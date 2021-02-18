Here's The Brussels Sprout Hack You Need to Know
Ethan Chlebowski discovered a Brussels Sprout hack that has changed his life forever.
A craftsman builds a bike that can be ridden on a completely frozen lake: the icуcycle.
"It is just a lie that wind turbines, 'green energy' are the root causes of the problems in Texas right now," Hayes said on his program Tuesday.
Christopher McDonald resurrected his infamous "Happy Gilmore" villain to respond to Adam Sandler and celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary.
What are the biggest mistakes that student films make?
Brooke Baldwin announced she was leaving the network in April.
Kevin Miller performed each of his favorite songs throughout his life.
We analyzed a full year of America's COVID-19 death data. The findings surprised us.
Normandy Village is tucked away on an ordinary street, just off the intersection of Hearst and Spruce. It's perhaps the best example of the storybook architectural style, which had a brief, magical moment in California in the 1920s.
The hair straightener in the bathroom is looking mighty suspicious.
Blowjobs don't get the greatest depictions in media, but in real life, blowjobs can be an incredibly fun experience for the giver. Here's how to give a great blowjob and enjoy it at the same time.
The Gimlet show "Reply All: The Test Kitchen" came under renewed scrutiny after releases a series on the problems at Bon Appétit. Now two hosts, PJ Vogt and Sruthi Pinnamaneni are stepping down from the show.
From the crying to the "I think he's the one line," Caitlin Reilly has gotten the impression exactly right.
This "Ask a Boss" letter writer is miserable in their job and wants to leave, but hasn't secured a new position elsewhere. Alison Green weighs in.
A cosmologist and his colleagues tackle a centuries-old cartographic conundrum.
Cruz has called for disaster relief as millions of Texans grapple with the unprecedented effects of a snowstorm. Some have pointed out, however, Cruz previously voted no on disaster relief for Hurricane Sandy victims.
Patricia Lockwood talks to Gabriella Paiella about her new book, "No One Is Talking About This," and how "the internet is inside us."
The math depends on your mask's material.
Using Topaz Video Enhance AI and RIFE (Flowframes), someone discovered how to Rickroll in the highest quality way possible.
Hilarious mix-up may have highlighted a potential issue with the vaccine roll-out.
Look, there's no proper replacement for regular ol' flossing, but using a Waterpik is better than nothing.
A shopper at a Dallas-area Target observed how dire the winter weather crisis has gotten in Texas as shoppers rushed out to stock up on supplies, emptying shelves amid widespread power outages.
Farmers are resorting to anything to keep their animals alive. Pantyhose over the head, ears taped, but some can't be saved.
Hamdi Ulukaya, the CEO of the best selling yogurt brand in America, helped resettle refugees from Africa and the Middle East.
Why live with a difficult animal?
With investigators closing in, the high jumper Danil Lysenko needed a paper trail to support his story. Top Russian track officials provided it by creating a fake hospital.
The American sports giant entered the soccer market late, but has since caught up and is now a global soccer juggernaut. Now they've set their sights on a new and young generation of superstars, leaving some current ones behind.
If you can't beat your wife at a game of pool, might as well let a robot help you out.
Tony wouldn't have judged you for eating a hamburger in your hotel bed.
Dan Holmes of Southlake, Texas saw his Australian shepherd Christi fall into the pool and he knew what he had to do.
With Texas facing some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in decades, people have been posting photos and videos that capture how freezing cold it is in the Lone Star state.
Accent expert Erik Singer will blow you away with his masterful understanding of Southern Louisiana, Miami English, and many more regional accents.
Nearly a year into the pandemic, these unexpected chats are my greatest joy
Keith Gill, one of the most influential voices that pushed GameStop on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum, was hit with a lawsuit that accused him of misrepresenting himself as an amateur investor and profiting by artificially inflating the price of the stock.
A guy recorded his two goofball friends as they argued about hand sanitizer.
Diving into the potential health benefits of the Silicon Valley billionaire's very strange breakfast.
Think outside the man bun.
This is almost too painfully accurate.
The star of sadistic sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on why it's important to skewer bad behavior, not celebrate it
The jet stream carried freezing Arctic air deep into the South Central region of the United States.
If you didn't think "Big Poppa" needed a sax solo, take a listen to Evan Jacobson taking things to the next level.
David Fincher, Tom Hooper, and Stephen Frears all came and went from Baron Cohen's Freddie Mercury movie.
Stella the yellow lab, who famously loves to jump into piles of leaves, also loves to knock down snowmen.
The social network is taking the nuclear option in response to a proposed law that would force it to pay publishers.
He's a dad from Wisconsin who drives a "piece of shit" Corolla. And his brilliantly absurd artwork has made him the face of a crypto market you didn't know existed.
Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott incorrectly blamed renewable energy for power shortages during a winter storm.
Rebecca Mix, a writer from Michigan who said she had lived through "many power outages in negative temperatures," offered some helpful tips for staying warm in a house without heat.
One advantage of being a cat, or a stingray, is not having to think about time this way (and, by extension, death). But are they entirely free from the temporal plane?
The weather has been truly atrocious recently, so we're stocking up on hand warmers.
Millions of people are losing sleep and health in an attempt to snatch Sony's latest console.
He has a will of his own, and you can't tell him what to do.
The massive crater appeared violently and explosively in the Siberian tundra last year. It was the 17th hole to appear in the remote Yamal and Gyda peninsulas in the Russian Arctic since the first was spotted in 2013, mystifying scientists.