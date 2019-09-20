How Reselling Sneakers Can Make You Richer Than Your Wildest Dreams
Here's what it takes to make bank on the resold shoe market.
Here's what it takes to make bank on the resold shoe market.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Greene began shouting at Ocasio-Cortez and asking why she supports antifa, a far-left activist group, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them "terrorist" groups.
A 20-year-old student living in Los Angeles shows off the garage space that she's living in with her mother and sister.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
CNN released body cam footage of DC police officer Michael Fanone during the January 6 Capitol riot and it's extremely unsettling to watch.
They had a fight right before she disappeared. Now Jim Lucas is just glad to put his sister to rest.
The biggest problem may not be the supply itself as much as access to it.
In 2015, Apple introduced the 12-inch MacBook, the first MacBook model to not feature a glowing Apple logo, and since then, MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs have also not included an illuminated logo. Why did Apple stop making the glowing Apple logos?
Though they're on private property, they're highly visible. One of them has a Confederate flag flying alongside it.
Bozeman, Montana, has big-city problems, but it may not get big-city help.
James May has been locked out of his Tesla Model S because of this one weird battery flaw.
On this week's episode of "The Cut" podcast, Avery Trufelman discusses the dilemma of whether or not she wants kids. She asks host of the podcast "Death, Sex & Money" Anna Sale, artist Julie Mehretu and comedian Margaret Cho for advice and insight.
It's been 14 years since the first "Mass Effect" game hit store shelves, but we're still excited to play through the entire trilogy remastered in 4K.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Marc Warnke, a goat herding professional, explains how to flip a goat if you absolutely had to.
Sarah Paulson answers every question we have about playing Vikki Hiller in Peyton Reed's 2003 sex comedy "Down With Love" alongside Ewan McGregor, Renee Zellweger, and David Hyde Pierce.
If a team's traveling party numbers in the several dozen, seven positive cases would be orders of magnitude higher than the breakthrough rate in the non-pinstripe population.
Retired Navy SEAL Clint Emerson offers his tips on what are the best ways to handle an active shooting situation.
At first, it seemed like a case of Silicon Valley d-baggery. The man is shown smirking at the camera, seemingly knowing that he got away with this potentially deadly stunt.
Here's what it takes to make bank on the resold shoe market.
Only 44 people are said to have reached the summit of all 14 of the world's highest mountains. Now, researchers are questioning whether any of them have really done it.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has a burgeoning fanbase of loyal stans.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The only thing more satisfying than watching a timelapse of this tower being built is to watch it all be destroyed.
Tesla had previously purchased billions of dollars worth of the cryptocurrency
If you're in love with the idea of having fresh veggies all year round, this indoor garden makes it easy to grow your own — even in an apartment.
Durable, comfortable and perfect for the workday or the weekend — no matter what they might bring. These are your new favorite pants. Try them today for free.
We're in the market for a nice pair of sandals, so we're stoked to see Huckberry and Chaco working together to put these out as the warm weather rolls in.
Capri, one of Italy's best known destinations, has almost completed a COVID-19 vaccination campaign of local residents. Authorities have declared the island "COVID-free" and ready for tourism.
Brent Terhune does a hilarious impression of yokels who are mad at fast-food workers because unemployment insurance is paying them better.
I live near Stratford-upon-Avon, in the United Kingdom, and I sent the AirTag to a friend south of London.
A dog has its world rocked when their favorite ball is caught in the pool skimmer.
The popular chat app is exploding in popularity in some Middle Eastern countries. Can it keep its users safe?
How the world's largest city has the the world's most efficient subway.
With a backpack slung over her shoulders, a painting under one arm and a skateboard under the other, a woman wandered the halls of a Miami-Dade high school on Monday, distributing fliers with her social media handle to students, prosecutors said.
Let's state the obvious: It's very expensive to live in the Bay Area.
FOX 9's Jennifer McDermed struggles to regain her composure after a technical difficulty causes her to double over in laughter.
As the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election came to a close last fall, CNN's top anchors and political correspondents stepped up to offer their seasoned perspective and analysis.
The classics could be losing their magic
Before Logan Paul goes streaking at a Denny's, he should memorize this script.
Four Loko parties, falling maggots and first-floor strip clubs.
Some of us aren't hot enough to wear Crocs ironically, OK?!
For some reason, moms always seem to like to add an extra "s" after stores like JCPenney, Krispy Kreme and Barnes & Nobles.
With many people continuing to work from home, showering every day or two hasn't seemed as necessary as it did in the past.
More than 100 Republicans, including former governors and lawmakers, are threatening to form a third party if the GOP doesn't split from Trump
Professional skater Marc-André Séguin realized he had to make a last second decision in the skate park. His actions might have saved this kid's life.
Have you ever noticed that some actors work in profanity the way other artists might work in oils or clay? StatsPanda scoured through 3,500 movie scripts and put together this infographic of the actors who swear the most per 1,000 words.
Open revolt from A-listers led NBC to pull the plug on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's next ceremony. Are the Golden Globes gone forever?
Amid the announcement that Ellen DeGeneres's long-running talk show is coming to a close, people are remembering her cringeworthy interview with Dakota Johnson that began with discussion of a birthday snub and got worse from there.
Tesla has stopped accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars out of concern that it will contribute to greater consumption of fossil fuels, according to a statement CEO Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday. Tesla had only just started accepting bitcoin in late March.