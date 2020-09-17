Here's The Trailer For Netflix's Live-Action Adaptation Of The Beloved Podcast 'Song Exploder'
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alicia Keys are just a few of the stars that will be talking about the making of their classic songs.
Yes, this really has been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year.
This man has spent the last six years living inside an abandoned Japanese elementary school.
A 3D artist spent 23 days transforming an old Bob Ross work from "The Joy of Painting" into a CG environment.
A lot of Disney live-action remakes have been pretty bad, but this one really takes the cake.
Simone Giertz decided to build her weirdest invention to date: musical teeth.
How strong is hardened glass? The Hydraulic Press Channel gave it an extreme pressure test.
America's foremost domestic goddess was well prepared for many months spent at home.
"Dedicated" only begins to describe CRJ's male fanbase — so we asked more than 60 grown-ass dudes to cut to the feeling and tell us why
Here's what it was like to be inside a computer store In Palo Alto, California back in 1994.
It's not that we're having a physical shortage of coins — but the flow of coins has halted greatly this year.
In a rare interview, Lorne Michaels doesn't even try to hide the reason he's bringing "Saturday Night Live" back to the studio during a pandemic.
This Soviet chopper was bigger than a 737 and an engineering marvel. What went wrong?
The music company has succeeded despite its branding, not because of it.
When cybersecurity reporter Danny Palmer found his card was apparently used on another continent, he set out to discover more.
You almost have to feel bad for the designers of these failed phones.
For some it's a habit, while others avoid it at all costs — but talking to strangers has unexpected benefits for our wellbeing.
An ambitious student named Danny Scher booked the jazz great at Palo Alto High School in Northern California. A recording of the event gathered dust for five decades.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Some days you fight fires, some days you fight fire conspiracies.
Redditor DaveRuinsArt made excellent use of his quarantine time by adding Star Wars vehicles and characters to unsold thrift store paintings.
It's extraordinary how much Pixar's technology has made humans look increasingly life-like.
The United States Postal Service had planned to send 650 million masks to Americans during the early part of the pandemic.
Berlin fashionistas Britt Kanja and Günther Krabbenhöft have aged like fine wine. Despite their silver age, the two of them lead active lives, and not only appear in all kinds of cultural and social events, but absolutely wreck their dance floors as well.
YouTuber JunsKitchen wanted to try to make an aquaponic tank — a fish tank in which you can grow vegetables — and you can see the whole process unfold in glorious detail from start to finish.
As a ride-along photographer with the LAPD, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured first hand the work of one of America's most notorious police forces.
R/DirtyPenPals offers a master class in creative, next-level sexting, with stories you have to read to believe.
Back in 2012, stunt drivers tackled the "Hot Wheels" Double Dare Loop and lived to tell the tale.
Amy Dorris alleges Trump forced his tongue down her throat and groped her at 1997 US Open.
The best video game pro-tips are often gleaned in the parking lot as Neversoft learned here.
Eric Thompson was a high-jump prodigy with an Olympic future well within his reach, until one failed drug test locked him in a battle with doping authorities that ultimately changed his life.
Growing up, I thought everyone's parents told them bedtime stories about being chased by the secret police and dodging bullets. As an adult, I started to wonder just who Dad really was.
San Francisco has more to worry about than orange skies.
Never did I expect to have a calling. Then came the pandemic.
The "loneliest woman in America" brewed root beer for thousands of visitors.
Our mouths are a product of evolution. So why do we all have such horrible tooth issues?
Not only does this next-gen gaming headset offer loads of top-notch VR experiences on its own, it can also be plugged into your PC for an even wider selection. The Oculus Quest 2 hits store shelves on October 13.
A team of archeologists from the University of California-Berkeley has developed a method of analyzing the chemical compounds in residue on unglazed ceramic pots to determine what was cooked in them.
"Jurassic World" was not a great movie by any accounts, but whoever looped in the audio from Kirin J Callinan's "Big Enough" just made it frigging fantastic.
The types of restaurants with the highest closure rates include breakfast and brunch places, sandwich shops, and Mexican restaurants.
Extreme temperatures and more severe droughts, the result of human-caused climate change, have created a world that's ready to burn.
Wildfires rage in the West. Hurricanes batter the East. Droughts and floods wreak damage throughout the nation. Life has become increasingly untenable in the hardest-hit areas, but if the people there move, where will everyone go?
In honor of the film's 20th anniversary, we check in with people who were so inspired by its young protagonist that they followed in his footsteps. Sorta.
This guy learned how not to annoy a bird of prey.
After a farmworker in the rural Texas Panhandle died of complications from COVID-19, his family and federal investigators want answers.
When overwhelmed unemployment insurance systems malfunctioned during the pandemic, governments blamed the sixty-year-old programming language COBOL. But what really failed?
Depression is exhausting. Thanks to reruns of the Canadian teen drama, I know I can make it through.
The company still gets a healthy slice of revenue from disc rentals — but the service has suffered as a result of the pandemic.
We would watch a whole reality show based off this.
"Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned," actor Chris Evans told TV host Tamron Hall about the nude pic he mistakenly posted.
The show returns October 3.
