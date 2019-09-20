Trending
THE SWEDE SMELL OF SUCCESS
newrepublic.com

Since 2007, Romania has lost between half and two-thirds of its virgin forest. The environmentalists and activists trying to protect it keep getting killed.

NIGHT PEOPLE
theatlantic.com

While most people are fast asleep, some ultra-introverts are going about their lives, reveling in the quiet and solitude. They challenge a core assumption of psychology: that all humans need social connection.

'YOU'RE FUNNY. BE FUNNY'
esquire.com

He's been pretty amazing your whole life. Then things started to crumble — his marriage, his work, his health. But now? With "Severance" and all that the future holds? Everything is very much coming back together again.

Technology

Digg Picks

Hacker Noon

SuperJump

Album A Day

NFTs

Science

