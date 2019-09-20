Here's How This Disastrous Toy Almost Destroyed Lego
In 2002, Lego introduced their Galidor line which left the company on the brink of bankruptcy.
Witness the spectacular capability of the James Webb Space Telescope when you start zooming in for a straight minute starting from a dark spot near the nebula.
One of the most influential people in the Bible is only mentioned in four verses—and his story is more a missing person case than a biography.
Dr. Chris Raynor, an orthopedic surgeon, breaks down why the most intense bodybuilders are dying in their efforts to transform their bodies.
Updating the shots to adapt to rapidly changing variants is easier said than done, even with new mRNA technology.
"Not even if we're 10 years-old."
CNN's Shimon Prokupecz breaks down what a newly released bodycam footage reveals about the police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
Picking apart what the retail giant's poultry staple says about the present and future of factory farming.
Netflix broke Hollywood's rules to create a $82 billion global streaming colossus that the rest of the entertainment industry rushed to copy. But as growth slows, it is looking backwards for a way forward, borrowing a page from Walt Disney's playbook.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was almost hidden from the street as she stood behind a nondescript building in Queens that a local nonprofit is buying with federal money.
At the group's first national summit, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott cheered the activists' efforts, saying they will boost conservatives' chances in the midterms.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
If you catch a celebrity singing in public, that's like catching a unicorn running around in the wild.
Spiked wheelchairs, studs and cigarettes — cpunk is about rejecting society's "inspiration porn" narrative of physical disability.
Musician Lubalin turned a popular meme into a song on TikTok. The post went viral, and a record label offered him the deal that launched his musical career.
"One week, I was a healthy 26-year-old woman and the next, I was exposed to COVID and developed lingering, disparate symptoms. Could it be mere coincidence?"
Over 60 Alabama inmates filed a lawsuit to block the project citing Treasury Department guidelines on how relief funds may be used.
"If you are gay or transgender, I love you. And if anybody gives you sh*t, you tell 'em Charles says 'f**k you!'"
Netflix, once a darling of Wall Street, is suddenly on the ropes.
More and more bodybuilders swear by them, but if you're just hitting the treadmill and Smith machine before heading home, are they really providing some sort of magical muscle enhancer?
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
This video is exactly what the internet was made for.
If you've ever spent your free time coming up with the most ridiculous hypothetical questions, you'll get a real kick out of Randall Munroe's "What If?"
In between your book collection will sit this tiny neon alley that indicates exactly what kind of collection you're cultivating.
From Knuckle Bump Farms: "Another day, another Emmanuel don't do it🤦🏼♀️its impossible to educate under these hostile work conditions."
Short and sweet, wild and sexy, holiday flings are the ultimate fantasy. If your daily dose of Love Island isn't enough to quench your thirst for summer romance, top it up with these films.
Will Elon Musk be forced to buy Twitter? Here's why terminating his $44 billion deal to purchase the social network has created a mess on his hands.
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
Explanation for how the messages from 5 and 6 January 2021 were deleted has gone from software upgrades to device replacements
How Ukraine's High Mobility Artillery Rocket Launcher System has made quick work out of Russia's invading forces.
Two other people were injured, authorities said.
It's hot and I'm confused.
Lil' Lou the guinea pig really nailed it on this song.
Many responding officers "were given and relied upon inaccurate information," and others "had enough information to know better," the report states. City places acting police chief on leave.
The former Donald Trump adviser is recruiting foot soldiers to join his mission to torch the establishment wing of the Republican Party.
Amseshem Foluké runs a street cocktail dynasty in New York City. Here's how he makes bank off fruity, frozen alcoholic drinks in the summer.
In "The Accidental Ecosystem" Peter Alagona explores how and why America's cities — once largely barren of natural features — have exploded with wildlife over the past 150 years, even as populations have declined in their traditional habitats..
Parenting advice on negative attitudes, Covid, and choosing a baby name.
YouTuber Nerfherder explains what would happen if we detonated the largest nuclear weapon ever created on the Moon.
A lot of extremely stupid things happened this week. And some of it happened to be about sports! We round up the best of the worst and the worst of the best for you.
After a brief mention on "Real Housewives of Atlanta," everyone's scrambling to figure out how this "rather challenging" sex position works.
Finland is the only European Union country where homelessness is decreasing. How did Helsinki's radical approach to homelessness make them a success story?
The Intellectual Dark Web self-help guru came to fame as a "free speech warrior," but his latest rants show he's always been a religious social conservative terrified of modernity.
Respiratory-virus season starts soon, and our autumn vaccine strategy is shaky at best.
The omicron subvariant is tuned to evade immunity, even from previous omicron infections.
The Detroit duo rose to prominence in 2001 while playing coy about their romantic past, which made Jack White's heartsick love songs all the more engrossing. But the mystique couldn't last forever.
The future president of the United States wouldn't have gotten anywhere without a driven Czech model.