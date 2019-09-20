Here's LeBron James's 34-Foot, Game-Winning Three-Pointer Over Steph Curry To Beat The Warriors
LeBron James delivered in the clutch from way downtown.
LeBron James delivered in the clutch from way downtown.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Your workers are burned out. Give them back their summers
Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe had a controversial freestyle technique that crushed the competition and ultimately changed swimming altogether.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Explosive hydroforming, which uses explosions to mold metal, really finishes things off with a bang.
Despite approval from faculty and the tenure committee, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist will be the first Knight Chair professor at the university to be denied tenure by the board of trustees.
Pending final approval, the EU has agreed to ease restrictions for vaccinated travelers, as well as for those traveling from countries where the virus is under control.
Mick West thinks the infamous UFO video confirmed by the Pentagon is merely the Bokeh effect.
Educating the TikTok generation
Connor Sinclair, the man behind the famous meme about being way too stoned, has revealed himself ahead of releasing an NFT.
LeBron James delivered in the clutch from way downtown.
Apple built the world's most valuable business on top of China. Now it has to answer to the Chinese government.
Don't just pull out the shoots — grab the entire dang weed using this handy gardening tool.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This video demonstrates the key personality differences between a swan and a capybara.
No one from the government notified Barbara Winter about the pardon. Not the White House, not the Justice Department's Office of the Pardon Attorney, not the prosecutor who handled her case.
As former Trump officials and other polarizing figures seek book deals, publishing is caught in a generational battle that's becoming an existential crisis.
Steph Curry, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal all have the firepower to make life difficult for their opponents in the play-in and/or playoffs. But to pull off any upsets, they'll need to manage defenses' all-out coverages.
In the words of a great poet, you must check yourself before you wreck yourself.
Young progressives are an unpredictable new factor in Massachusetts elections. They're ardent, and organized, and they don't take orders.
If your phone battery level is always low, closing these apps could help.
One impression of a "Kristen/Kristin" celebrity is good, but four? Four is fantastic.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A parasite gives its hosts the appearance of youth, and an unmatched social power in the colony.
We're talking nanoseconds and thousands of frames.
Put your scraps in this countertop machine, press a single button and you've got yourself some top-shelf compost.
Believe it or not, we're already cruising to the mid-point of the year, so the fathers among us deserve a little treat.
This wildly impressive jacket is waterproof, anti-odor, thermo-regulating and perfect for every single season.
A pair of mathematicians solved a legendary question about the proportion of vertices in a graph with an odd number of connections.
Tim Ryan, Democratic representative to Ohio, delivered an incensed speech to Republicans who didn't support a bill that would establish a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Early on in the pandemic, I vowed to set a high standard for COVID-19 avoidance.
Breaking down the North Korean dictator's new anti-denim decree.
A simple video of a man finding VHS tape on a sidewalk evolves into an "Inception"-like short.
Traditional East Timorese resource-management laws are helping to preserve the most biodiverse coral reef in the world.
It's been more than a year since the film he wrote and directed was originally set for release. Now, as the sequel to the 2018 hit reaches theaters, Hollywood is holding its breath.
Who needs a whole orchestra when you have a marker and a paper at hand?
We've been trapped in the same chat interfaces for years. Is Clubhouse the paradigm shift we need?
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
People who work from home get fewer raises and promotions. But there might be a way to avoid the remote-work penalty.
The long-lived "desktop" operating system has been with us for almost 40 years. It's time to do some rethinking and redesigning.
A crafty young woman fooled her parents into reading her acceptance into optometry school.
The electric pickup segment is turning hot, really quickly, and here's all of them on the way.
The Democratic ex-president was candid in remarks to donors and advisers, according to Battle for the Soul by Edward-Isaac Dovere
How many drinks you should have differs greatly across the pond.
A woman gave testimony describing her alleged rape in a preliminary hearing against "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson, who has been charged with the rape of three women by force or fear.
The human brain, in all its complexity, is nearly impossible to model. One neuroscientist is trying anyway.
The official trailer dropped on the much hyped "Friends" reunion (available to stream on May 27) and you'll probably realize that the final episode was nearly two decades ago.
Roblox no longer uses the term "game" on its platform.
From bell hooks to Brandon Taylor, these authors, critical of the masculinity we've been stuck with for generations, are sketching a blueprint for how men might change in the future.
A food delivery driver went incognito to divulge some of the most uncomfortable things about working for online food ordering platforms.