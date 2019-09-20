Here's The Trailer For Netflix's Most Expensive Movie Ever, 'The Gray Man,' Starring Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans
The streaming service bet big on a $200 million star-studded action thriller, premiering on July 22.
Isaiah Lee told the New York Post he found Chappelle's jokes "triggering".
A Vietnamese man discovers a engine from a wrecked boat appears salvageable and over the next couple of weeks, builds his very own yacht.
There are ways to make a good impression before the job interview even begins.
A video has been going around that features a man discussing a drug with a sensor in it, and people think it's about a new Pfizer drug. Here's what the video is really about.
The hotly anticipated "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer gives us all a glimpse of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.
If "Roe" falls, a group of Republican lawmakers have bills ready to take their health care hostility even further.
Are you "hopping on a trend" or are you plagiarizing?
LegalEagle's Devin Stone takes a look at the revived "Law & Order" and finds the police play a little fast and loose with the law on the show.
Bringing out Dave Chappelle at a show signals a disconnect between the comedian and the queer community that loves him.
Bilbao and San Sebastián get lots of culinary love, but wedged in between is Getaria, Basque Country's under-appreciated wonderland of grilled seafood.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Jimmy Kimmel riffed on Kellyanne Conway's new book "Here's The Deal: A Memoir," and thought there was something a little weird about her promotional video.
Natasha Lyonne does a next level impression of Michael Rapaport in this cut-for-time sketch on "SNL."
With 66-inch wheels, Bigfoot could crush puny sedans like bugs—and America was here for it.
According to a new exposé, the long-running sketch show enabled a dubious culture that preyed on young female staffers.
The early '90s were so innocently pure and simple, in comparison to now. This hands-free headset is really funny now, but back then it was a life saver.
This serves as big, comfy chair most of the time, but quickly folds out into a guest bed for sleepovers.
"What if every library in the US had a social media server?"
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Jay Foreman observes that crossing the river in East London requires either waiting "for ages for the Blackwall Tunnel.
You've probably read the stories proclaiming that eating blueberries reduces your risk of dementia, or red wine is good for your heart, or coffee protects against type 2 diabetes…
Huckberry has gathered a collection of their most radical dadical items together for Father's Day.
Tens of thousands of seemingly hacked files from China's remote Xinjiang region provide fresh evidence of the abuse of mostly Muslim ethnic Uyghurs in mass detention camps there, which included a shoot-to-kill policy for escapees, according to a report from a rights group.
Theme parks have discovered that intellectual property as an "immersive experience" is an investment that's paying off in spades.
This battery-powered fridge has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through crowdfunding, and we want to get in on the ground floor.
If the high court adopts Alito's draft opinion, it will be a legal tidal wave that sweeps away a swath of rights unlike anything America has ever seen
"It's not about how intelligent they are, it's about how they are intelligent."
We're thrilled that "Kids In The Hall" is back, and we're celebrating the only way we know how: With shirts!
Wendigoon explains how one of the most intense gun fights in American history led to our modern militarized police force.
The Court effectively overruled two of its previous decisions, and it is likely an innocent man will die as a result.
A rescuer from the Jaguar Rescue Center in Costa Rica brought together a lost baby sloth with their mom. Staff had found the baby crying on the ground near the beach and found a way to get the mother's attention and reunited the two.
New research explains how meteorites called aubrites may actually be shattered pieces of the planet closest to the sun from the early days of the solar system.
What researchers are still learning about in-person instruction during COVID-19.
Jay Driscoll accidentally landed on the wrong building and was notified by security guards he needed to get down. So he did.
Can weed be used to treat mental health disorders? The research just isn't there.
In much of Western art, Asian women have often appeared as one-dimensional characters — sometimes seen as meek and docile, and at other times hypersexualized and exoticized. But a new exhibition seeks to counter that.
Tom Scott visits a pavement fatigue carousel and gets a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how roads are tested for heavy traffic levels.
These days, nearly every leading action star credits his physique to the holy trinity of chicken, broccoli and rice.
What are the people in your state most afraid of? Hope it's not maps.
Joe Keery looks back on the journey that his character Steve from "Stranger Things" had taken over the last three seasons and it's amazing how much he's evolved.
Stays in China made up only 1% of Airbnb's revenue for the last few years, a source said.
Our original-recipe shots are holding up against new variants. But we may need to improve them, and soon.
MSNBC's Elise Jordan asked a forum of Republican voters about what they thought about January 6 and one panelist went on a curious stream of consciousness about what he thinks actually happened on that day.
And they can make you happy, too.
Stand-up comedian, UFC commentator, and podcaster Joe Rogan lives in Texas, where you can't legally smoke marijuana — but he lives in Austin, Texas, where… you can? Here's why he gets away with lighting up on air.