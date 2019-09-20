Here's The Breakdown Of That Kyle Schwarber Meltdown Over Angel Hernandez's Blown Strikeout Call That We've All Been Waiting For
Jomboy brings everyone up to speed about why Kyle Schwarber completely lost it over Angel Hernandez.
Bill Hader explained how his 8-year-old daughter pulled off a wonderful prank in front of Chris Pratt, why he wanted to infuse some Stars Wars like magic into "Barry" and what working with the great Henry Winkler is like.
Nothing beats a good Bollywood movie. We've rounded up some of the best films to help you get into the genre.
Plus: the more likely one.
Whether these players were plagued by injury, didn't have the skill to translate to the NFL level or had troubles away from the field, they all failed to live up to the hype in some way.
Magician David Blaine reveals how he tricks people remotely, on YouTube, and then teaches some of his tricks to Marques Brownlee — who then tries his best to hoodwink other YouTubers.
A joint investigation has learned that Newport cigarette maker Reynolds American has hired Black lobbyists and influenced grass-roots groups to help fan fears among Black communities about menthol bans.
A Texas appeals court granted a stay of execution on Monday, two days before Lucio was due to die by lethal injection.
Prepare to melt some faces when you shred with the Casio DG-20 Digital Guitar Synth Gray.
The tug-of-war for talent continues as employers fight over candidates — yet not every applicant is a hot commodity.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Miguel Almiron's goal that sealed Newcastle's recent win over Crystal Palace, in the English League, must be seen in super slow motion to be appreciated.
Cushy prisons for the immoral, a new meritocracy, soil husbandry and 15 more ideas from readers.
Pete Jr. is speaking from experience. The comedian has now come to a conclusion that men shouldn't be allowed to drive, after he did something embarrassing behind the wheel.
When Yeoh first read the script for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," she gave a big sigh of relief: Finally, here was a film that put a middle-aged mother in the role of action hero.
Move over, Paris.
The beloved Canadian comedy sketch show is being brought back from the dead after nearly 30 years.
The former president's business practices are being investigated by the New York attorney general, who says she has found "significant evidence" the Trump Organization relied on "misleading valuations" for more than a decade.
Election result means no Marine Le Pen — but it does mean 5 more years of Emmanuel Macron.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Tom Scott straps into a wicker sledge and gets hurled into oncoming traffic in Madeira.
Capital to undergo mass testing after 33 new locally transmitted cases as the government stick to zero-COVID strategy.
If we're only going to have a single tank top, we're taking Dwight to the gun show.
Back in 2013, on "The Howard Stern Show," Bill Hader explained how John Mulaney would force him to break character on "Saturday Night Live" with some chaotic decision making.
Parade started at 10pm in Pyongyang after state media urged people and armed forces to pledge "absolute loyalty".
It only weighs about three pounds, captures photos and video and it only costs about $360 on Indiegogo.
Captured by Nicolas Heller aka New York Nico, this fan's snack combination isn't the problem — it's how he went about it.
A guide that runs the gamut from essential historical documents to thrilling fables of disobedience.
We all need to distract ourselves from the constant suck of spreadsheets from time to time. This crowdfunded marble track delivers on just that.
"If I've learned anything from the terrible things that have happened the last few years it's the value of time and to make sure you're spending your time the way you want to spend it," Geddy Lee said in response to a question about whether the band will get back together.
If you were about for the advent of the iPhone, the answer is probably yes.
DaBaby said he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Jaylin Craig in a North Carolina Walmart in 2018, but security footage appears to show a different picture.
A Turkish court on Monday sentenced prominent Turkish civil rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison without parole, finding him guilty of attempting to overthrow the government with mass protests in 2013.
A ONE X2 action camera got strapped to a weather balloon and sent up 80,872 feet. Here's the footage that they captured during its extraordinary journey.
This holiday is patronizing, and a little bit sexist.
Yogurt is a staple food among cultures around the world. You get a lot of variety in the supermarket, but America's Test Kitchen explains how you can make the best version at home.
Elon Musk's quest to buy Twitter came to a close today with a win for the technology mogul.
Kyle Schwarber let Angel Hernandez have it in one of the most memorable argued calls we've ever seen.
CNN has obtained 2,319 text messages that former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sent and received between Election Day 2020 and President Joe Biden's January 20, 2021 inauguration.
"People understood that 1776 was code for break into the Capitol, do violence, and most importantly, block the certification of Joe Biden — that is an act of insurrection," attorney Andrew Celli explained.
An absolute mad lad plugged every United States Senator into face-editing photo app FaceApp and discovered what each political party would look like if all of their faces morphed together.
British armed forces minister brands claim 'utter, utter nonsense' and insists Nato is not organising donation of arms
Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach in Bremerton, Washington, was fired by the school district for praying on-field after games. The Supreme Court is expected to rule in his favor.
What if there were a better way to get life-saving organs to people who need them?
Those yellow stains on pillows may be gross, but they're not permanent.
The "be true to yourself" messaging of "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" has made it a timeless favorite for 25 years. (And it's one that's currently streaming for free on Tubi.) Film critic Caroline Siede reflects on a quarter-century spent with the inventors of the Post-It.