Here's The Car Engine Sound You Never Want To Hear
Have you ever heard your car making a persistent knocking sound? What's happening inside your car?
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Have you ever heard your car making a persistent knocking sound? What's happening inside your car?
The legendary Steamed Hams scene from "The Simpsons" is even funnier when Google Translate translates it into oblivion.
Sia once sang that titanium was bulletproof, but is it really? Adam Savage brings the glee of a kid in a candy store to this firing range and tests out whether a titanium armor plate could withstand a bullet.
It's a testing of friendships between Captain America, Falcon and the Winter Soilder.
We weren't expecting this hen to be sheltering three baby kittens.
In honor of the passing of Jessica Walters, here's a supercut of her best moments as the matriarch Lucille Bluth on "Arrested Development."
"Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30%. Today the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In CNN's culinary travel series, Italy is beautiful and the food of Italy is beautiful. Not insignificantly, Tucci is beautiful, too.
for the right price, we'd consider applying our considerable brainpower to the problem of moving this stupid boat. For a sampling of some of our ideas, read on.
Gordon Ramsay gives the definitive guide to bacon.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Marcus King handles this guitar snafu as smoothly as humanly possible.
Including and especially its iconic music video, which debuted 20 freaking years ago (I KNOW).
We like traditional Easter candy just fine, but let's add some variety to the mix this year.
A dump truck plowed into a Mini Cooper and then dragged it for a half-mile down the highway in Toronto. The driver shared the harrowing episode on Global News.
The Ku Klux Klan had a chapter at Harvard University in the 1920s; in 1952, students held a cross burning in Harvard Yard.
Have you ever heard your car making a persistent knocking sound? What's happening inside your car?
The two had a quick back-and-forth today when Doocy questioned Psaki on whether Fox network was being ignored by the White House.
This week's Cinnamon Toast Crunch situation made us wonder how this kind of thing could happen. So we asked a food safety expert.
A millennial stay-at-home mom from South Carolina, a gay couple from Texas and a social worker in New York believed in QAnon. Now that Biden is president, they're not sure where to go from here.
It seems like with all the technology we have in 2021, we also should have an everlasting lightbulb. But no! What happened?
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and more, from the Bob Odenkirk action film "Nobody" to the Tina Turner's documentary to the new Monsterverse movie "Godzilla Vs. Kong."
Americans are focused on testing, instead of actually learning.
In honor of The Muppet Show's Disney+ debut, naturally we've decided to pit the Muppet characters against one another in this definitive ranking.
Seven GOP senators who've met with Biden lately described him as cogent and well-versed on the issues they discussed.
This week's characters also include a guy whose Cinnamon Toast Crunch was extra crunchy and more.
Kelley Wentworth, a former contestant on "Survivor: San Juan del Sur," "Survivor: Cambodia" and "Survivor: Edge of Extinction," revealed that when she was picked to go on "Survivor" she didn't know she would unwittingly be picking her de facto outfit.
I wouldn't call what's happening a meltdown exactly, maybe more of a collective moment of clarity.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"The Suicide Squad," directed by James Gunn, will be in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.
As the restaurant industry evolves, the longtime" Top Chef" judge sits between an old system and a new guard.
Made with a beta-titanium alloy, these slick, ultra-light glasses won't get bent out of shape.
If you want to avoid social media and work email while still being able to make calls, send texts, listen to music and set alarms, this simplified phone is a godsend.
Made of tiger's eye, sandstone, crystal quartz, Damascus steel or jade, these little eggs are useful tools to help us focus.
His friends thought it was a fake account. It turned out to be the real deal.
The billionaire is backing a study of the controversial technology called solar geoengineering.
As non-binary artists continue to call for fair representation, awards shows contend with the established practice of separating categories by gender — while others, like the Grammys, show that change is possible.
We weren't expecting this hen to be sheltering three baby kittens.
A review of negative published stories about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton shows disparities in how the royal press office defended them.
The AMC Eagle was an ambitious but unloved product in America. A handful of examples have found an unlikely second home with enthusiasts in Japan.
Courteney Cox reflects on the famous television deal that made the "Friends" cast filthy rich.
There is only one producer of this pricey delicacy, and the competition for it is getting fierce.
If you're interested in putting in a little effort into rediscovering your favorite classic games, this kit is the perfect place to start.
They're perfectly legitimate, and yet they'll be sure to raise an eyebrow or two.
The antiviral drug molnupiravir, still in clinical trials, would give doctors an important new treatment and a weapon against coronaviruses and future pandemics
It turns out that spies are cheap. You can buy a traitor for the price of a car. One spy recently uncovered inside NATO cost China only 17,000 euros.
"Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30%. Today the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel."
For one thing, he hasn't messed up yet.
The biomass industry is warming up the South's economy, but many experts worry it's doing the same to the climate. Will the Biden Administration embrace it or cut it loose?
Sia once sang that titanium was bulletproof, but is it really? Adam Savage brings the glee of a kid in a candy store to this firing range and tests out whether a titanium armor plate could withstand a bullet.
His internet fame's a mystery to him, too.
This week, we've also got "yeah I ate," Suez Canal memes, "RIP, you would have loved…" and the Hugh Grant name game.
Ever wonder how an actor seamlessly trades places with their stunt doubles in movies? Here's one way they pull it off.
Across the U.S., cities and towns are being forced to throw more money at solving blockages as consumers buy (and flush) more wipes than ever.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing with the CEOs of Google, Facebook, and Twitter is already raising questions. Namely, what the heck is that thing on Jack Dorsey's kitchen counter?
Caitlin Reilly does the perfect impression of your aunt weighing in on gun politics on Facebook.