Here's The Story Behind That Viral Video Of Introverted Dogs Meeting Each Other In The Park
CNN's Jeanne Moos interviews the dog owners who recorded the surreal moment "calm" dogs were introduced to each other.
CNN's Jeanne Moos interviews the dog owners who recorded the surreal moment "calm" dogs were introduced to each other.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play two New York Times reporters working to expose Harvey Weinstein's rein of terror against women in Hollywood, coming to theaters on November 18, 2022.
Hundreds of cities and towns are seriously short of housing, both homes to buy and rentals, according to a new study. It's the main reason that home prices and rents are so high.
CNN's Jeanne Moos interviews the dog owners who recorded the surreal moment "calm" dogs were introduced to each other.
Hyundai's second Ioniq model is just as bold as the first.
"I have no idea what to do with this nest egg."
Kaluuya maintained that pizza, especially in Chicago, is overrated and "big upped" the wings on his plate for being perfect as he conquered the "Hot Ones" table like a boss.
Two words: infrared imaging.
Boebert's views are so extreme that a fellow Republican described her as "the Christian Taliban."
A sleeping cat in Dnipro, Ukraine got a rude awakening from a very disruptive turtle.
The dramatic removal of eyeglasses is a cinematic cliché. On Streep, it's a revelation.
In an interview with New York, the only question left in the former president's mind is when he'll announce.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
The prequel series to the epic "Lord of The Rings" fantasy will debut on September 2, 2022.
Joshua Schulte, a former CIA hacking team member, was found guilty of stealing and leaking national defense information to WikiLeaks.
Yorke's contribution is part of the Greenpeace conservation initiative "Shark Week."
Even small inroads with Hispanic voters could tip a number of Democratic-held swing seats to the GOP.
The lemon-peroxide spray that in the early aughts gave some guys frosted tips and turned others into orange-maned monsters is making a comeback with Gen Z
An Arizonan has his mind boggled by the cars he sees in Sydney that are never found in America.
We all love a wiggling fella on our desks, and that almost certainly extends to Mr. Meeseeks.
The iPhone is Apple's crown jewel. Apple keeps making them, and we keep buying them.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
The logistics of transporting the James Webb Space Telescope involved a big truck, a barge, a ship and more. Here's how one of the greatest scientific instruments of our generation made it into space.
In a year of falling subscriber numbers and shaky stock prices, why is the streaming service doubling down on expensive, risky blockbusters?
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in June.
Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima asked Ryan Gosling all the important questions about his viral Ken role.
It's nearly impossible for an overdose to be caused by brief contact with the drug. It is possible these videos will worsen the danger for those truly at risk.
Cockfighting is a felony in the state of Oklahoma, but when a cockfighting ring was exposed, there seemed to be something fishy going on, SHowing Animals Respect & Kindness (SHARK) investigates the awful truth.
Credibility is everything, even for the richest man in the world.
This week we've also got Aaron Rodgers's new tattoo, what it means when people text you certain emoji and Kim K's catwalk.
How did things go so wrong for the largest American retailer of music instruments and equipment?
The CrossCabriolet may be the weirdest vehicle Nissan ever sold in the U.S., and the most oddly named.
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that she would have struck the man but "needed to catch a vote more than a case today."
Burger Scholar George Motz teaches you how to cook five different regional styles of hamburger.
Cider is a staple in the Spain's Basque Country and its fascinating story goes hand in hand with the Basque desire to conquer the seas.
The work was discovered on the back of another of the artist's paintings in a Scottish gallery.
CNN's Harry Enten, John Berman and Brianna Keilar discuss the poor decision a "Jeopardy!" contestant made that cost them the victory.
If every driver has a horror story about charging, adoption is going to stall.
The endless churn of variants may not stop anytime soon, unless we do something about it.
This play is technically legal but it will make everyone you're playing with hate your guts.
Québec slang is a remarkable 'méli-mélo' (hodgepodge) of ancient French, borrowings from Arabic- and Haitian Creole-speaking communities and English loanwords.
Even as the Twitter deal falls apart, Musk's fans are claiming victory.
The kids who loved "Stacy's Mom" when they played it nonstop on "TRL" will get a kick out of "Stacy's Dad."
The global GDP in 2022 is expected to peak above $100 trillion. Here's how it breaks down by country.
Now 25 years old, it is Japanese animation master Hayao Miyazaki's most complex work. But its mishandling in the West speaks of fundamental artistic differences.
Lying is part of the "etiquette of poverty."
Magic happens when the actor, in real life, and their character in the script fit like a glove.
Do I have it?