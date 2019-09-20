Here's The Moment San Francisco Police Realized They Had Pulled Over A Driverless Car
San Francisco Police pulled over a vehicle for driving without its lights on — and then they discovered nobody was in the car.
Mira Nair on directing the actor at his most romantic in "Mississippi Masala."
Tom Scott visits a robot company that makes the most photorealistic humanoid robots in the world and you might be surprised how far humanoid technology has advanced so far.
There's a reason so many restaurants have almost the same name.
From "Final Fantasy VII" to "Syphon Filter," the original PlayStation was a software goldmine that redefined an era of gaming.
We haven't laughed this hard in a while from a movie recap.
After an ectopic pregnancy that ruptured, Georgina Scull spoke to people around the world facing death — and discovered the regrets they want us all to learn from
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
Australia had a historic meeting of the minds when the Wiggles performed with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker.
For parents who love anti-gay conspiracy theories and Mickey Mouse, this is the hardest boycott yet.
Twitter is finally releasing an edit button. And, yes, it can be done right.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This rant is one for the ages, as journalist and TV personality Stephen A goes in on Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers for not being eligible to play in Toronto against the Raptors due to his vaccination status.
Turns out the reason del Toro can't get enough of monsters has quite a lot to do with the ones he himself saw come to life on the silver screen when he was just a boy.
Rebel Wilson wakes up from a two-decade coma and doesn't recognize the TikTok obsessed world she now resides in.
Behavioral scientist and body language expert Vanessa Van Edwards reveals the verbal and physical cues to look out for when someone is trying to dupe you.
The effort to close anti-money-laundering loopholes was already picking up momentum in Washington even before Russia invaded Ukraine.
Lordstown Motors is a case study in how to lose $5.5 billion in two years without hardly trying.
This week, a goth bride, a white professor agonizing over whether to say the N-word in class, and a letter writer who thinks a reasonable way to end their dog's barking is to ask their neighbors to stop taking walks.
It's not just a phase.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
"It does leave one very tired and exhausted," said the 95-year-old monarch who broke her silence after catching the coronavirus earlier this year.
About three out of five managers believe that remote work is on the wane and workers will be back in the office full-time by the end of this year.
You won't find yourself reading tweets instead of writing when you're on your Freewrite typewriter, but it will sync all of your work to the cloud for you.
This way too real spoof of "The Wolf of Wall Street" will make you realize the promise of crypto seems a little too scarily familiar.
A study that paid viewers of the rightwing cable network to switch shed light on the media's influence on people's views
All three of these popular crowd-funded puzzles have a story, secrets and elements hidden in plain sight.
Tesla opened its Gigafactory in Texas to fans and a Cybertruck prototype was on hand for everyone to gawk at but as Jalopnik and others noticed, there were some glaring imperfections in the car.
Every county in Maine had a natural decrease in population from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, according to the Census Bureau.
The key ingredient in these gummies, Safr'Inside™, is award-winning and extracted from the most bioavailable compound of saffron.
"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," will hit cinemas on Friday, April 15, 2022.
With a career .342 batting average, 714 home runs, and outsized personality, Babe Ruth became a symbol of bold, decisive victory and bombastic braggadocio.
This human probably should have seen this coming as his loyal doggo tries to help him rescue a toy from the pool and fails spectacularly.
Tesla's shiniest piece of vaporware keeps getting worse.
There's a lot out there on the interweb about the tangible benefits of intermittent fasting, but what's the science say? Let's dig in.
John Oliver has been collecting some personal information on the possible internet habits of members of Congress.
The Irish actor was on Dax Shepard's show "Armchair Expert," spoke at length about his illustrious career and revealed a little bit about Christoper Nolan's next film "Oppenheimer."
Analysts now wonder if Musk will pursue a hostile takeover of Twitter, without the constraints he would have had on the size of his stake in the company.
This is the most surreal feat of strength you'll ever witness and you'll be transfixed until the very end.
The existence of love, trust, respect and safety in a relationship is often dependent on moments you might write off as petty disagreements.
The actor decided to address his recent felony conviction — via song.
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki spoke with Ludwig Ahgren about some of the most controversial moves made by the video sharing service and whether she regrets removing the dislike button.
There's nothing that parents of small children love more than giving kids unfettered access to phones and iPads — then freaking out over what kinds of age-inappropriate content they may be seeing on such devices.
It's not just a financial commitment. It can alter people's relationships to a community, a place and even time.
Darnell Rogers is 5-ft 2-inches, making him the shortest player in American college basketball history. Here's how he makes up for his height on the court and competes at a high level.
For all the people who made millions made on Gamestop, plenty of Robinhood users slammed the company in FTC complaints obtained by Gizmodo via FOIA.
The promise of exposure can lead artists to sign deals they otherwise wouldn't consider.