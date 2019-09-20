Here's The Satisfying Scientific Explanation For Why Smoke Follows You Around A Fire
An explanation behind the physics of why smoke from a camp fire will always follow you when you leave.
An explanation behind the physics of why smoke from a camp fire will always follow you when you leave.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
An explanation behind the physics of why smoke from a camp fire will always follow you when you leave.
Anthime Joseph Gionet, otherwise known as "Baked Alaska," said he had only agreed to take the deal because he was worried he'd be charged with a felony.
A cockpit video shows a Tu-22M3 launching a pair of cruise missiles, apparently against a target somewhere in Ukraine.
At 38 years old, reality TV's original bad boy is wiser, calmer, and more charming — but he's still searching for one thing: "I want a hit show so f—g bad."
The Senate voted today on a bill that would protect a person's right to abortion and potentially open the door to codifying Roe v. Wade into law.
Fox News's personalities didn't seem to remember the way that anti-abortion activists have protested over the past four decades.
"Put your mask over your nose, that's why you're in the theater!" Patti LuPone said to several maskless theatergoers at the conclusion of Stephen Sondheim's "Company" on Tuesday. (Contains some NSFW language.)
In addition to being totally inaccurate from a wine standpoint, it implies that it's somehow amazing that young, rich celebrities still look good in their third decade of life. Uh, no shit?
Here's how the design for the indicator used to show a user's current position on a computer has dramatically changed.
Couple groomed and abused girl between 2005 and 2008 when she was in her early teens.
A new book examines the downsides of sex positivity — and explores the alternatives to our unhappy sexual culture.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Someone recorded the moment when an unoccupied house at 24265 Ocean Drive, Rodanthe, North Carolina collapsed into the ocean.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Talaya Crawford has an extraordinary come-from-behind victory after losing her shoe at the start of the race.
"Katt Shea's 1992 erotic thriller deserves another look," writes Adam Nayman.
There's a sucker born every minute—and it turns out I'm one.
A pod hotel in Japan comes with a ridiculous assortment of free amenities that would never fly in the United States.
We tend to overestimate how awkward small talk with strangers might be, but new research has found that when forced to endure long bouts of conversation with people we don't know, we're actually better off for it.
Several women have made allegations of harassment and "grooming" against the True Detective and James Bond director.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Quentin Tarantino is a film history student first and film director second. This is why Tarantino paid tribute to the mighty Bruce Lee in his "Kill Bill" film series.
Nearly 14 years after his death, his provocative humor has been embraced by people across the political spectrum. What happens when comedy outlasts the era it was made for?
Hiking and sports are nice and all, but chilling by the pool in a comfy tee and some cool shorts is the pinacle of spring and summer for us.
Back in 2014, Graham Norton asked Benedict Cumberbatch to pronounce penguins and it was a moment that shall live in infamy.
Maria Alyokhina, who was under house arrest in Moscow, said she escaped via the Belarus border dressed in all-green food delivery gear.
We've seen plenty of bad low-light photos, but the DuoVox Mate Pro aims to provide color photos and video in color that look darn close to daylight shots.
As Apple announced this week it was stopping production on iPods, it's fun to look back on how they changed our culture — by reminiscing with old YouTube parodies.
A staple since the early 1980s, we look at the best beards in 2022, the next generation of bushy beauties and the greatest facial forests in postseason history.
Anyone can get into video games as a hobby. It's easy to pick up and play, but which games are right for you? And which games are right for Molly, my boss? Here's a great place for some recommendations.
Clive Wearing suffers from one of the worst cases of amnesia in the world with an inability to create new memories. Here's how he goes about his day.
The House of Representatives will hold an open hearing next week to discuss "unidentified aerial vehicles," but don't expect to hear about aliens.
On his MSNBC program Tuesday night, Lawrence O'Donnell asked why the Supreme Court could overturn something that the vast majority of people agreed with and what the implications were for democracy in America.
Here are a few of the world's "Blue Zones," the places where you can find some of the oldest and healthiest people alive.
Photojournalist Hari Katragadda spent six years documenting the vanishing cannabis culture of a hash-rubbing community in Malana.
Marty O'Donnell dug up some old footage of Christmas 2002, a time when the iPod was more of a novelty than revolutionary tech product, as Apple bids adieu this week to its once flagship item.
"The alarm was deafening. My coffin-shaped acrylics crawled from underneath the covers, searched for the stop button and quickly found my Apple Watch."
You can get this sizable NVMe solid-state storage for just $95 at Amazon today.
This is how cheap and expensive safety glasses fare under extreme and not-so-extreme circumstances.
Will the electric truck variant usher in a new and modern era for Ford, or is it setting up the company for failure?
"As the world settled into quarantined hibernation, a severe concussion rendered me, for the most part, unconscious."
Duke University's 2022 commencement speaker Priya Parkash delivered a speech that appeared to be strikingly similar to an address given by Harvard's 2014 commencement speaker Sarah Abushaar.
"I can't believe I'm taking Disney's side on anything."
This week, we're choosing chaos. Thank you for understanding!
Michael Wyetzner explains why Wes Anderson outdid himself in designing the architectural world of "The Grand Budapest Hotel."
Elon Musk's decision to restore Trump's privileges to post on Twitter if his purchase of the company closes is dangerous for American democracy.
Philosopher Olúfemi O. Táíwò's new book reclaims the concept from elite power brokers.