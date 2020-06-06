Recommended

HOW OUR RELATIONSHIP TO DEATH IS CHANGING

nytimes.com

For centuries, Catholic priests have anointed the dying with oil. The ritual has become extraordinarily difficult during the coronavirus pandemic. But in rare instances priests have still been able to offer last rites.

