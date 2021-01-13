Here's The Difference Between A Taco Bell In America And A Taco Bell In The United Kingdom
The fascinating differences between the fast food chain once you go over the pond.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The fascinating differences between the fast food chain once you go over the pond.
Eric Feurer came up with an extremely bizarre sketch that is bound to put a smile on your face.
An American Airlines pilot on flight 1242 from Washington DC to Phoenix threatened to divert the plane after rowdy Trump supporters kept on chanting "USA" on the plane.
Stephen Colbert explains why the Capitol riot was far worse than he first realized.
"You have a photograph of our client in a building, unauthorized to be there, with what appears to be a podium or a lectern," acknowledged defense lawyer Dan Eckhart. "I don't know how else to explain that, but yeah, that would be a problem."
Ethan Chlebowski demonstrates the best way to chop an onion.
Jordan Klepper knew something bad was about to happen when he talked to pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Some Massachusetts lawmakers and staff members said they felt unease Wednesday before the riot at the US Capitol, despite receiving assurances from police that security would be tight.
With their phony legal arguments and pandering to Trump's baseless claims, Cruz and Hawley's bad behavior sets a bad precedent.
An eagle-eyed viewer of the original 1994 animated theatrical version of "The Lion King" was curious about what happened to Mufasa's body and after some internet research came to an astonishing conclusion.
To save two bucks who had been entangled in each other antlers, the game warden at Jackson County, Kansas shot at their antlers to free them. According to the Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism law enforcement agency, it would have been dangerous to approach them in a different way.
Imagine if we lived on a cube-shaped Earth. How would you find the shortest path around the world?
Klete Keller, who won swimming medals in three Summer Games, was captured on video inside the US Capitol Rotunda during last week's violent election protest.
And trying to do online dating during COVID-19 times just makes it all worse.
There are those who retreat from modern trends into the interiors of the past, drawn by the allure of original designs. We speak to five people whose homes are portals into the past.
Scientists know a surprising amount about the titillating episode in human history when our species got together, including whether we kissed and the nature of their sexual organs.
The fascinating differences between the fast food chain once you go over the pond.
A January 6 photo of an older Trump supporter was actually taken in Topeka, Kansas — not at the scene of the mob riot in Washington, DC.
The House will vote today to impeach President Trump a second time. Democrats are charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in last week's deadly Capitol attack.
Disturbing video has emerged of rioters inside a congressional office discussing detailed schematics of the Capitol during the raid.
More business disruption, more political turbulence, but maybe also a glimmer of new possibilities.
The host of The Action Lab explains why some objects can roll uphill.
Bitcoin owners are getting rich because the cryptocurrency has soared. But what happens when you can't access that wealth because you forgot the password to your digital wallet?
A man who was seen wearing a sweatshirt that read "Camp Auschwitz" during the riots at the Capitol building was arrested Wednesday in Newport News, Va., according to multiple reports.
Brazil says CoronaVac has an efficacy rate just over 50 percent, much lower than previously announced. More than 380 million doses have already been ordered.
These easy-to-use browser tips will keep your tabs neat and tidy.
This Starbucks employee tells a story about how she got yelled at even after helpfully following a customer's instructions.
Antonia Crane has been stripping for roughly two decades. When we asked her for her wildest bachelor party stories, Crane, never one to peddle in BS, got more real than we could have ever imagined.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone explores whether Donald Trump's calls to march to the Capitol constitute criminal incitement.
Want to watch Netflix in bed? How about turning on Disney+ in the kids' room? Grab some of these HDMI sticks from Amazon, and start streaming.
Why some guys never outgrow the kids's menu.
He was dubious at first, but soon he couldn't help but join in.
His emaciated body was discovered in a tent, just a few miles from a major Florida highway. His identity — and troubled past — were discovered by the internet.
The WNBA, it says, stands for "the power of women." The Loeffler saga raises the question: Which women? And power used to what ends?
Alton Brown and his wife Elizabeth Ingram try to cook fish on YouTube Live while totally hammered.
After being burned by the British in 1814 and hastily modernized with 20th-century innovations such as indoor plumbing, electricity and heating ducts, Harry Truman inherited a White House in a near-condemnable state. So it was gutted.
Piers Morgan makes Matt Hancock uncomfortably squirm over voting against free school meals.
It's becoming clear that the assault on the Capitol last week was well-planned. Here are a few of the latest findings.
Airbnb looked at which unique stays people were adding to their wish lists the most in 2020. Idaho's "most wish listed" was Boise's Big Idaho Potato Hotel.
There are still these moments of joy during these dark times.
From "Basic Instinct" to "Showgirls," the rise and fall of the erotic thriller.
Operation Warp Speed successfully helped develop a vaccine in record time, but it did not develop a plan for last-mile delivery — and Americans' lives are at stake.
Sometimes there is something like too much of a good thing.
It was a fraught, utterly uncharted presidential transition — four years ago, from Obama to Trump. It was a prelude for so much that followed.
A man's experiment with psychedelic mushrooms went disastrously wrong and nearly killed him, according to his doctors.
Gus Johnson envisions God answering people's prayers the way people portray him on social media.
Photographer Wil Sands was shot in the eye covering Black Lives Matter protests last year. He was at the Capitol to cover last week's riot too — where the threat of violence from rioters was urgent and real, yet police reaction was radically and exasperatingly different.
A social-media management company called Socialarks recently suffered a data leak to the tune of more than 408GB of personal data for around 214 million Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts worldwide. That's around 318 million individual records.
"I did not think I was going to make it to the end of the day alive," Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed during an emotional Instagram Live.
Lisa Montgomery, 52, was executed by lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, and pronounced dead at 1:31 AM Wednesday.
There were militia flags and banners of extremist groups, as well as absurd images of dinosaurs and comic book logos that belied the violence that was to unfold.
Leggari's team created an underwater scene inside a church's children's wing.
Inside the dangerous plot to get conspiracy theories into the mainstream.
Looking for your "Star Wars" fix now that Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" is over? Worry not, the first novel during the "High Republic" era is available, and it's receiving glowing reviews. It has a 4.4/5 average on Amazon and 4.35/5 on Goodreads.