Here's How To Transform A Plastic Glove Into Grape Soda With Chemistry
YouTuber NileRed discovered that vinyl gloves contain phthalate ester, a chemically similar compound to methyl anthranilate which is used in grape-flavored foods.
It's kind of mind-blowing how they can pull all of this off with a straight face.
While the video itself is meant to be an ad for a wooden-encased phone, the sheer degree of engineering required to make this is amazing.
In Katy Perry's newly-released music video, aliens (understandably) mistake Zooey Deschanel for Perry and abduct the wrong person.
Here's why detergent packs actually affect the cleaning ability of dishwashers.
Eddie Murphy's newly-crowned King Akeem is embarking on a new adventure from Zamunda to Queens, New York in trailer of "Coming 2 America." The movie will be available on Amazon Prime on March 5.
Fabrice Mathieu mashed up North By Northwest with Star Wars and the result was entertaining and deeply unsettling.
#3: Inviting people to scam the CEO.
The real estate you can buy for $1 million is very different when you compare Los Angeles to Fall River, Massachusetts.
When you consider how high our medical bills and student loans are, $600 really doesn't do that much to help with things.
This is a spot-on impression of Peach Pit.
"She's pretty hysterical right now," said the grandmother of the 18-year-old student, Skylar Mack, who broke quarantine in the Cayman Islands.
How do you make a business out of sharing office space when no one is going to the office?
Not everyone can afford a private plane, Larry.
Palace intrigue goes digital. The king of Thailand faces new embarrassment after 1,400 photos of his official consort were sent to critical journalists.
The top 3 reasons why your Instagram engagement is down right now, and what you can do to bring it back up!
The famous interrogation scene between Macaulay Culkin and John Candy in "Uncle Buck" remains relevant when on a first date in your 30s.
Rather than transferring them over from the last administration.
Working in the belly of a beast.
Some cities and regions in the heartland want to bring energy and vitality to their towns by attracting dynamic workers. The programs are getting a lot of attention during the pandemic.
From the discovery of a giant coral reef pinnacle to a shocking estimate of plastics on the seafloor, these were the biggest marine moments of the year.
There's something about cheerful jerkily-moving characters that make us feel festive.
We don't know why the universe appears to be expanding faster than it should. New ultra-precise distance measurements have only intensified the problem.
Roald Dahl's classic children's story proved "remarkably accurate" about toxic effects.
We've combed through all the top 10 TV shows lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 shows of 2020.
It's 10:59 PM, you know what that means. "Up Next at 11, Ho-Ho-Home Invasions are up 9 percent across the county — What you can do to prevent..."
Andre Veríssimo initally appeared to be the winner of this motorcycle race but he celebrated way too soon.
Having access to clean, safe water is vital in an emergency situation. Keep the LifeStraw with you, and you'll be able to safely drink from any water source.
Source tells Salon that dubious shell-company arrangements to pay top officials were approved by Kushner and Trump.
Nicolas Cage loses his sh*t in the "History of Swear Words" coming to Netflix on January 5.
All too often, promising employees fail to step up when leadership opportunities arise. What is it that holds so many people back?
When your most embarrassing moment on the streets is immortalized by Google.
Furries, fandoms, and other adult content creators outside the mainstream are asking where they fit in among Pornhub's new policies.
A newly identified variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus appears to be more contagious than established ones. Here's what scientists know.
It starts from a slightly gross place, but it gets more satisfying as it goes on.
These movies might have flown under the radar in 2020, but "The Forty-Year-Old Version," "I'm Your Woman" and more are worth checking out.
Delta Flight 462 was delayed for hours after a male passenger forced open a cabin door while the plane was taxiing. He and his companions slid their way out of the plane.
Dino Archie recalls the time when he had to stop a peeping tom from peeking at his girlfriend from her window and the unexpected journey that followed afterwards.
Deciphering the most beloved, most reviled children's-book author in history.
For the sake of his mental health, Matt D'Avella ditches his smart phone for a flip phone.
It's not the sexiest job in fashion, but it is one of the most important.
Trevor Wilkinson was suspended from his public school for rocking a manicure. Now he's the face of a movement.
The popular consensus is that coffee tastes terrible once you reheat it. But if you had to, what would be the best method?
Michigan's juvenile justice system is archaic. Counties act with little oversight, and the state keeps such poor data it doesn't know how many juveniles it has in custody or what happens to them once they're in the system.
Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Please. We do not need you to interject in discussions that are not your place to comment.
Lawmakers passed a $900 billion rescue package that will provide a direct payment worth up to $600 to individuals, including dependent children under age 17.
Cotton boxer briefs can't survive one wash — let alone 39 days on an island. Try this instead.
Denzel Washington and Jared Leto star in the psychological thriller coming to HBO Max in late January.
Kevin Greene, the longtime NFL star who terrorized opposing quarterbacks throughout his 15-year career, died Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said.
No president has ever made such expansive and individualized pleas.