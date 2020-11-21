Here's The Places We're Expected To Lose In Our Lifetime To Climate Change
You might want to visit these places soon because they're not going to be around for much longer.
A man valiantly fought off an alligator to save the life of a little dog.
If he hadn't noticed this in time, this video would have ended very differently.
Fox News' Kristin Fischer said Rudy Giuliani's claims were "light on facts."
It can be a hassle trying to get the shell off boiled eggs. The hack is to shake them.
A man realizes he's just make a huge mistake.
President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani interrupted his press conference on alleged voter fraud to act out a scene from the beloved 1992 Joe Pesci movie.
No matter how much we try to pretend otherwise, COVID-19 is a disease you get from being around other people.
Back when it was edgy for sitcoms to take on serious topics, they really impacted some kids' understanding of real-life issues
Forensic Architecture made a 3D model that reconstructs the events of the Beirut blast on August 4.
Here's a look at how many electoral votes have been certified — or made official — so far.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
This week's main characters include a conservative commentator who is not a fan of men in dresses, a celebrity daughter with an essay that nobody likes, a former New York City mayor that melted under hot lights, a quarterback's wife who thinks Michigan is a dictatorship and a pop star who hates criticism.
Those who are gathering with family or friends are taking precautions or rethinking their holiday rituals altogether. Most are staying home.
"We are on an absolutely catastrophic path," said a COVID-19 doctor at America's best-prepared hospital.
Alexander the Great, Cleopatra, Attila, Boudica and Genghis Khan: their missing tombs remain unsolved archeological mysteries.
You may not know the technical term "typing awareness indicator" by name, but if you're using chat systems like Slack or send texts via iPhone, you see it on a daily basis.
The cruelest rejections are the ones that come from the bottom of the heart.
Incorporating a daily commute to your work-from-home routine can help boost your mood, focus and mental well-being.
Soon after the race, he could barely straighten one arm. How could running have caused this?
You may think your bike's your friend, but it sometimes just isn't.
The new season shows the prime minister playing Ibble Dibble with royal family. What… is that?
Make Gmail more effective than ever with these out-of-the-way advanced settings and adjustments.
It only takes a second to mess up all the good work that came before.
Once you have a lion on your tail, your days are numbered.
Why the COVID-19 vaccine must be kept in subzero temperatures to ensure "optimal efficacy."
In 2018, Netflix's "The Princess Switch" gave us two Vanessa Hudgenses on screen at once. This month's sequel, "The Princess Switch: Switched Again," will give us three. When will we get four? Five? How about 100?
Don't have time to go for a run after work? Start pedaling while you're burning through your inbox, and be finished with your exercise before lunch rolls around.
Geraldo Rivera had perhaps the hottest take ever given on cable news.
One of the world's most beloved observatories is being demolished before its time.
Exercising outside in the winter is amazing; standing around is not.
"If I could, I'd do it all over again."
Because as Carl Sagan once put it, "If we crave some cosmic purpose, then let us find ourselves a worthy goal."
Creative power couple Kevin Ryan and Rob Ashford fashioned a seductive hideaway deep in a former 1920s woodland resort.
This week, we've got Twitter Fleets, Pfizer vs Moderna, this claim is disputed, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, George Clooney giving 14 friends $1 million each and "The Crown's" bashful Princess Diana.
"Pay attention to me!"
The Republican senator's office said he was exposed to someone with COVID-19 on Friday
We're in a new COVID wave just as Thanksgiving arrives — but we have to remember that it's the government's fault.
In a rare turn of events, Carlson pointed out there has been no evidence to support the allegations of voter fraud from Trump's campaign attorney Sidney Powell.
A new paper renews concerns about bias in image recognition services offered by Google, Microsoft and Amazon.
Scrolling through real estate listings in far-flung destinations is a way to visualize an alternate life, whether you're trying to move or not.
GM partnered with EV startup Nikola to make an electric truck, a company that is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice for alleged securities fraud.
Two paid-leave provisions under the Family First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) have the potential to save lives and keep families from financial ruin, if only more people knew they existed.
When you had "be more social" and "travel more" as your goals for this year, but then 2020 swooped in to disrupt all of that.
Unlike people, numbers don't lie.
We rank every Ron Howard movie ever made, from "Solo: A Star Wars Story" to "Cinderella Man" to "Apollo 13" — and his latest, "Hillbilly Elegy."
Redditors discovered that the rapper has never officially uploaded his absurd song from the "Deep Blue Sea" soundtrack.
Whether served with hors d'oeuvres or sipped post-pie, these seasonal cocktail recipes make for a more festive Turkey Day.
100 groundbreaking inventions — including a smarter beehive, a greener tube of toothpaste, and technology that could catalyze a COVID-19 vaccine — that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what's possible.
The video, which features the pair throwing a wild tour bus party before playing a show together, ends with an on-screen message reading, "In loving memory of all my exes. Eat sh*t."