Here's The Legendary Moment 'The Goonies' Cast Surprised Richard Donner After Filming Wrapped
Richard Donner thought he was finally getting some rest and relaxation when Steven Spielberg suddenly flew the cast to his house in Hawaii.
Eddie Gault set up a wildlife camera in an emperor penguin rookery in Antarctica and he got some delightfully candid shots of extremely curious and extremely clumsy birds.
Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin make secrecy-shrouded visit to Kyiv.
The TikTok user uploaded a video with the caption: "You took everything from me. Ezra m***er is not a good human."
Josh Brolin revealed how his relationship with alcohol was altered after he got into a gnarly incident when he was 19, and spoke about his long career in a freewheeling chat on Dax Sheppard's show "Armchair Expert."
Here's what researchers have found how animals experience time and sound differently in contrast to humans.
Piers Morgan spoke to Fox News about interviewing the former president and clashing with him over his baseless claims of election fraud.
Unlike Canada, Mexico has zero travel restrictions for foreigners and many anti-vaxxers are uprooting their lives to seek refuge there. Vice News's Alice Hines traveled to "Anarchapulco" to learn more.
Amid rising inequality and the climate crisis, the belief that life is meaningless is gaining traction.
In her new book, New York Times reporter Elizabeth Williamson shows how conspiracy theories went mainstream.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
John Oliver takes a blow torch to the 1997 Disney sports comedy by challenging its most famous line i.e. "Ain't no rule says a dog can't play basketball."
The controversial rapper shot and killed Jaylin Craig in a Walmart. DaBaby swears he acted in self-defense, but never-before-seen footage raises doubts about his story
There are plenty of movies based on comic books but "Scott Pilgrim" is the film that attempted to capture the visual effect more faithfully than any film before.
In the weekend where Trump ranted about dishwashers at his Ohio rally and Best Buy recalled more than 700,000 air fryers — here are some top stories you might have missed.
For 75 years, images of bunker life have reflected the shifting optimism, anxieties and cynicism of the Atomic Age.
A scammer realizes he's been caught in the act and quickly terminates the call.
Twitter is in advanced talks about selling itself to Elon Musk, two insiders have said.
TikTok has emerged as one of the leading platforms for snappy false videos about the war in Ukraine which are reaching millions.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Shaquille O'Neal can't keep it together after Charles Barkley makes an inadvertent double entendre about banging.
Hilariously, all you need to do is wet them, and you'll have yourself some undies on command.
If we're only going to have a single tank top, we're taking Dwight to the gun show.
If you didn't like how the movie ended, then you're in luck, because someone humorously changed the fate of The Riddler, Catwoman, and Alfred.
Turns out there is a lot of truth to the longstanding and oft-shared meme.
It only weighs about three pounds, captures photos and video and it only costs about $360 on Indiegogo.
See, this is why Mets fans are better. You just can't believe the lows Yanks stoop to, whereas Mets fans are sophisticated and civilized by comparison. Utterly classless to celebrate a guy running face first into a metal fence.
Wireless headphones are older than you think.
Haven't even begun shopping for Mother's Day? Fear not, Huckberry has home goods, jewelry, bath robes, slippers and more all in one place.
Everyone just seemed happier back then.
Donating to a good cause and getting some cool movie stuff ain't a bad deal.
This novelty song debuted on "Saturday Night Live" 44 years ago, and there's a lot of debate happening suddenly about how it holds up, and its merits.
Generation after generation, drivers share old wives tales about cars. Here are the ones that people keep hearing the most.
Security removed fans after attempting to storm the court mid-game. They were fast too, just tackled that one lady as soon as she stepped in-bounds.
Robert Eggers uses his near-maniacal attention to detail to bring us a heroically violent revenge story.
Arthur C. Clarke, the science fiction writer best known for penning "2001: A Space Odyssey," accurately foresaw the future of the way we live.
Washington pledges additional military aid, including advanced weapons, and return of US envoys.
"Hitting and launching molten iron into the air with a shovel is a very dangerous activity and must not be tried anywhere, but (with the proper protection equipment) it can produce surprising beauty."
President Emmanuel Macron beat far-right challenger Marine Le Pen with a solid margin, final results showed on Monday.
Caitlin Doughty explains what happened to JFK's body and why Jackie Kennedy chose to keep his casket closed.
In past Ebola outbreaks, fatality rates have varied from 25% to 90% – but effective treatments are now available, and patients who receive care early see their chances of survival improve significantly.
Adam Ragusea tackles the culturally-charged issue of whether you should rinse your rice and talks to experts about the benefits.
Unchecked optimism, for better or worse.
The judicial order, which inspired social-media videos of people gleefully unmasking on airplanes, was sudden and startlingly broad.
No one uses barf bags on planes anymore. What gives?
The state rejected dozens of math textbooks. The New York Times reviewed 21 of them to figure out why.