Here's The Wendy Williams Lifetime Biopic You've All Been Waiting For
Our favorite talk show host undergoes the Lifetime treatment.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Our favorite talk show host undergoes the Lifetime treatment.
Chamath Palihapitiya dukes it out with CNBC's Scott Wapner over the drama surrounding GameStop stocks.
Here's how r/WallStreetBets's high-risk/high-reward plays shot GameStop's stock to the moon.
Charles Payne says Wall Street complaining about r/WallStreetBets is making him sick.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
If you're browsing Google Earth, you might be curious about what these ponds are doing in the Utah desert.
"I would encourage anyone who's in the hedge fund unit to do it."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Someone will be left holding the bag.
The "Friends" Super Bowl episode turns 25: Creators, writers and guest stars share never-before-told stories from the 1996 two-parter, "The One After the Superbowl."
The Winklevoss Twins vehemently defend Redditors investing in GameStop as CNBC's "Squawk Alley" pundits attempt to push back.
Tesla announced their new Tesla Model S. Here's how they changed the car.
A victim shares the scary story of when a hacker took control of his internet-connected chastity cage.
One of the drivers in Oregon started "doing a happy dance in his seat when he finally believed we were actually going to give him a vaccine," according to a public health official.
These are good questions. We have no good answers.
After a Reddit-driven trading frenzy surrounding GameStop and other companies, Robinhood is being sued for removing the company from its app.
Twitter continues to cope with pandemic life, pop culture, gender standards and class divides the way it always does: via jokes. Enjoy.
Hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman went on CNBC to decry the Reddit-fueled frenzy that's currently sending shockwaves through the trading markets.
Credit for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine belongs in part to discoveries dating back 15 years. The team behind it was inspired by two infant deaths.
Winston Churchill once wrote, "We contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle." Wise words, as would be expected from such a man. But history is full of kings and governments who have tried just that, no matter how leaky the bucket.
We knew Huskies were talkative. We had no idea Rottweilers were the same.
With a never-before-seen passenger experience, Virgin Hyperloop promises speeds of up to 600 miles per hour, making a trip from LA to San Francisco in under 45 minutes.
Our eyes can't help but be drawn to the dildo left on the bookshelf.
Despite the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and a drop in the coronavirus infection rate, it's still important to follow coronavirus safety guidelines.
It may be disruptive. A little crazy even. But, meme stocks are here, and this is everything we know about them right now.
Our favorite talk show host undergoes the Lifetime treatment.
The only masculine archetype to rival the alpha has a long and stupid history.
Patients say the "Rock Doc" helped them like no one else could. Federal prosecutors say his "help" often amounted to dealing drugs for sex.
Charles Payne says Wall Street complaining about r/WallStreetBets is making him sick.
It's a way to track the prevalence of COVID-19 in environments like jails.
Sadly, the new consoles are still hard to find, so many of us are investing in VR headsets in the meantime. Not only does the Oculus Quest 2 operate on its own, but it can also be plugged into a gaming PC for even broader support.
Matty Conrad shows you the ends and outs of shaping your beard like a boss.
Hundreds of police departments take Gracie Survival Tactics, a defense program utilizing jiu-jitsu. But the family of its architect has ties to the far right dating back to the 1930s.
Early in the pandemic, shortages of N95 respirators and other medical gear prompted panic across the world. A year later, the masks still aren't widely available to US consumers.
We don't know what really happened between TikTok user Kalie Shorr and her friend Amy, but we're just here for the music.
Every year, tens of millions of Americans collectively lose billions of dollars to scam callers. Where does the other end of the line lead?
LL Bean, Sorel, Sperry and Walmart boots all claim to be water-resistant. YouTuber Rose Anvil put them to the test to see how well these claims actually hold up.
The man who created Reddit's WallStreetBets never imagined the community would send GameStop shares into overdrive, nearly topple a hedge fund and leave professional money managers staring at Twitter with mouths agape.
Get yer stonks here.
Chamath Palihapitiya dukes it out with CNBC's Scott Wapner over the drama surrounding GameStop stocks.
Fed up with low wages and abuse, these outraged employees are naming and shaming "shitty owners" in splashy protests complete with megaphones and bags of poop. But have they gone too far?
"Unfortunately, he is now forever infamously part of history, and I chose to have that DNA history a part of me."
Your reaction becomes less and less appropriate.
Meredith Aldis was trying to ask Greene about reports that said she expressed support for violence against prominent Democrats.
Located in Madagascar, the design features solar panels and a beehive configuration that allows for the attachment of multiple schools
"I would encourage anyone who's in the hedge fund unit to do it."
From open office plans to gig work cons and fast-food franchises, the question of who's actually in charge has been intentionally obscured.
A witness "watched Maxwell direct a room full of underage girls to kiss, dance, and touch one another in a sexual way for [her] and Epstein to watch," newly unsealed documents say.
Milo the Indian Ringneck Parrot wishes you a good morning and it's the sweetest thing you'll see today.
The Pacific Crest Trail is as dangerous as it is beautiful. This is the story of one young hiker who never made it home.
How Linksys' most famous router, the WRT54G, tripped into legendary status because of an undocumented feature that slipped through during a merger.
Daniel LaBelle demonstrates how jedi masters would use their powers in their day-to-day activities.
The news business operates in a marketplace that offers penalties for reporting the news but lots of rewards for indulging a consumer's worst cravings.
With the market in chaos, even Robinhood has now turned on retail investors pumping dark horse stocks.
Fox News pundits provided Donald Trump with fawning coverage, something they are criticizing others about doing with Joe Biden now.