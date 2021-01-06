Here's How You Make A Pizza In A Pan At Home
YouTuber Adam Ragusea has tips to how you can make a delicious pan pizza.
In the words of Ryan Lizza, "You might not fully understand what happened Wednesday until you watch this video." This 39 minute video documents the storming of the Capitol building leading up to the shooting of Ashli Babbitt. Viewer discretion is advised.
Republicans were pretty keen on claiming election fraud until the Capitol riot happened.
What can we say? The heart wants what the heart wants.
Associated Press photographer John Minchillo was violently manhandled by pro-Trump rioters in Washington DC after someone said he was part of Antifa.
It's not every day that you see a big elephant bull sit down and satisfy an itch.
It's not actually about the uterus pressing on the bladder.
You've never heard of her, but somewhere in America, a top-secret investigator known as the Savant is infiltrating online hate groups to take down the most violent men in the country.
The city's residents knew a storm was coming, but what they saw was more surreal than they could have expected — and they're afraid it's not over.
My wife's personality has changed.
Making history was the first step. Now Vice President Kamala Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. She talks to Alexis Okeowo about how she and President Biden will get started.
The desperate effort to subvert liberal constitutional law will probably fizzle out, but largely reflects the inchoate state of this phase of fascism's development.
I'm just a kindly winter evangelist, standing in front of your outdoor restaurant table, asking you to wear layers.
Parler had been given a 24-hour ultimatum to implement a moderation policy following reports that it was used to plan riots at the US Capitol.
In the post-apocalyptic landscape of "Dissipatio H.G.," Guido Morselli probes the border between blissful solitude and extreme loneliness.
Get a quick refresher on how screws work from YouTuber The Action Lab, who then shows off a 3D-printed screw that works both ways.
Andy Reid was at the lowest point of his life and career when he came to Kansas City. Here's how the NFL's most inscrutable figure rose up from multiple tragedies to create something beautiful.
Also featuring photos of Japan after dark and the unique culture of Arctic drifting.
The Fox TV host clarified that the chain restaurant had not ended his "never ending pasta pass," because he never had one to begin with.
The storming of the US Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters is unprecedented. But the building has seen its share of skirmishes.
The source said there is some concern inside Pence's team that there are risks to invoking the 25th Amendment or even to an impeachment process, as Trump could take some sort of rash action putting the nation at risk.
YouTuber Adam Ragusea gives you the lowdown on how to prep for consumption and gives you ideas on how to best use it.
One of the men photographed carrying zip-tie handcuffs on the Senate floor unmasked as a decorated Air Force veteran.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
Kraig Adams experiences the thrill of loneliness on this hike through the slopes and rainforests of Guatemala.
Streaming is nice and all, but this year we're going all in on making the sickest record collection known to man.
A horrifying moment during the Capitol riot, caught on tape by Status Coup, showed an officer getting caught between the door and the pro-Trump mob.
Senator Jeff Merkley's tweets also showed where the Electoral College ballots were relocated to.
Adam Johnson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail around 9 p.m. on Friday on a warrant from the U.S. Marshal's office
Mittens the railway cat blissfully wanders around a model train set.
President Trump urged Georgia's lead elections investigator to "find the fraud" in a lengthy December phone call, saying the official would be a "national hero," according to an individual familiar with the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the conversation.
Platforms are rapidly removing Trump's account or those affiliated with pro-Trump violence and conspiracies.
A resurfaced dance routine from Cruft's 2020 international dog show is turning heads as this dog gave the performance of a lifetime to the music of Evanescence's Bring Me to Life.
This week's main characters include a man offended by a tampon, a hot dog enthusiast, a US Senator getting more blame for the Capitol riot than Trump and more.
The Phoenix man who briefly took the dais during the storming of the U.S. Capitol — while wearing a fur hat topped with buffalo horns, and wielding a spear — has been arrested, the Justice Department announced Saturday.
Miya Ponsetto speaks with Gayle King about her altercation with a 14-year-old Black teen that went viral.
The presidential text that hits your phone Wednesday will be the first of its kind, but it's part of a decades-long lineage of official government doomsday alerts.
Authorities are more than twice as likely to break up a left-wing protest than a right-wing protest.
Here's a fun project that one tinkerer took on, revealing how larger wheels help his Lego car clear obstacles.
Try out Soylent's meal replacement drinks in six flavors: Chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, mint chocolate, banana and mocha. If you're tracking your nutrition, this is a great place to start.
Representatives David Cicilline, Jamie Raskin and Ted Lieu are planning to introduce the article of impeachment on Monday.
Could Mike Pence remove Donald Trump as president? LegalEagle's Devin Stone argues theoretically yes.
Any move by President Donald Trump to pardon himself in his final days in office could backfire, legal experts say, inviting the incoming administration to challenge the unprecedented action by filing criminal charges against him.
The president's preferred megaphone is gone.
Watch Fabian Bösch put on a show at the 2018 Audi Nines.
After 25 years, C25K still runs the show when it comes to cardio programs — thanks to these diehards, who say the app changed their lives.
The potential 2024 contenders face a fierce backlash after the riot at the Capitol.
Stand up comedian Gus Constantellis recalls the time New Yorkers reacted to a subway passenger coughing one time too many during pre-COVID-19 times.
This week, we've got men will literally do anything instead of going to therapy, Bean Dad, and more.
Being extremely tall is sort of a giraffe's whole thing. So when scientists recently spotted two wild giraffes with relatively short legs—nearly halving their adult height—they were stunned.
