Here's Javy Baez's Bonkers Hit That Won The Game For The Detroit Tigers After Video Review That You Have To See To Believe
The umpires had to see this play again in super slow motion to see what had really happened.
The umpires had to see this play again in super slow motion to see what had really happened.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The umpires had to see this play again in super slow motion to see what had really happened.
Machine learning can help count people to deliver government funding and decide political representation, but the technology still makes mistakes.
The Mets were not happy when Nationals pitchers hit them with pitches three times Thursday, and the anger boiled over into a bench clearing brawl. By the way, this was entirely Washington's fault.
With some water and vinegar, angry mama will help release all the crud from your microwave, and make it a snap to clean.
Dwayne Haskins, a former Ohio State star quarterback who was a first-round draft pick in Washington and most recently played in Pittsburgh, has died at the age of 24.
If only all celebrities at baseball games could pull this off. If only.
A horrific incident shocked the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami Sunday and five days later cops are still sorting out what happened.
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
Here's how scammers react when they realize their target is using a 28-year-old operating system.
Money can buy influence over nearly anything in the world — including in the world of ideas.
Freaking out about microplastics feels pointless, so why not laugh instead?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A toddler ventured out on the street and just when an oncoming vehicle was speeding in his direction, a sanitation worker stepped in to save his life.
Bitcoin evangelists' utopian vision of their cryptocurrency is at odds with the celebrity-filled panels that make up the annual conference.
This is the closest that the National Anthem has come to sounding like Seven Nation Army.
Meteorites, spacesuits and Hollywood memorabilia: Everything can be bought at Theatrum Mundi, if you have the cash.
First came self-care. Now it's all about relationship maintenance. But can texts, prompts and emojis really bring you and your partner closer?
Jake Gyllenhaal went in deep on his career, including philosophizing about "Donnie Darko," his Heath Ledger memories and what working with David Fincher is like.
"I feel like this film couldn't be made today because the voice against it would be too strong and too listened-to."
How many jelly beans can one person eat, anyway? Get something a bit more interesting for this candy-heavy holiday.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Ze Frank delivers a weird but cool biology lesson about sea stars that might change the way you think about them.
Well, that depends.
Made to stand up to multiple days of wear in the wild, these superb shorts and pants are still made to travel light. In fact, they even pack down smaller than a t-shirt.
Here's why some economists are worried about the potential impending decline of the US dollar.
Two days after the 2020 presidential election, as votes were still being tallied, Donald Trump's eldest son texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that "we have operational control" to ensure his father would get a second term, with Republican majorities in the US Senate and swing state legislatures, CNN has learned.
To avoid angering the almighty algorithm, people are creating a new vocabulary.
An old clip of Jada Pinkett Smith ambushing Will Smith on Instagram Live has gone viral in the aftermath of his infamous slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.
"Men should be on the lookout for The Claw, whereby a woman asserts her control by gripping your neck or shoulder. She may gain a similar advantage if, while holding hands, her thumb is on the outside of yours."
These slick-looking sunglasses offer full-spectrum UV protection and use a rubberized bridge to keep everything in place.
Adam Hills's sign language interpreter has a next level way of demonstrating how to communicate different accents.
Gates is in peak-geek mode, Ballmer is at top volume, the unbridled '90s nostalgia is off the charts, and there's way too much Jay Leno.
Steve Wallis crawls into a roundabout for a night of stealth camping and you'll be looking over his shoulder for the cops.
A data visulization shared on Reddit illustrates how significantly the way young people live in America has changed over the decades.
Incidents over the past few weeks appear to threaten Ezra Miller's rising career, according to a recent Rolling Stone report.
Las Vegas based cosmetic surgeon Dr. Ed Zimmerman answers questions about his practice and clears the air on a lot of things — including the ideal size, biggest one he's ever seen and more.
This week's characters also include a former city attorney with a doozy of a tweet about mask mandates and a magazine with a questionable report about why your thermostat should be set at 82° every night.
You can prepare your brain for the next big disaster, biological or otherwise. A futurist explains how.
Ted Morris and his boyfriend have been together for almost two decades, but Morris still refuses to the tie the knot because of a peculiar reason.
Once a month a small group gather in Sydney to discuss everything from UFOs to extraterrestrials to government cover-ups.
A fortune of $172 billion is almost impossible to fathom. For The New York Times Magazine's Money Issue, the artist Mona Chalabi came up with some extremely original comparisons.
Nils Frahms demonstrates that a palm mute pedal creates a uniquely beautiful sound on piano.
The remarkable hidden history of Tony Yoshida, who transformed a single block in New York City, helped start the cocktail revolution — and inspired John Belushi to become a samurai.
We can enjoy the holiday better when we come loaded for bear… or rabbit.
Tony Hawk drove around daring kids to do tricks and it might be the most wholesome thing you'll watch today. (From 2020)
With Bond, Star Wars and Marvel already under his belt, the Danish star is moving on to Harry Potter and Indiana Jones — but he's far from becoming a product of Hollywood.
Fights over pixels create tall stacks.