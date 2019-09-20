Here's How The Coldest Town On Earth Prepares For Winter
Siberian woman Kiun B. explains how Yakutia, Russia hunkers down for the coldest winter on Earth.
Siberian woman Kiun B. explains how Yakutia, Russia hunkers down for the coldest winter on Earth.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
UC-Berkeley's Nicholas Weaver exposes the fundamental problem with cryptocurrency in an hour-long lecture.
Sweden and Finland have officially applied to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is against NATO expanding towards it.
The pontiff, who was filmed schmoozing with well-wishers in St. Peter's Square, had some cheeky advice for several newly-ordained Mexican priests.
This week, we are once again going insane. Please join us.
The fires created dramatic and dangerous backdrops in TikTok videos in Pakistan, which is going through a record-breaking heatwave.
Siberian woman Kiun B. explains how Yakutia, Russia hunkers down for the coldest winter on Earth.
Sometimes opportunity knocks but no one answers the door. How some ultimately great business ideas were initially ignored. The iPod's origin story is just one case study.
Forget Netflix. Watching schlocky movie clips and vintage TV commercials on Twitch or YouTube is way more fun.
Here's how Russia became the world's largest gas exporter, and why Germany — the EU's largest economy — still pays Russia €220M a day for gas to power the nation.
The woman who recorded video of the incident and gave her cell phone to police is one of those in danger because of her immigrant status.
The government has vowed to bring the conversation around odd aircraft to light after several videos captured by Navy pilots leaked online.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Podcast host Joe Rogan's reality came crashing down when he momentarily bought a fake news story about the Australian government passing a bill "that would outlaw you growing your own food," according to him. The story was a hoax, and was confirmed as fake news by authorities to The Guardian.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
In the first trailer for the long-anticipated Disney+ She-Hulk series, Marvel gives us a first official look at Tatiana Maslany's lawyer-turned-green-crime-fighter.
The idea that the US is not a democracy originated with conservative thinkers who want to shrink the pool of decision-makers in the country.
Madison Cawthorn loses a bid to renew his title as America's youngest congressman.
This store, located 400 feet up a mountain in Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Hunan, has supplies for climbers.
Not everybody can just step off their front step onto a lush lawn. This interlocking artificial grass lets you at least gesture toward nature from your studio in Bed-Stuy.
US-focused redundancies in film and TV operations follow revenue slowdown.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
How unhealthy levels of car noise has made living in many cities dangerous.
The spread of the Omicron variant has given scientists an unsettling answer: repeatedly, sometimes within months.
We all need to distract ourselves from the constant suck of spreadsheets from time to time. This crowdfunded marble track delivers on just that.
The late night host played an uncomfortable supercut of all the times Tucker Carlson promoted great replacement theory on his show.
What does it mean when it's a doctor telling you that you're bighearted?
Let's be honest, most dads are pretty happy with some polos, shorts and slip-ons. If your dad enjoys the simple things in life, these tried and true picks will make him smile.
This dizzying explanation for how the Earth is hurling through the universe will make you reach for the Dramamine.
The new company betrays everything the original stood for.
Aren't those boots you have starting to wear out? Maybe it's time to treat yourself to a boot that's just as suited for city wear as it is camping.
Medical toxicologist Dr. Cyrus Rangan explains whether James Bond would have survived his poison attack in the 2006 spy thriller "Casino Royale."
An inspiring research project went viral for the wrong reasons.
"Pam" and "Angela" from "The Office" explain the serendipitous event that saved the show.
A growing number of people on the platform claim to have a perceptual condition that lets them smell colors, see music or taste sounds. But do they really?
Former Russian air defense commander Mikhail Khodaryonok has a sobering analysis of the invasion of Ukraine on Russian state TV, saying "virtually the entire world is against us."
Parenting advice on family planning, food resources, and kids' hair.
Leonardo DiCaprio's role as a plantation owner sent shivers down audience-goers backs that still reverberate to this day.
The long read: Thanks to a savvy California lawyer, Albert Einstein has earned far more posthumously than he ever did in his lifetime. But is that what the great scientist would have wanted?
Adam Ragusea delivers a solid history lesson on the American restaurant menu, reveals why he will never disrespect chain restaurants and explains how the menu has drastically changed in style over the years.
It's 2022, so many of us now have 2 years experience of online meetings. My experience is that the better that I can see and hear someone in an online call, the more natural the conversation feels.
Van Neistat reveals a packing philosophy that might change the way you travel.
The federal government has distributed COVID-19 vaccines and treatments for free so far, but most likely, the handouts won't last forever.
If you just happened to tune into this "Law & Order" scene without any context, your world might have been rocked.
Peterson was dragged on the platform after criticising the appearance of Sports Illustrated model Yumi Nu.
Lovers of trendy tinned fish act like anchovies are bountiful, sustainable and barely animals at all. None of that is true.
At one point, the platform was receiving 6,000 orders per minute.
Is it worth the risk?