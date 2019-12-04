Here's How You Jack Up A Car In 10 Seconds
It takes an inordinately long time to do it the usual way. So let's do things the satisfying way.
What is this creature resting on my paw?
When asked by Howard Stern about his and Chris Farley's firing from SNL, Sandler said, "We pretended we weren't sad."
Early animation was stiff and stilted — until Max Fleischer's breakthrough technique changed everything.
It's like the invisible box challenge from last year, but with watery consequences.
While the sound might be a bit unnerving to hear while you're slowly ascending up the hill of the roller coaster, it's actually part of a system that's designed to ensure the safety of passengers.
Turns out, Black Widow comes from a family of fighters — including Florence Pugh as her sister and a gone-to-seed David Harbour as her dad.
It was one of the most arresting viral photos of the year: a horde of climbers clogged atop Mount Everest. But it only begins to capture the deadly realities of what transpired that day at 29,000 feet.
During a Buckingham Palace reception at the NATO summit, Trudeau was recorded on camera seemingly joking about Trump with other world leaders.
Take a millilitre too much and you'll put yourself into a coma. So why does it keep getting more popular?
"No Time to Die" will be Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond. The movie premieres in theaters on April 8, 2020.
Jumping from job to job wasn't a choice, especially for Black folks.
A new method might tell scientists whether or not a rocky exoplanet — the kind of exoplanet most similar to Earth — has an atmosphere.
A nearby house caught the TPC Group chemical plant explosion on camera and the result is eye-popping.
In a strictly technical, definitional sense, this is an "era-changing" moment because there's a new CEO for Alphabet.
Seltzer has been a certified trend since the mid 2010s, but in 2019, it reached its peak.
Cold War bunkers are dotted all over London, secretive locations that were intended to keep the arms of government moving in a worst case Cold War scenario.
There are no words for how beautiful this is.
Kamala Harris dropped out of the presidential race on Tuesday, and she's probably the most significant candidate to do so to date.
Paul Skalnik has a decadeslong criminal record and may be one of the most prolific jailhouse informants in US history. The state of Florida is planning to execute a man based largely on his word.
How the president is politicizing our embassies, alienating our allies and decimating the ranks of the foreign service.
We've stepped up to help organize our colleagues, to work together for a better, safer, fairer and more ethical workplace.
Tech companies don't pay their taxes. Together, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix, Apple and Microsoft may have skipped out on taxes since 2010.
The key is to do it in one fell swoop.
Potato growers across the US and Canada are projecting that this year's harvest will be the weakest in nearly a decade.
A terrifically silly "bad lip reading" of the Netflix show.
Narrowing down the 25 best TV episodes from the past 10 years is maybe a silly thing to do. But we tried it anyway.
Hopkins first worked with Brad Pitt in 1994's western epic "Legends of the Fall." They reunited for 1998's fantasy drama "Meet Joe Black." This past October, the two veteran actors met up at a hotel in Beverly Hills to discuss, among other things, the beauty of embracing our mistakes
Getting knocked out cold isn't very funny, but this does look like a gag from a movie.
A volcanic gorge in remote Kamchatka has given up some of its secrets — but not all of them.
Kevin Ellison was known for hard hits while playing for USC and the Chargers. Did that lead to increasingly bizarre behavior before his death?
A man figures out how to install the classic shooter game on a 1998 Kodak Digital Science DC260 Zoom and has the time of his life.
The ship is one of only a handful of such graves ever found mostly intact in Norway.
Inside a fortress-like megafarm on the outskirts of Beijing, dozens of pink-and-black pigs forage and snooze, unfazed by the chilly spring air.
The last two years have seen a Mister Rogers boom: a documentary, two biographies and a film. But his undergraduate experience has hardly been considered. So I had to ask: what was Fred Rogers like in college?
Newly uncovered documents show the consulting giant helped ICE find "detention savings opportunities" — including some that the agency's staff viewed as too harsh on immigrants.
Young Brits are flabbergasted to learned the price of various health costs.
The level of taxation is surprisingly uneven across the country, so if taxation is an important factor in your decision-making about where to live, here is a graph that ranks the best and worst states for taxes.
Even in liberal California, families are pushing back against education on gender identity. The battles could be a blueprint for the rest of the country.
It started out as a simple game of "Snake." It ended up becoming so much trippier than that.
The two men will remain employees of Alphabet and retain their seats on the board, but they will no longer oversee the company's sprawling, almost trillion-dollar empire they created while at Stanford University more than 20 years ago.
Some rejections are formal and general. This is not one of those.
Pop felt more ambitious than ever, voices from the margins broke through in every genre and great records kept coming at us from every direction.
Setting a Cannonball record invariably involves breaking multiple traffic laws. In other words, it's illegal. But that doesn't stop people from doing it and three guys you've probably never heard of just broke the record again.
Turns out drifting is not just for cars. Still, you probably don't want your 787 trying this.
NASA initially suggested that the lander could have simply been "hiding in a shadow" of one of the major lunar craters.
Josh Brolin suffered a "severe" burn to his perineum over the Thanksgiving holiday after taking part in the recent Instagram trend of "perineum sunning," which involves exposing your bare sphincter to direct sunlight.
The surreal story of how a comedian who played the Ukrainian president on TV became the president in real life — then found himself at the center of an American political scandal.
The software turns photos taken with anything from a smartphone to high-end equipment into how a bee, fish or mammal sees the world.