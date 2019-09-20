Here's The Trailer For 'The Suicide Squad' That Was Leaked Early
The trailer, seemingly released by cast members earlier than expects, reveals why Idris Elba's Bloodsport went to jail.
Happy Prime Day! Amazon is running its major mid-year sale through today, June 22, and we're jumping in with both feet.
In this unearthed clip from 2015, Brenton Andreasik is embarrassingly defeated by the thing BuzzFeed says is what every "twenty-something does on their first trip" to blank.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
At 65,000 square feet, the Peter Grant Mansion, situated on the shores of Lake Temiskaming in Northern Ontario, is Canada's biggest mansion. And it could be all yours if the price is right.
The incident is being investigated as a battery and will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, according to a police spokesperson.
Regardless of your shutter-happy goals, it is my hope that this list of 48 tips will help others avoid common pitfalls that even seasoned travel photographers frequently encounter.
Car washes charge you an arm and a leg on their premium services. You might be spending way more money than necessary to clean your vehicle.
Need to cook large portions for big summer cookouts? Instant Pots are the perfect option for pulled pork, baked beans and many other delicious sides.
While everyone is busy with big Prime Day deals, we've picked out some of our favorite tools to help you get through this thing called life.
Do I tell her?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
To learn the geometric concept of transformations this year, Crystal Watson's eighth-graders drew up blueprints of apartments. As they worked, she asked them to imagine designing affordable housing for Black and Hispanic families like theirs in Cincinnati who have been priced out of their neighborhoods.
The excitement dies down when they realize how long the games can go on.
iRobot is discounting some of their top robotic vacuums and mops for Prime Day. Make the robots pick up the slack around the house.
Paul Rudd crashed Conan O'Brien's show on his final week at TBS by pulling his infamous "Mac and Me" gag one last time for the road.
There is a wealth of psychological and biological information stored in our scent, but for some reason we choose to ignore it.
Moray eels can hunt on land, and footage from a recent study highlights how they accomplish this feat with a sneaky second set of jaws.
An Airbus 350 is even more impressive when you go below the cockpit and into the avionics bay.
But even if your fellow actor destroys the set coming in, the show must go on.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"We don't want the American democracy."
How superconducting magnets help Japan's maglev train reach such extreme speeds.
Suspending your tent helps keep everything dry and away from critters, but there's just something about this that feels like a magician is going to pop out of a bush.
Prime Day is nice and all, but Huckberry is also running a big sale on some of our favorite sunglasses, shorts, shoes and other stylish accessories.
Want to gather some security footage without tipping your hand? This clever hidden camera will do the trick.
The anonymity of Banksy has always been an integral part of his success. Now, two court rulings might mean he has to give it up to get ownership of his art.
Keep your lawn in tip-top condition with these electric mowers, chainsaws, leaf blowers and more.
Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson is no match for a class of kids under the age of 10.
At a Tribeca film festival event, the director and his star Robert De Niro discussed the legacy of the greatest boxing movie ever made.
Which password is stronger, "two flying blind giraffes" or "[email protected]!96"?
"I knew my relationship with 'The Bachelor' was over in February 2021, when Chris Harrison, the host and face of the franchise, showed his true self on national television."
Confidential court records obtained by The Times reveal that the singer has urged changes to the arrangement that controls her life and her father's role in leading it.
The US Navy tested how well an aircraft carrier would fare against a huge underwater explosion.
The iconic actor recalls his involvement in "American Me," the controversial film that resulted in as many as ten deaths.
Systems in Boston, Cleveland, Las Vegas and the SF Bay Area are offering reduced fares or free rides. Others are considering abolishing fares altogether.
On Twitter, some users have pointed out that the trailer seems to be evoking the atmosphere of "Get Out," albeit less successfully.
Scientists generally recommend against antibody testing after vaccination. But for some people, it makes sense.
Wondering why the Tokyo Games haven't been canceled? The answer lies in billions of dollars, years of work and thousands of athletes who can't wait any longer.
After a viral video on TikTok showed how easy it was to break into a hotel room, here's a way to ensure nobody can pick your lock while you're inside.
By studying counties labeled "hot spots of death," researchers hope to better identify reasons for the rise in early-onset colorectal cancer.
It does make a lot of sense.
Avril Lavigne introduces herself to the Gen Z crowd by performing her signature song with pro skater Tony Hawk.
Grow fresh veggies and herbs all year round with the AeroGarden Harvest — just $84.95 during Prime Day.
Some people are looking to score cheap deals on electronics and kitchen gear for Prime Day. I, on the other hand, am looking at some of the most weirdly unusual things on Amazon.
A kid from Romania shared the moment he realized he knew English from watching cartoons.
Jeffrey Fang was a ride-hailing legend, a top earner with relentless hustle. Then his minivan was carjacked — with his kids in the back seat.