the Exynos-powered Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is far weaker.
After coming home from the vet and getting his belly shaved, Zeus did not want to go for a car ride.
A scary moment was caught on cellphone video at a popular running trail, the Coquitlam Crunch, in British Columbia.
This historic home in Macungie, Pennsylvania is clearly cursed. And now you can spend a night here on Airbnb.
Fiona loves to stare at the gophers in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A year after he died, the Angels pitcher's widow and mother open up on his death and how they're coming to terms with what happened and why.
A scary moment was caught on cellphone video at a popular running trail, the Coquitlam Crunch, in British Columbia.
Several missions this year are seeking out life on the red planet. But would we recognize extraterrestrials if we found them?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Despite being in his 50s, Tony Hawk still can catch mad air.
Visionary responses to catastrophes have changed city life for the better.
Children in minority communities are much more likely to become infected and severely ill. Many have parents who are frontline workers, experts say.
Don't let the BBC's "Your Home In Their Hands" anywhere near your home.
Amazon is showering us with discounts on gaming laptops, furniture, smart home gear, office supplies and more.
An excerpt from "How We Go Home: Voices from Indigenous North America."
Once we hear a good story, it's difficult to correct it in our brains.
Isaac Chotiner interviews Kate Manne, philosopher and author of "Entitled: How Male Privilege Hurts Women." They discuss Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and what differentiates sexism from misogyny.
It's hard to tell which drugs are dangerous and which are revolutionary.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
After coming home from the vet and getting his belly shaved, Zeus did not want to go for a car ride.
This fall, with museums and galleries starting to carefully reopen in the flesh, comes "100 Drawings From Now." Everything in it has been made by artists working in lockdown.
Mark Gray has a futuristic alternative to face masks that might turn some heads.
Recent major surveys show that reductions in genomic complexity — including the loss of key genes — have successfully shaped the evolution of life throughout.
As demand for air conditioning rises, the question of how to make the technology sustainable will become all the more important.
The 16th Century Italian painter used his unique perspective of light to bring his intricate scenes to life and breathe new meaning into art.
Is the Brandy and Monica feud real or imagined? Ahead of their Verzuz battle, we break down the friction between the two singers.
To celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary, Nintendo is bundling "Super Mario 64," "Super Mario Sunshine" and "Super Mario Galaxy" into one release for the Switch. Pre-order now, and play on September 18th.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
JerryRigEverything demonstrates how the Exynos-powered Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is far weaker.
Real-life interstellar travel will be so slow that some weird linguistic things may happen before ships reach their destinations.
When the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" returned to production, the actors followed strict COVID-19 prevention measures — including, as this viewer discovered, love scenes with mannequins.
We all know our passwords probably aren't as safe as they should be — but would it take a hacker nine months to guess yours, or 25 seconds?
The disappearing three-story solo rowhouses in Baltimore, quirky photographs taken from inside the mouth and other best photos of the week.
2020 is a dumpster fire of a year, but what if corporate America made advertisements that were cognizant of our increasingly dire world.
When COVID-19 shut down California gyms, Sarah Miller started walking. She found a lot of stuff the elliptical doesn't offer.
Access to safe water is extremely important. So if you're out in the wild, or an emergency situation pops up, this straw could really save your bacon. Filter up to 1,000 gallons of water, and stay safe out there.
On Wednesday, illusionist and extreme performer David Blaine floated 25,000 feet into the air — the height of jets, no less — before skydiving back to earth. Here's a look at the science that got him there and back safely.
As recently as a few years ago, the movie-review aggregator was seen as something of an industry boogeyman. But is there a correlation between box office receipts and a high (or low) score on the Tomatometer? We dug deep into the numbers to determine that.
Everything about Krug's behavior—from her defensiveness and the calculated theft of opportunities from actual Black scholars to her inherent feeling of superiority—screams of whiteness.
Fiona loves to stare at the gophers in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
When you wash denim, tiny fibers shed and flow into the environment. Scientists just found that Arctic waters are now loaded with little bits of jeans.
Astonishing testimony by New Zealand fisherman Dick Ledgerwood sheds light on mysterious and elusive ritual.
Matt's Off-Road Recovery makes an epic rescue that we all must tip our hats to.
This week, we've got cancelling Van Gogh, I hope this email finds you well, Antifa HQ and education is vital.
Pandemic policies at tech companies have created a rift between parents offered more benefits and resentful workers who don't have children.
A woman was taking a selfie with her iPhone 11 Pro while paragliding over the French Alps when disaster struck.
A new model often cited by top health officials raised its projections Friday, predicting over 410,000 coronavirus deaths nationwide by January 1.
The Louisville police department has said there was no body camera footage of the raid that lead to the death of Breonna Taylor.
An adorable little girl gives a candid answer about why she wants to go to school.
The coronavirus caused me, like so many others, to make a housing decision I never thought I'd make.
There comes a moment, every time you visit a fire lookout tower, when you become certain that you have gotten hopelessly, irretrievably lost.
Here's how the game "Fall Guys" would sound if it had realistic human voices.
Thanks to the coronavirus shutdown, the networks' fall schedules are packed with reality competitions and recycled shows. But there are still as many intriguing offerings as ever this season.
Disney films have always resonated with queer and trans audiences. Here are the gayest films in the canon.
Paul Rudd will never forget when Will Ferrell made him laugh the hardest he'd ever laughed.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.