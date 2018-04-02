Here's The Harrowing Moment A Paddleboarder Was Saved By His Waterproof Phone Pouch
Back in 2020, when 17-year-old Alfie was out on his paddleboard, he put his phone in a waterproof pouch. A decision that no doubt saved his life.
The eating champion recently downed 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes and his body paid the price.
Uwe Gemballa started his namesake Gemballa tuning company and quickly established himself as the premiere go-to Porsche car tuner. Here's the story on how he went missing on a business trip and was rumored to be taken out by gangsters.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Andrew Callaghan visits the "God and Country Patriot Roundup" in Dallas, Texas and it was a, uh, sobering experience.
The song, released 34 years ago this week, found new popularity with the rise of Rickrolling, an internet prank where people are tricked into clicking on a hyperlink that leads to the video.
One of the biggest mysteries of "The Office" was the identity of the Scranton Strangler. Journalist Jules Suzdaltsev has a plausible theory.
Tony Roman, a restaurant owner who proudly put up a sign at the entrance saying "PROOF OF BEING UNVACCINATED REQUIRED," has a truly bonkers interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo.
What are we going to do about it?
Should the most hated skill in gymnastics be banned just for being ugly?
After withdrawing from the all-around competition in Tokyo, Simone Biles's decision has shed new light on how elite athletes are coping with stress, burnout and fatigue.
Twitter, please stop hyping internet beef.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
You're outta here.
This week, more than ever, we are begging you to leave women alone.
An octopus picked a fight with the wrong creature in the ocean.
Goodbye, dystopian Craigslist. There's a new Reddit, and it's all grown up. (From 2018)
Robinhood is setting out to capitalize on the day-trading boom it helped create.
"The Daily Show" produced a supercut of every one of Carlson's questions about the January 6 insurrection answered by capitol police who were on the frontline when the event unfolded.
Sophie Zhang, a former data scientist at Facebook, revealed that it enables global political manipulation and has done little to stop it.
Our strange journey with hydration, from the Capri Sun and Kool-Aid of our youth to our current water bottle obsession.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Clare Balding inadvertently asks gold medal-winning swimmer Matt Richards a double entendre that nearly made him lose his composure.
There are dozens of eBay auctions for Cheetos shaped like everything from Jesus to a penis, and some of the asking prices are truly jaw-dropping.
We love a nice house plant. When we can't swing a garden or topiary, some pretty little plants are a good way to spruce up the house.
Custom-tailored for your specific needs, this sleek scooter is lightweight, sturdy and benefits from a range of up to 70 miles.
Free Fly's secret sauce comes from their custom bamboo fabric blends to provide you with the most comfortable performance clothing imaginable. Natural UPF protection, anti-odor, moisture- wicking — need we say more?
A domino that stands back up after falling seems impossible, but all it takes is a bit of engineering to make it work.
In this theory on the origins of the universe, the Big Bang was not the beginning, but a repeating pattern of expansion and contraction.
"Defund the police"? Not a concern at the national sheriffs' conference, where (sometimes questionable) commerce reigned.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson runs into a little umbrella trouble while attending a memorial service for fallen police officers.
The fourth-generation Outlander is selling well enough to give Mitsu a quarterly profit.
I interviewed Brendan Weinstein for the answer.
Take a ride with a teenager in the '80s and it's quite a blast from the past.
For centuries, people have claimed that Marie Antoinette said, "Let them eat cake," which she didn't. But it's online culture, particularly the prevalence of websites dedicated entirely to inspirational quotes (BrainyQuote, A-Z Quotes, QuoteFancy) that means everyone's aunt Linda can log onto Facebook and misquote Gandhi to everyone she knows, at once.
A new study finds that Republicans could gain up to 13 seats in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas.
The Nissan Silvia S14 boasts an extraordinary steering system when taken to the max on the drifting circuit.
The only thing getting me through my 30s is a cranky, agoraphobic chihuahua named Midge.
With a whopping 4.7/5-star average rating on Amazon, the already affordable Santoku Knife is a must-buy with a discount this big. Just be sure to click the digital coupon.
Watford Football Club's goalkeeper Ben Foster plugged in a GoPro behind him during a pre-season friendly to capture his game time activity.
The beloved Olympic sport has evolved drastically over the past 2,000 years.
Rep. Mo Brooks may be done with Jan. 6, but Jan. 6 isn't done with him.
A birdstrike nearly took down US Airways Flight 1549. Why don't planes have a grate or mesh to save birds?
"I specialize in toilet play, and I can't do it with people who are unvaccinated," says one domme requiring proof of vaccination for dungeon entry.
Unpacking the concept of "dirty bulking," including the bodybuilder's mythical pint-a-night diet.
See why this ridiculously low vault back in 2000 has been called the "greatest clusterf*ck in Women's Gymnastics history."
Here's what Olympic athletes can teach us about coping with heat waves.
Getting hold of a shiny new iPhone could become harder than ever.