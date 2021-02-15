Here's The Claudia Conway Audition From 'American Idol' That Everyone's Talking About
Claudia Conway, the famous daughter of Kellyanne Conway, sang her heart out for Katy Perry and the other "American Idol" judges.
"There's no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it," Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said after declaring Trump not guilty.
He made it this far just to do that?
This modern tiny house might make you jealous.
In the wake of "Framing Britney Spears," the media's treatment of other stars is being reexamined, such as this 2013 Lindsay Lohan interview with David Letterman which resurfaced this week.
Turnip the Tortoise busts a move while getting her shower at the Tennessee Aquarium.
"And not by Zoom. None of these depositions should be done by Zoom," Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen exclaimed. "These depositions should be done in person, in my office, in Philadelphia. That's where we should be done."
In 1996, my uncle took part in a prayer ritual that left a woman dead. In the midst of new scandals, I began to wonder if his crime might be connected to the larger phenomenon of Korean religious cults.
At age 13, Kamaiu Johnson was a skinny, fatherless, African American kid living in a two-bedroom apartment with ten family members. On Thursday, he tees off in his first PGA Tour competition.
Bumble found business success with its female-focused dating algorithm, now the women behind the app including CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd are making IPO history.
Governor Huey Long was so anxious to get to the White House that he built his own in Baton Rouge. An assassin's bullet cut short Long's ambitions, but his gaudy knock-off survives.
The 4-hour long saga will be available to stream on HBO Max, on March 18.
From "Friday Night Lights" to "Fargo" to now "Judas and the Black Messiah," Plemons has had a wide — and wild — career arc. But he brings a unique watchability to every role he plays, and that continues to shine through.
"In order for people to truly understand that Black lives matter, they have to see images of Black lives actually mattering."
French ski racer Maxence Muzaton survived a scary tumble during the men's downhill finals at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in Cortina, Italy,
Ikea has released a wooden hand to hold your gaming accessories. It's part of a new lineup of gaming gear, which has launched in China and is coming to the rest of the world later this year.
Police officers monitoring dormitory halls, frequent inspections of ID cards — these are among the measures being implemented in a dorm lockdown as UC Berkeley continues to grapple with a spike of COVID-19 cases on campus.
Just trying to make fetch happen.
COVID-19 has upended churchgoing in the US. Like so much else with the pandemic, the impacts are not felt equally.
Learn how to make the Minneapolis signature cheeseburger — melted cheese tucked inside the burger patty.
Treat your feet to some rest and relaxation whenever you feel like it with this heated, bubbling massager.
We tracked how six men associated with the far-right Oath Keepers went from providing security for Roger Stone to participating in the attack on the US Capitol.
Under Trump, the Environmental Protection Agency knelt to the country's biggest polluters and lost more than 800 employees. Staffers say they want accountability.
Cold pizza is canon, but what about cold mac and cheese? Cold fried rice? Maybe this is an idea I should have, um, put on ice.
After former President Trump got acquitted, Tucker Carlson (Alex Moffat) called up Lindsey Graham (Kate McKinnon), Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) and Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) to find out how they felt.
In 2011, after nearly a century together, Galápagos tortoises Bibi and Poldi called it quits. We still don't know why.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che have a lot of pop-culture events to get through this week including a Star Wars cast reshuffle, a beloved brand name change and more.
Carey Mulligan wasn't exactly right about that Variety review. But she is right about Hollywood.
After spending years as a cancer patient, I embarked on a cross-country road trip to rediscover myself.
Hua Hsu writes about the creation of Environments, a smartphone app based on the sound albums made by Irv Teibel.
The Kentuckian is the GOP's de facto leader for at least the next two years, as Trump remains exiled in Florida with no real public platform.
Cooking early in a relationship can be a recipe for disaster. For me, it was a welcome distraction from the outside world.
And why they're scared we might break up with their favorite appliance.
In this retrospective, MrMobile's Michael Fisher goes back "When Phones Were Fun" and reexamines the overly ambitious Xelibri.
Billions of stimulus dollars are flowing to public schools, but experts say it may not be enough without big changes to how states allocate the money.
India's efforts to crack down on dissent have left Twitter with an impossible balancing act: protecting free speech, or risking its employees and business in one of the company's most vital markets.
Vox demonstrates how the solution to traffic congestion is not expanding highways.
Social worker Jessica Dore turns the tarot cards into a tool for self care and healing.
The Senate just voted to acquit former President Trump in his second impeachment trial. The vote was 57-43, with seven Republicans joining the Democrats. Senators needed a two-thirds majority to convict Trump.
Los Angeles's worst apartment rentals as seen on Facebook.
Chronic stress was rampant even before the pandemic. Leaders can't ignore it any longer.
"Super Mario 3D World" is an all-time great that barely anyone played back on the Wii U. Don't sleep on this masterpiece.
If you want some of the best-tasting coffee possible, you'll want to move away from the machines. This pour over brewer allows you to make great coffee in small doses to reduce waste.
White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo, who threatened a reporter who asked about his relationship with another reporter, has resigned.
A butterfly interrupted Naomi Osaka's match and she found a way to gently free it from harm's way.
In cultures around the world, red is tied to passion, sex and romance. Does the association come from social learning or our evolutionary heritage?
Kevin Jiang's killing has attracted attention because of ties to Yale and has put a spotlight on an uptick in shootings in New Haven, Conn.
Now that he's fessed up to his past misdeeds, fans on Twitter found more lighthearted things that the singer should atone for, specifically this bizarre beat-boxing spectacle he put on during a *NSYNC concert in 2000.