Watch The Moment A Russian Military Ship Was Destroyed While Docked At Port
The Orsk, a large Russian military ship docked at the port of Berdyansk in south Ukraine, was destroyed after reportedly taking fire from the Ukrainian military.
The Orsk, a large Russian military ship docked at the port of Berdyansk in south Ukraine, was destroyed after reportedly taking fire from the Ukrainian military.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
This is why you have to think twice before letting them run wild.
For 26 years, she carried a dark secret about a young pregnancy. Now genetic genealogy has turned her life upside down.
The Orsk, a large Russian military ship docked at the port of Berdyansk in south Ukraine, was destroyed after reportedly taking fire from the Ukrainian military.
From Biggie Smalls to James Gandolfini, large men can pull off looks with unique swagger.
Bassett says the stress from the hate he received over Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License" — including death threats on social media — hit him hard. Then, after several days of feeling ill, he wound up in the hospital battling heart failure.
Tiffany King spoke with NBC's Kalhan Rosenblatt about why she decided to take command of an AMC in Burbank during a botched screening of "The Lost City."
While we try to maintain our cool, some situations simply call of a big, red eff it button.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and millions of refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
Batman pays The Joker a visit inside Arkham Asylum in this scene cut from the movie.
A breakdown of the bizarre moment Minnesota State's hockey team got their goal taken away after the championship trophy ceremony and most fans had left the stadium.
Ukraine uses many of the same models of tanks that Russia does. There's evidence that at least some of the Russian armor the Ukrainians have captured has been put back into use … shooting at Russians.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Christiaan Triebert listened to numerous battlefield radio transmissions between Russian forces and found an army in complete disarray.
Well timed short workouts can go a long way.
Home chef Ethan Chlebowski dishes out how to cook like a pro, for cheap, in the French capital, including what to buy and how to prep the perfect meal.
A useful explainer about picking up a duck from the most famous duck owner in New York City.
Forensic scientist Angela Gallop has helped to crack many of the UK's most notorious murder cases. But today she fears the whole field — and justice itself — is at risk
This week, an auto mechanic whose son wants to follow a different path, a woman whose coworkers insist on calling her by her husband's last name, and a mysterious whisper to a Catholic priest.
Is this an illegal Lego building technique? Tiago Catarino explains why he strongly disagrees with his critics.
We know you haven't seen 'Nightmare Alley' yet, and we're here for you
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Jake Carlini attempts to fulfill his dream of creating a guest house out of cardboard. Here's how it went.
It took the jury just two hours to come to a decision.
Why bang your head against the wall when you're not in the right place for a certain task? Keep track how you're feeling, and work a lot smarter.
Back alley deals, fake crashes, arson, and even murder — nothing is off limits in the ruthless world of Canada's towing companies.
Lisa Kudrow had the best story about her disastrous "Larry Sanders Show" audition.
Made in Canada by a company that's been operating since the 1930s, these boots are created to last even under heavy use.
While "Don't Say Gay" is a catchy phrase that's had the intended effect of drawing attention to the bill, which is expected to be signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis any day now, the legislation is much worse than it sounds.
This might be the best ASMR video that you've seen in a while.
They don't look like Presbyterians to us, but it's hard to think of a more iconic fictional band than Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.
Cruciverbalist and "Community" star Gillian Jacobs completely geeked out when she recognized her hero Will Shortz on "To Tell The Truth." (From 2020)
The former OnePlus cofounder is back with a flagship-bothering, high-spec budget phone designed to be the most compelling alternative to Apple.
The definitive history of the Sony Minidisc Player — the audio device that never let us down.
The Google Inbox successor I've been waiting for.
It's Bama Rush TikTok, but with doctors.
The song that every millennial loves to sing at karaoke gets taken to new heights by Joe Jonas.
Comedians Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington tell Input what to expect from this year's edition of their twisted streaming show.
Twenty years of dutiful operation and counting.
Jimmy Kimmel observed Josh Hawley's pained reaction during Wednesday's Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
A struggling F1 team, a rookie driver, and a diamond worth $250,000 mounted on the car's nose. What could go wrong?
Mark F. Pomerantz, who had investigated the former president, left after the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, halted an effort to seek an indictment.
Here's why Tesla's full self-driving beta software is nowhere close to being safe for everyone on the street.
Soy sauce is ubiquitous throughout Japan and the world. But few know about the ancient origins of the holy grail of Japanese cuisine.
Kidman and her collaborators explain how the viral spot that has moviegoers cheering when it plays came together.
NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio put out an animated spiral infographic of global temperatures from 1880 to 2021, and it might make you take pause.
A member of the Academy's short films and feature animation branch, granted anonymity to speak freely, shares which films earned his precious vote (and why).
A syndrome once reserved for the famous is coming for us all.