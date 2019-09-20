Here's The Moment Conservatives Turned Against The COVID-19 Vaccine
Vox's Joss Fong figures out the precise moment in time when conservatives decided to spurn the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vox's Joss Fong figures out the precise moment in time when conservatives decided to spurn the COVID-19 vaccine.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Vox's Joss Fong figures out the precise moment in time when conservatives decided to spurn the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I wasn't even supposed to be a moderator. It's what I was doing in between writing tweets."
The best way to get wildlife to show up on your hidden camera? Put your camera in a spot where you know the animals are going to pass. (From 2020)
Some are hoping for 'total war' that would pump US defense contractor stocks and offshore oil drilling.
Every summer, as the sea ice surrounding Antarctica retreats, tens of thousands of tourists and scientists flock to the landmass by boat and plane.
John Paul Jones and musicians from all over the globe join forces to record one of Led Zeppelin's signature songs.
Ford buyers and dealers are putting up with "Groundhog Day" as the global semiconductor shortage puts another snag in Bronco production.
For reasons yet unknown, Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, seems to think the Queen is dead, and is determined to convince everyone else she is too.
Jason Barr, an urban economist at Rutgers University, proposed expanding New York City by another 1,760 acres could help address the city's housing crisis and quell flooding. Here's the nitty gritty of his plan.
One day, the cocoa in beloved treats might come from a petri dish.
Yep, they got thousands of dollars in cash and perks to move to smaller cities and towns.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Here's a carefully thought out breakdown of the current situation happening in Ukraine.
Or maybe it never existed in the first place?
John Edward Szeles, best known as The Amazing Johnathan, died on Tuesday, but his infamous magic show will never be forgotten.
Based on what director Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson have been saying, this new Caped Crusader movie is going to be everything.
Wendy Williams's rise, reputation, and absence from her talk show, explained.
Jack Black explains the nasty spill he took that nixed the spectacle he had planned for Conan O'Brien's final taping.
And the implications for work and cities are going to be fascinating.
Rogers finally explained his cryptic Instagram post with an equally cryptic reason: he was feeling gratitude brought on by a 12-day Panchakarma cleanse. Here's what that is.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Fox News's Tucker Carlson has been one of the loudest voices defending Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine, which Stephen Colbert roasted with this biting one-liner.
Do you ever think back on the things you were taught as a kid and think, "Wow, my teachers really didn't know what they were talking about"? Here are a few wild things people were taught as kids that aren't true.
Onsen's 100 percent long-staple cotton waffle weave towels make every bathroom better. They're wicked soft, and they dry fast to reduce the risk of funk.
Andrew Callaghan's team interviewed people gathered outside the Super Bowl and everyone was weird and wonderful.
Japan gets all of the best Kit Kat flavors. Want to expand beyond the basic chocolate here in America? You'll want to try these delicious imports.
Everyone here loves Norm, and having a shirt and mug with his face brings us so much joy.
Jimmy Kimmel collaborated with the former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to poke fun at people who think they need to do their "own research" about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The custom build only requires two parts, a whole lot of code, and some configuring to conjure up those good ol' days of Winamp.
Made with a proprietary material called WarmLife, this incredible jacket can keep us cozy in terrible weather without ever weighing us down.
ABC6's Myles Harris in Columbus, Ohio, got a delightful surprise when his mom photobombed his live shot.
Since 2007, Romania has lost between half and two-thirds of its virgin forest. The environmentalists and activists trying to protect it keep getting killed.
Citizen scientist Seán Doran stitched, graded and rescaled 44 images from the Mars Perseverance Rover and created this spectacular panorama.
The most-anticipated game in years is about to hit shelves. Can it possibly live up to all that hype?
The problem of Joe Rogan is a problem of the modern internet.
In 2020, San Francisco banned private cars on one of its busiest thoroughfares. Here's what happened two years later.
While most people are fast asleep, some ultra-introverts are going about their lives, reveling in the quiet and solitude. They challenge a core assumption of psychology: that all humans need social connection.
In an excerpt from Kyle Buchanan's 'Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road,' cast and crew recall the feud that nearly derailed the Oscar-winning film.
An episode of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" from 1995 which depicted a San Francisco homeless encampment in 2024 hit a little too close to home for Redditors on r/ABoringDystopia.
"My boyfriend is passionately kissing another woman. Little fingers of jealousy squeeze my insides, and I'm not sure where to look or what to do."
He's been pretty amazing your whole life. Then things started to crumble — his marriage, his work, his health. But now? With "Severance" and all that the future holds? Everything is very much coming back together again.
Here's why almost every city in America has an exceptionally homogeneous design.
This week's tweets are the equivalent of an undergraduate degree in and of themselves. Stay smart out there.
Do you cut long strands of pasta with a knife? Add pineapple to your pizza? According to Italians, that's a food crime — but you might get away with it elsewhere.
The mannerisms are pretty much spot on.
LV Anderson rounds up the best advice column questions and answers from the week. This week we have someone whose colleague keeps sending flowers to all the women in the office for Valentine's Day, a man whose kids don't care about his job and more.
Scientists report unexpected brain activity in patient, 87, as he died from heart attack.