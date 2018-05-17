Here's The Harrowing Moment A Greenpeace Activist Crash-Landed Into Germany-France's Euro 2020 Match
A Greenpeace protester is lucky to be alive after a failed stunt injured two, and nearly got him shot down by anti-terror marksmen.
A Greenpeace protester is lucky to be alive after a failed stunt injured two, and nearly got him shot down by anti-terror marksmen.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The Lesbian Bar Project ambassador shares memories of wild nights out.
A Greenpeace protester is lucky to be alive after a failed stunt injured two, and nearly got him shot down by anti-terror marksmen.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Not many people know about this hidden tool found in electrical outlets.
A flowing, connected interior — once a fringe experiment of American architectural modernism — has became ubiquitous, and beloved. But it promises a liberation from housework that remains a fantasy. (From 2018)
Project Veritas known for undercover operations against media organizations and political groups
Two siblings saw a pup in the car next door and tried getting its attention. They did — but also regretted the decision because of what happened next.
Drew Magary talks with two titans of automotive design to find out why new cars all look so generic.
We love having fresh green onions year-round, so this incredibly easy home growing kit deserves a spot on counter.
"She might be the sorriest excuse for a congresswoman we ever had," Kimmel quipped.
Reconsidering the meaning of Maverick.
We don't need professional politeness. We need honesty.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Conan O'Brien unearthed this funny clip of ScarJo from 1994 as a terrible speller.
Paleontologists analyzed two skulls and made the call, but aren't sure about the exact type of animal they've discovered.
Fox 26 reporter Ivory Hecker went off script during a report about the weather, and said she was being muzzled by her network, and would be airing her grievances with Project Veritas.
Good news always comes with a side of bad news.
The return of facial freedom might come with some downsides, like a resurgence in cases of the common cold and the flu.
Roger Waters was not amused by Mark Zuckerberg's request to use Pink Floyd's signature song in an ad campaign.
"I chose to be that guy who didn't issue the apology," says Daniel Elder. "Things went from there and it wasn't good."
For all the gold and GOAT talk, it's easy to forget that this is a woman who redefined the limits of what the human body is capable of while carrying the mental burden of competing for an organization that failed to protect its athletes—including her—from a documented culture of abuse.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Watch the blokes over at Garage 54 take the tried and tested Lada Riva and fix it atop a spring body — making it the Monster Lada Riva.
In the United States, organizations where employees have been largely working from home for the past 16 months are having a mild freak-out.
Get three of these superb classic t-shirts from Forty Five, and you'll save 10 bucks at checkout.
Want to gather some security footage without tipping your hand? This clever hidden camera will do the trick.
Free Fly's secret sauce comes from their custom bamboo fabric blends to provide the most comfortable performance clothing imaginable. Natural UPF protection, anti-odor, moisture-wicking — need we say more?
"Terminator 2: Judgment Day" might be 30 years old, but its visual effects were so complicated and fantastic, it's a serious challenge to replicate. These VFX artists attempted to try.
His answers were… interesting.
Your membership gets you more than free two-day shipping. Here's what you may be missing.
Inspectors discovered a major crack on the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge near Memphis, Tennessee. Here's how close it came to total structural collapse.
Big Oil has made small forays into the world of Instagram influencer marketing — but if history is any indication, they're just getting started.
The Instagram account "Passenger Shaming" compiles public freakouts at airports and bad airplane behavior.
"Science has in many ways helped ease the suffering of this pandemic ― which was more than likely caused by science," Stewart said on Colbert's first in-studio show since the beginning of the pandemic
The rapper and star of FX's surprise hit "Dave" opens up about his regrets, what drives him, and the powerful source of all his anxieties. (Hint: It's in his pants.)
From Ken Jennings to Buzzy Cohen, who is up to the impossible task of replacing Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!"? We offer up our choices here.
Tony Hawk takes a trip to Yuca's, a taco stand that makes incredible burgers, and tries his hand at food reviewing.
The manager has filed a federal defamation suit over the incident, during which he says he was arrested, interrogated and "taunted" by police for hours.
There's no need to ever fight over airline seat armrests, because this is a problem that has been solved
"You take us to Chilis. You immediately win. I know you're a man of taste, culture and style."
Dick pics, solicited and otherwise, are being minted as NFTs. Here's what you should know before cashing in on the trend.
Olympic runner Shelby Houlihan has been banned from the sport for four years following a positive test for a component found in anabolic steroids after she says she ate a pork burrito that she believes caused the false positive.
Jonathan from the Institute of Human Anatomy reveals what's happening to your skin when you receive tattoo ink.
Some people claim that lip balm will dry out your lips more and make you addicted to using it. Dermatologists confirm that there's some truth to that, but it doesn't mean that lip balm is all bad.
Fights over critical race theory in schools have become a flashpoint at school board meetings thanks to a handful of conservative organizations teaching parents how to become activists.
They were the ultimate comedy duo on Nickelodeon during the 90s. But then Kenan got a sweet gig at "SNL" and Kel fell off the face of the Earth. What happened? (From 2019)
A lot of criticism is being thrown around; here's what it's all about.
The philanthropist, former wife of Jeff Bezos and one of the world's richest people, continued her push to distribute part of her fortune to more than 250 nonprofits and other like-minded groups around the US.