Here's How These Insects Warp The Laws Of Physics To Become The Fastest Animals In Nature
These YouTubers use super slow-motion macro video to demonstrate how the world's fastest animals use their extraordinary biomechanics to lift off.
"I'm not going to preach at you like some celebrity. This is a convo where I talk and you shut up and wear your mask."
We wanted something else, and this was it.
When life gives you steel and brass and a milling machine, make 8 balls.
"Now, over 24 years later, it still looks almost like it did the day I bought it. No mold. No decay. Definitely stale."
Dr Alok Patel dives into CRISPR — the gene-editing technology that's advancing quickly — and finds out how far away we are from turning sci-fi into reality.
Gravity? Please. This guy eats gravity for breakfast.
We compiled the most significant announcements from today's Apple event, including news about updates to the Apple Watch and the iPad.
Ken Rogoff, a Harvard University economist, argues we'd be a lot better off if there were less cash in the world. A lot less.
We got you covered for the next time you're in need of a special state-specific diss.
"Smoking does dreadful things to your lungs and is very bad for your heart."
You can't, you won't, please don't.
Budget Direct Home Insurance's data visualization team scoured the data using Google Keyword Planner to discover the most-searched Netflix originals in every country over the past year.
The new season of "The Mandalorian" will stream on Disney+ on October 30.
The sting against the so-called Boojahideen had the unusual result of international terrorism charges against domestic extremists.
Michael Scheuer used to hunt Osama bin Laden, whom he now says he admires. Now his quarry is Donald Trump's enemies, whom he equates with terrorists.
They say failure is the mother of comedy.
One scandal would've been enough.
How were hundreds of infected Ruby Princess passengers allowed to disembark in Sydney and return to homes from Tasmania to Florida?
"She now claims her deep dive into conspiracy theories was the result of her unemployment-driven depression."
Fifth — or sixth — time's the charm.
Source says substantial settlement to be announced today in wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's estate. Deal to includes police reforms
Warming temperatures and changing rainfall will drive agriculture and temperate climates northward, while sea level rise will consume coastlines and dangerous levels of humidity will swamp the Mississippi River valley.
The "Tiger King" star can't shake the bad rap against her regarding her missing husband.
Writer Matthew Bremner talks to Truly*Adventurous about the trials and
triumphs of reporting the con man story about Juan Carlos Guzman.
Our paranoid moment has ushered in a run on supplements, survivalist gear and all manner of prepper accommodations. Welcome to the age of conspiracy capitalism.
Drew Barrymore kicked off her new talk show with a "Charlie's Angels" reunion, but she wasn't prepared for what her co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu were going to say about her.
When does a model own her own image? asks Emily Ratajkowski. In New York Magazine, the model writes about the men who took her image, including Richard Prince and Jonathan Leder, and buying herself back.
The channel once known as a home for music videos and, later, reality television, has reinvented itself again by broadcasting a comedy clip show for hours each day. But… why?
This is everything we have come to know about "Emptybone" — the man whose testicles are all over Wikipedia's testicle anatomy pages.
Mike Boyd builds a machine that dispenses dopamine after completely daily tasks.
In HBO's "The Vow," the self-help organization's ringleader Keith Raniere has the unhinged charisma of an internet meme.
2020's new, more relaxed dress code is much more accepting of T-shirts bearing the colorful logos and slogans of my youth.
Bushell has made some high-profile fans recently, inlcuding rock legend Dave Grohl. After Grohl condceded round 1 of their drum-battle, he had a special gift for Bushell in round 2: a song about her.
Thanks to a poorly designed relief effort and a never-ending pandemic, they might be the most screwed businesses of the coronavirus era.
A visualization of weekly US deaths attributed to COVID-19 compared to deaths attributed to the flu and pneumonia.
This stunt performer has fun on a slackline high above Yosemite National Park.
A new book by Jennifer Taub recounts how current criminal law lets the worst offenders off the hook.
The Colony Room, beloved of artists from Francis Bacon to Damien Hirst, was a byword for debauchery. But when it closed, a million dollars worth of art vanished off its walls.
It works surprisingly well on the road.
Do you even skate, bro?
All I knew about Wilmington, California, was poverty, so I long hid my connection to it.
If you can't beat them, bot them.
Looking beyond the iconic Bruce Lee to the man who lived inside the heavy armor of that mythology.
Online dating is hard, even for a dog.
The FBI tried to recruit an Iranian scientist as an informant. When he balked, the payback was brutal.
The iconic infographics of Amanda Cox and how she changed one of the world's most respected newspapers from within.
And how many times throughout the day would such a clock make it impossible to tell time?
"Trebek will stay at the host's podium, instead of coming over to the contestants because Alex's health is priority No. 1 on that set," recently crowned "Jeopardy!" GOAT Ken Jennings said on Monday.
Changing the way we think about clothes is a revolutionary act.
The entire mood of the song had changed.
