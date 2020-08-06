This Cellist Performed The Theme To 'Ducktales' On Eight Cellos And It Might Be The Most Delightful Thing You See Today
Samara Ginsberg delivers a tour de force performance of the classic kids TV show theme song.
Samara Ginsberg delivers a tour de force performance of the classic kids TV show theme song.
Somewhat miraculously, the couple in the video suffered injuries but survived the explosion.
The 1984 "Ghostbusters" video game allowed you to save a game that you could reload on any copy in the world.
It was hard to top the original interview, but Jimmy Fallon tried his best.
Allan Lichtman has a frighteningly accurate model of 13 "keys" of determining who will win the US presidential election. Here's who he thinks will win in 2020.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
A bride was posing for photographs on her wedding day in Beirut when the photoshoot was interrupted by the terrifying explosion.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The responses were telling.
What would've happened if Tyler Shultz hadn't been in the almost cosmically unique position of being able to defend himself?
Somewhat miraculously, the couple in the video suffered injuries but survived the explosion.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Allan Lichtman has a frighteningly accurate model of 13 "keys" of determining who will win the US presidential election. Here's who he thinks will win in 2020.
A mom came out to protest in support of Black Lives Matter at the Portland protests. She was shot by federal agents. She shares her story.
A hundred thousand people were killed by the atomic bomb. Survivors wonder why they lived when so many others died.
Samara Ginsberg delivers a tour de force performance of the classic kids TV show theme song.
Last month was the world's third-hottest July on record, new data show — the latest milestone in a global warming trend that has seen the three hottest Julys within the last five years.
We're all familiar with Netflix's iconic "ta-dum" intro sound, which has been around since 2015 — many of us hear it multiple times a day. But where did it come from?
We were not expecting kintsugi, the Japanese art of mending broken pottery with lacquer mixed with powdered gold, to be applied to this situation, but we're glad that it was.
The advance overcomes a long-standing barrier to developing fluorescent solids, resulting in the brightest known materials in existence.
An Iranian barge modified to resemble an American aircraft carrier sank near the Strait of Hormuz.
The world is covered in germs. Fortunately, you don't have to touch them when you have a CleanKey Mini. This antimicrobial brass stylus lets you open doors, press buttons, and more and it's just $16.99 now.
Here's two months of a research vessel's journey condensed into 5 minutes.
Celebrities, Ashton Kutcher, Scooter Braun and Katy Perry, who are now defending Ellen Degeneres after being accused of being mean and having a toxic workplace, could use a reminder that having a favorite memory of someone doesn't void the stories of others.
A set of voter testimonials hopes to convince Biden-curious Republicans that they're not alone.
A nun on the radical possibilities of Christian love.
You might be surprised to discover that the original power ballads were not from the 1980s, but the 19th Century, or possibly even the 11th.
Even before the pandemic, it had started to unravel. What happens now that no one has a reason to dress up?
The life of a therapist, played by Kidman, starts to unravel after her husband disappears. "Undoing" premiers on HBO Max on October 25.
Which is too bad because we really need to understand how the immune system reacts to the coronavirus.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
You scratch my back, I scratch yours.
The Lockheed AH-56 Cheyenne would've revolutionized aerial warfare. Why did it fail to get past the prototype stage?
If you're looking for housing between the Bay Area and San Jose, you're in luck: there is a palatial estate renting out rooms… to anyone who wants to live with 16+ other roommates.
Evidence shows that having herpes might actually help your immune system fight other attackers.
Five months ago, Mike Dunn was organizing against gun control. Now, he's donned a Hawaiian shirt and is a rising star in an insurgent, anti-government movement.
Tech solutions company Brother UK recently mocked up a series of images that portray how offices might look were they directed by filmmakers such as Hayao Miyazaki and Tim Burton, who have well-established aesthetics.
A surveillance camera caught the moment a police vehicle got broadsided and nearly collided into a pedestrian.
Facebook employees collected evidence showing the company is giving right-wing pages preferential treatment when it comes to misinformation. And they're worried about how the company will handle the president's lies in an election year.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Amazon is offering up loads of Belkin's best surge protectors and power strips with a hefty discount today.
Committed to giving her child breast milk, Wascak turned to other women who were breastfeeding and willing to share. A local breastfeeding group in Buffalo, New York, stepped up to support her.
A woman is thinking of breaking things off six weeks into a relationship when she has an eerie visit with her boyfriend's parents. Coming to Netflix on September 4, 2020.
The prank is documented in a YouTube video titled "BANK ROBBER PRANK! (gone wrong)."
Members of Congress clearly don't understand the tech companies they're supposed to regulate. But neither does anyone else.
10 points for efficiency, 20 points for extra feline enthusiasm.
"When I see a piano, I can't help wanting to play it," said John Capron, who learned piano at a center for homeless teens.
I have watched "House Hunters" for years, finding something compelling in its mundanity. But that changed when one episode featured my childhood home in Tennessee.
Decades later, this scene from "I Love Lucy" remains a true joy.
Winning bidder take note: It is not safe to drink.
Even SpaceX is a massive fan.
Using his time in quarantine, Warren Wright attempted a stop motion recreation of George Michael's iconic "Freedom 90" music video, which featured many famous supermodels of the era, using Barbie dolls and unbelievable patience.
QAnon's socializers are meme-makers, and their success creates achievement and community standing.
For the first time in its 20-year existence, Oprah Winfrey handed over the cover of her eponymous magazine.
In 2016, the Hubble Telescope photographed the farthest galaxy ever seen in the universe as pictured 13.4 billion years in the past.
With Mercedes seemingly abandoning the coupé market, we're taking the opportunity to look at a two-door that's already here. Today's Good Buy or Goodbye 300CE is an example of how MB did coupés right.
New York's attorney general sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.
A man searched through the ruins of an old movie theater abandoned in 2006 and there's still gummy worms under the seats.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.