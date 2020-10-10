Here's The Shocking Moment A Train Slammed Into A Semi That Stalled On The Railroad Tracks
A shocked bystander watched as a train crashed through a stalled semi truck in Pendleton, Indiana. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
A shocked bystander watched as a train crashed through a stalled semi truck in Pendleton, Indiana. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Whoever edited this deserves a medal.
"What are you going to tell me next? That the sky is on fire?"
We love it, though we're not sure their neighbors do.
The Eminem songbook is an unlikely choice to tackle, but Alexandr Misko proves he can pull off a medley.
What would happen to the planet if you erupted 58 trillion tons of TNT at the ocean floor?
That was some lightning-quick reflexes they showed here.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
When political leaders suggest basic precautions appear unmanly, men are less likely to follow health and safety advice, experts say.
A shocked bystander watched as a train crashed through a stalled semi truck in Pendleton, Indiana. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate "what the internet is talking about right now," we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
Doves Press is one of the most celebrated fonts in the world but it was nearly lost to the sands of time after a dispute between its creators.
Whoever edited this deserves a medal.
It's just apple juice in here. Don't worry about it, pal. Apple juice.
The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper spoke to a Trump rally-goer about mail-in voting and his reaction was priceless.
The car of the future is a skateboard, and whatever you want goes on top.
I currently work three jobs — my full-time job at the nonprofit, tutoring gigs, and a freelance writing job. It's exhausting, and I'm still not breaking even. I'm at my wit's end here.
An unfortunate kayaker got in the way of a speeding whitewater raft in Summersville, West Virginia.
Thousands of Americans have lost a partner during the coronavirus pandemic. Their grief — and anger — is driving some of them to the polls.
In a time when it seems increasingly hard to agree upon the facts, Wikipedia's response to Sushant Singh Rajput's death shows how even good-faith attempts to document reliable information may inadvertently fuel the conspiracy theorists.
Contrary to popular belief, card counting is not illegal or considered cheating under federal, state and local laws in the United States. Here's how you can do it.
The Eminem songbook is an unlikely choice to tackle, but Alexandr Misko proves he can pull off a medley.
Trump is actually standing outside the White House in his latest video.
Redditor u/theslavvv scoured the data for satellite locations and plotted them over a photo of the Earth.
Scientists say this one weird trick will make a cat like you, or at least not be so repulsed by you.
The ursine inhabitants of the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center test dozens of containers each year to see if they're worthy of bear-proof certification.
A "friendly local mail carrier" we all remember from the 90s encourages us to trust the post office to mail your ballot this election season.
There's an art to being a performer whose face will never be seen.
This week, we've got Claudia Conway, the fly on Mike Pence's head during the VP debate, feeling really good, "Emily in Paris" and how it started/how it ended.
Here's how "The Fighting Temeraire," painted by William Turner, actually contains several historical inaccuracies.
A new study has found that right-wing authoritarians — that is, people who are hostile to non-conformity — are considerably less funny than people who do not share that disposition.
If you want something done, you build it yourself.
Thanks to the work of scientists like Dr. Sai Li, the new coronavirus, is no longer a cipher. They have come to know it in intimate, atomic detail, and they've discovered how it uses some of its proteins to slip into cells and how its intimately twisted genes commandeer our biochemistry.
The Instagram account has quickly became one of the most prominent platforms in the celebrity gossip arena, but it has attracted criticism for the way it covers LGBTQ celebrities.
Dogs of a feather flock together.
Google Earth is governed by a certain smoothness that makes the representation seem plausible as Earth's replica.
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean you can't grow some herbs and vegetables. Even if you're in an apartment, gardening is on the table.
We love it, though we're not sure their neighbors do.
If someone you're close to is posting about #SaveOurChildren or spouting other QAnon-inspired propaganda, you might want to step in.
Gays are suddenly dressing like Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse. What can quarantine fashion tell us about the future of menswear?
The pandemic is causing a vogue for rentals and property that hasn't been seen in a century, and homeowners are cashing in.
For nine heart-pounding minutes, a parachutist-instructor and his tandem passenger struggled as they were stuck to the plane's landing gear.
What would happen to the planet if you erupted 58 trillion tons of TNT at the ocean floor?
Microsoft employees will also be able to relocate.
Some people meet their trusty robot sidekicks. Some people DIY theirs.
In 1539, Anne of Cleves met her hot-tempered fiancé, King Henry VIII, for the very first time — and to say it was awkward might be one of the biggest understatements in courtship history.
This has been an especially chaotic, yet delightful, week in tweets. Here are some of our favorites.
This poor dog's howl is hilariously guttural.
New iPhones are almost definite, but what else might we see next week?
With his new film "Money Machine," documentarian Ramsey Denison is risking it all to expose corruption in Sin City.
A drone caught on tape a shark circling world championship surfer Matt Wilkinson in Australia.
John Manalo made the find of a lifetime when he discovered a $3,500 vintage pair of 1995 Air Jordan Bred 1's.
There are regular onions, and then there are onions too sexy for Facebook, a Canadian seed and garden supply store recently discovered.
How does an AFO fireball and a firevase compare against a normal fire extinguisher?
In the age of metadata, simply pressing "delete" won't cut it.